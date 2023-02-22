CLASS 5A
LUFKIN 54, HALLSVILLE 41: TIMPSON - Elijah Moody scored 17 points, Brandon Walker added 10 for the Panthers and Lufkin opened the playoffs with a 54-41 win over the Hallsville Bobcats.
Anthon McDermott had 22 points and Luke Cheatham added 10 for Hallsville in the loss.
CLASS 4A
JACKSONVILLE 56, KILGORE 29: WHITEHOUSE - Jacksonville scored 38 points in the second half on the way to a 56-29 win over Kilgore in the bi-district round of the Class 4A basketball playoffs on Tuesday night inside C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The second half started just after 7 p.m. after a nearly 30-minute delay following a medical emergency in the stands.
Koda Canady was shooting free throws for Jacksonville with 1.7 seconds left when the incident occurred. After Canady missed his second free throw, and Kilgore’s Da’Marion Vanzandt grabbed the rebound, play was stopped with 0.6 seconds remaining at 6:33 p.m. as event officials tended to the spectator.
The game was sent to halftime with Jacksonville leading 18-8.
Medical officials eventually arrived, and the gym was cleared of the remaining spectators.
Minutes before 7 p.m., after the individual was taken from the gym by medical personnel, the teams returned to the court and fans were allowed back in the arena.
The remainder of the game was played with two referees.
Canady led Jacksonville with 14 points. Karmelo Clayborne added 12.
Dadrian Franklin had 10 points for Kilgore. Braydon Nelson finished with seven, Jayden Sanders five, Bobby King three, Da'Marion Van Zandt two and Eric Armstrong two. Van Zandt added nine rebounds, and Sanders finished with four assists.
CENTER 63, MADISONVILLE 62: Marmar Evans led three Roughriders into double figures with 22 points, and Center opened the playoffs with a 63-62 win over Madisonville.
Emonte Cross added 14 points and Da'nijhalon Gipson scored 10 for Center. Cross and Kedrin Hinson had seven rebounds apiece. Evans led with four assists, Cross with three steals and Gipson with four blocks.
CLASS 3A
W. OAK 61, WASKOM 33: At Spring Hill's Panther Gymnasium, the White Oak Roughnecks used huge runs in the middle two quarters to earn a 61-33 win over Waskom.
The game was knotted at 4-4 after one quarter, but the Roughnecks outscored the Wildcats 20-6 in the second and 19-5 in the third to take control of things.
Zac Jacyno had 18 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Roughnecks. Colton Millwood added nine points and seven rebounds, Kaleb Sorgee nine points, Gavin Sipes seven points and five assists, Kanaan Moore six points, Jaydon Medlin four points, Terrall Beall three points, Caden Tyler two points and seven rebounds and Braydon Bratcher two points.
TATUM 60, SABINE 41: At Longview's Lobo Coliseum, JaCorie Bradley scored 21 points, E.J. Lloyd added 13 and the Tatum Eagles notched a 60-41 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Luke Sigler had seven for the Eagles. Caleb Smith finished with six, Cooper Whiteus and Jordan Chambers five apiece and Jamarion Butler three.
Colt Sparks scored 13, Clayne Simmons 12 and Dalton Taylor seven in the loss for Sabine.
W. RUSK 48, CLARKSVILLE 47: Jaxon Farquhar and Jimmie Harper scored 10 points apiece, and the West Rusk Raiders opened the playoffs with a 48-47 win over Clarksville.
Cole Jackson and Carson Martin scored six points apiece for the Raiders, who led 19-12 after one quarter and trailed 27-26 at the half. Geremiah Smith, Ty Harper and Noah Murphy all added four points, with Montrell Giddings and Tate Winings chipping in with two apiece.
Farquhar led with eight rebounds. Smith had four assists and three steals, and Jimmie Harper and Farquhar finished with two blocks apiece.
CLASS 2A
BECKVILLE 67, CHIRENO 56: TENAHA - J'Koby Williams scored 28 points, Jakelvin Smith added 14 points and six rebounds and the Beckville Bearcats opened the playoffs with a 67-56 win over Chireno.
Jayden Mojica scored 10 points to go along with seven assists and five steals for Beckville. Jorden Prince finished with eight points and three steals, and J.T. Smith had seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks.