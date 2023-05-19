Kiyona Parker, who helped lead the Gladewater Lady Bears basketball team to a district championship with her solid play on offense and defense, locked up the next two years of her future this past week when she signed a national letter of intent with Arkansas State University Mid-South.
Parker earned first team all-district honors in District 15-3A and was an honorable mention selection on the Longview News-Journal's All-East Texas team.
She averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 1.4 blocks for the Lady Bears.
Arkansas State University Mid-South, located in West Memphis, Arkansas, finished 19-11 overall and 5-5 in conference play last season. The program won regional championships in 2013-2014, 2026-2017, 2022-2021 and 2022-2023 and advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament in 2020-2021.
Mid-South competes in a conference with SAU Tech, North Arkansas College, Arkansas-Cossatot, National Park College, Southern Arkansas Community College and Shorter College.