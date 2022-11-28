LONGVIEW 57, CLARKSVILLE 35: CLARKSVILLE - Kendall Mitchell led a balanced Lobo scoring attack with 14 points, and Longview opened up a big lead early on the way to a 57-35 win over Clarksville.
Campbell Williams added 13 points, Robert Blandburg 11, Davis Justice six, Chris Head five and Chris Wilder and Kendric Brown four apiece.
The Lobos led 18-5 after one quarter and 32-15 at halftime, with Mitchell scoring eight in the first 16 minutes and six in the fourth quarter. Blandburg had eight in the fourth period.
Longview will host New Boston at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
P. TREE 41, KILGORE 24: KILGORE - Dealyn Evans and Amare Gary combined for 35 points, and the Pine Tree Pirates notched a 41-254 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Saturday.
Evans hit 10 of 13 free throw attempts and finished the day with 19 points and nine rebounds. Gary was 6-for-10 from the charity stripe, adding 16 points, four assists and five steals. Chris Howard chipped in with three points and two rebounds.
Pine Tree will participate in the Caldwell Tournament this weekend.
HALLSVILLE 63, COMMERCE 33: COMMERCE - The Hallsville Bobcats overcame a slow start with a big finish, rolling to a 63-33 win over Commerce to move to 5-0 on the year.
Anthon McDermott (18), Luke Cheatham (13) and Grayson Magestro (10) all scored in twin figures for Hallsville, which trailed 9-8 after one quarter before outscoring Commerce 23-10 in the second quarter and 35-14 in the second half.
Barnabas Baliraine had nine points for Hallsville. Landon Bowden and Steven Davis added four apiece, an Jace Johnston, Kamryn McDonald and Jay Upchurch all finished with two points.
COLLEGE
WOMEN
PLANO - The Kilgore College Lady Rangers dropped a pair of games over the Thanksgiving weekend at the Collin Classic, falling to Grayson (72-62) and Colling County (64-60).
Against Grayson, Ma'Kaila Lewis and Jazmyn Stostand had 13 points apiece, and Aaliyah Davis scored 10. Alyssia Thorne pulled down nine rebounds, Kamryn Gibson had four assists and Nyla Inmon came away with four steals.
Thorne had 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks against Collin County. Inmon and Lewis scored 10 points apiece, Davis finished with five assists and Gipson added four steals.
The Lady Rangers (4-4) will visit Grayson on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
MEN
WEATHERFORD - The Weatherford Coyotes notched an 84-75 win over the Kilgore College Rangers, dropping KC to 7-2 on the season.
DaVeon Thomas scored 22 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists in the loss for KC. Kingsley Ijeoma and Joe Manning scored 11 points apiece, with Terrance Dixon and Isaac Hoberecht adding 10 apiece. Ijeoma also pulled down six rebounds.
Kilgore will open Region XIV Conference play at home on Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. contest against Coastal Bend at Masters Gymnasium.