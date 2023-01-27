Longview faced a five-point deficit in the third quarter of Friday night’s girls basketball game at Lobo Coliseum, but stormed back to earn a hard-fought 66-62 double overtime home district win against rival Marshall.
The Lady Lobos improved their 2022-2023 season record to 22-7 and District 15-5A record to 8-3, and clinched their first playoff berth since 2019, while the Lady Mavericks dropped to 10-17 and 5-6.
“We knew Marshall was going to come in here and compete, and we couldn’t take them easy,” Longview girls basketball head coach Meagan Leggett said of the type of battle that her team faced on Friday. “It was exactly that. We were playing with the end of our bench, but our girls finished. I’ll take it, and I’m proud of every single one of [our players] because that was a team win.”
Longview owned a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Marshall scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second period to take its first lead of the night at the 4:16 mark, and ultimately expanded its advantage to 20-17 with 2:01 remaining until halftime.
Alyssa Helton led the Lady Mavericks’ stretch with four points, Asia Smith’s field goal cut the gap to one at the 5:07 mark, Avah Flanagan’s basket put the road team ahead 51 seconds later, and Jakairi Blacknell’s two free throws made it a three-point margin.
Marshall hung on to a one-point lead by halftime, and scored the first four points of the second half to build up a 27-22 lead by the 5:43 mark of the third quarter.
Longview immediately answered with a 10-5 run that made it a 32-32 score by the end of the period.
Bethany Baltes scored seven of her Longview-best 13 points during that stretch to lead her team, T’Asia McGee provided a field goal, and Journee Fairchild contributed a free throw, while Marshall countered with Helton’s three points and Are’ Gill’s two points.
Longview scored six points by the 5:46 mark of the fourth quarter, and later owned a 41-38 lead at the 3:06 mark.
Marshall heated up because Blacknell provided a three-ball, and Jakayla Rusk followed with a four-point play to take a 45-41 lead at the 2:07 mark.
Longview bounced back with Fairchild’s three-pointer at the 1:40 mark, and Paris Simpson’s free throw at the 1:12 mark.
Helton’s field goal then gave Marshall a two-point lead at the 0:51 mark, but LaTayvia Bailey’s field goal with 35 seconds left in regulation made it a 47-47 score, and ultimately extended the night’s action.
Smith was fouled on a shot attempt with a second left in the first extra session, and made all three free throw attempts to set up a 57-57 score, but Longview finished off its win with a 9-5 run in the second overtime period.
Fairchild contributed 10 Longview points, Bailey earned nine points, and both McGee and Simpson finished with eight points.
Marshall was guided by Helton’s 15 points.