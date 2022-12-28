GIRLS
GLADEWATER 70, HARMONY 59: HAWKINS – Gladewater was guided by Calice Henderson’s 28 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and two assists during a win against Harmony at the Hawkins Tournament on Wednesday, and improved its season record to 7-10.
Kyla Lincoln provided Gladewater with 14 points, five assists, two steals and one rebound, and Makayla Police contributed 13 points, four rebounds, four steals, one block, and one assist.
Harmony was led in the loss by Lanie Trimble’s 17 points, Rendi Seahorn’s 11 points, and Maecy Toland’s 10 points.
NEW DIANA 43, HEMPHILL 28: TENAHA – New Diana heated up with a 24-13 second half scoring edge, and ultimately pulled away for a Tenaha Tournament win against Hemphill on Wednesday.
Starrmia Dixon led the New Diana attack with 10 points, six rebounds, and one steal, and Katherine Yount followed with seven points, five rebounds, and three steals.
Layla Stapleton earned six points and four rebounds, and Kayleigh Tibbetts recorded six points and three steals.
PITTSBURG 61, ONALASKA 18: BRYAN – Elyssia Lemelle’s 24 points and Randieunna Jeffrey’s 13 points powered Pittsburg past Onalaska in Wednesday’s Aggieland Tournament win.
Gina Mackey provided eight Lady Pirate points, and both Bethany Thompson and Sinayah Wilburn finished with six points.
QUEEN CITY 53, NEW DIANA 31: TENAHA – New Diana couldn’t match Queen City’s 20-7 first quarter scoring advantage, and ultimately was defeated in Wednesday’s Tenaha Tournament action.
Katherine Yount made a New Diana impression with 15 points, six rebounds, and one steal, Alexis Miller provided six points, two rebounds, and two steals, and Jolie Ballard contributed five points, four rebounds, and one steal.
HUDSON 51, PITTSBURG 31: BRYAN – Bethany Thompson and Elyssia Lemelle both led Pittsburg with 10 points, but their individual performances weren’t enough to prevent a 20-point team loss against Hudson at the Aggieland Tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Pirates enjoyed a fast start in the form of an 11-point first quarter, but were limited to 20 total points between the final three periods.
Pitt also received six points from Aubrey Chalmers, four points from Gina Mackey, and one point from Randieunna Jeffrey.
BOYS
WEST RUSK 60, EDGEWOOD 59 (OT): HAWKINS – West Rusk faced a 32-27 halftime deficit, but outscored Edgewood 33-27 in the second half and overtime to earn a thrilling come-from-behind Hawkins Tournament victory on Wednesday.
Jaxon Farquhar finished with a team-best 16-point performance, Cole Jackson provided 14 points, and Andon Mata earned 10 points.
BECKVILLE 61, SABINE 43: TENAHA – Sabine returned for day two action at the Tenaha Tournament on Wednesday, but Jaydan McPherson’s four three-pointers, and team-best 14-point performance weren’t enough in a loss against Beckville.
Colt Sparks also stepped up with eight Sabine points in the loss.
KOUNTZE 62, SABINE 52: TENAHA – Sabine was more competitive in the second Wednesday game at the Tenaha Tournament, but it still fell short against Kountze.
Hudson McNatt led the Cardinals’ charge with 19 points, and Cason Patterson, Bryce Pobuda, and Jaydan McPherson all finished with six points.
Sabine will return to action during Thursday’s 1 p.m. game against Calvert.
LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS
UNION GROVE 29, WHITE OAK 26: DALLAS – Union Grove earned a hard-fought win against White Oak at American Airlines Center before a Dallas Mavericks’ game on Tuesday.
Ava Wightman led the Union Grove charge with seven points, Gracie Winn followed with six points, and Gracie Stanford and Esmeralda Escobedo both finished with five points.
Taylor Campbell and Kyler Littlejohn wrapped up the team’s scoring with four points and two points respectively.
BOYS
CENTER 101, MANOR NEW TECH 55: Marmar Evans and Emonte Cross both made 11 of their 13 field goal attempts, and finished with a 25-point performance to lead Center to a 46-point win against Manor New Tech on Tuesday.
Center scored between 20 and 28 points in all four quarters, and was also boosted by Da’nijhalon Gipson’s 14 points, Timothy Johnson’s 13 points, and Sadarian McGee’s 10 points.
CENTER 73, FAIRFIELD 45: Center started pulling away with a 24-7 second quarter scoring edge, and ultimately earned a 28-point win against Fairfield on Tuesday.
Center leaned on a group effort to finish off the victory. Marmar Evans led the Roughriders’ scoring charge with 15 points, and Da’nijhalon Gipson followed with 14 points.
Both Emonte Cross and JaKevin Robinson provided Center with 13 points, and Timothy Johnson contributed 11 points.
Pierre Algood’s 19 points and Jy’ren Canady’s nine points led Fairfield in the loss.