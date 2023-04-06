White Oak's Zac Jacyno earned Most Valuable Player honors, and Daingerfield and Sabine were also awarded superlatives with the release of the District 15-3A Boys All-District Basketball Team for the 2022-2023 season.
Daingerfield players were awarded Offensive MVP (Kenny Mosley) and Defensive MVP (Braden Lewis) honors, and White Oak's Gavin Sipes and Sabine's Dalton Taylor shared Newcomer of the Year accolades.
White Oak's Brett Cloud was named Coach of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Daingerfield: Chase Johnson, Jayden Johnson; Gladewater: Kollin Lewis; Hughes Springs: Ty Moss; New Diana: Jaiydyn Johnson, Peyton Brewer, Jacob Newland; Sabine: Hudson McNatt, Colt Sparks, Clayne Simmons; White Oak: Colton Millwood.
SECOND TEAM
Daingerfield: Keegan White; Gladewater: Tristen Linwood; Hughes Springs: E.J. Searcy; New Diana: Ayden Hamilton, Austin Kerns; Sabine: Cason Patterson; White Oak: Caden Tyner, Kaleb Sorgee, Jaydon Medlin.
HONORABLE MENTION
Gladewater: Tyrone Maddox, Devauntae Powers; Hughes Springs: Kord Johnson, Chris Collins; New Diana: Tavarus Williams, Chase Woodrum; Sabine: Connor Loveless, Matt Smith; White Oak: Terrall Beall, Kanaan Moore.