Center senior Christopher Evans earned Most Valuable Player honors, and Chapel Hill, Henderson and Center all picked up superlatives with the release of the District 17-4A All-District Basketball Team for the 2022-2023 season.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
Joining Evans on the superlatives list were Tyson Berry of Chapel Hill (Offensive MVP), Cameron Kelley of Chapel Hill (Defensive MVP), Jordan Ross of Henderson (Newcomer of the Year) and Timothy Johnson of Center (Sixth Man).
Chapel Hill's Akimba Johnson and Center's Hiram Harrison shared Coach of the Year honors.
FIRST TEAM
Spring Hill: Dustin Yelverton; Carthage: Emonte Cross; Chapel Hill: Jayvin Mayfield, Dee Brisbon, Adrian Mumphrey; Kilgore: Brayden Nelson, Jayden Sanders; Gilmer: Peco Hamilton, Caleb Dodd.
SECOND TEAM
Spring Hill: Jack Beckett, Peyton Bassett; Carthage: Will McDaniel, Vincient Cabada; Center: Da'Nijahlon Gipson, Kedrin Hinson; Henderson: Vantrevious Landon; Gilmer: Geremiah Noble; Chapel Hill: Keviyan Huddleston, Trevor Brooks.
HONORABLE MENTON
Spring Hill: Jaden Giddings: Kilgore: DaMarion Van Zandt, Zaylon Stoker, Bobby King; Henderson: Avi Patel; Carthage: Jay Alexander, Mikel Fields, Jaden Washington-Lewis, Cason Bishop; Chapel Hill: Jeremy Ansel, Emery Crayton; Gilmer: Zack Easley, Ashton Haynes, Alec Sims; Center: Ja'Kevin Robinson, Travis Belin.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Spring Hill: Jaden Giddings; Chapel Hill: Adrian Mumphrey, Isaiah Ates; Carthage: Vincient Cabada, K.D. Bell, Will McDaniel; Kilgore: Rylan Copeland, Bobby King, Brayden Nelson; Henderson: Avi Patel, Jordan Ross; Center: Ja'kevin Robinson, Travis Belin, Carson Bush; Gilmer: Caleb Dodd, Zack Easley, Ashton Haynes.