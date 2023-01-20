Longview hosted next door neighbor Hallsville during Friday’s District 15-5A girls basketball game at Lobo Coliseum, and used a strong finish to earn a 39-34 league win.
The Lady Lobos improved their 2022-2023 season record to 20-7 and district mark to 6-3, while the Ladycats dropped to 6-21 and 2-7 respectively.
“It’s feels great,” Longview girls basketball head coach Meagan Leggett said of her team’s hard-fought win on Friday. “We honestly were beating ourselves, so we just had to settle down, take care of the basketball, go find a way to win, and apply the pressure.”
Longview excelled in the early moments because it jumped out to an 11-5 lead by the 1:50 mark of the opening quarter. Paris Simpson’s field goal launched the Lady Lobos’ hot streak, and made it a 2-0 score 57 seconds into the game.
Hope Miles provided a Hallsville answer when she made a field goal during a Longview shooting foul, and added the ensuing free throw attempt to give the Ladycats a 3-2 edge at the 6:47 timestamp.
Longview then followed with nine of the next 11 points to build up a six-point advantage. Ryan Roberts led the charge with two field goals, Bethany Baltes made a shot from three-point range, and Journee Fairchild provided a two-point basket, while Hallsville only responded with Rylie Manshack’s field goal.
Fairchild led the winning team with a game-high nine-point performance, Roberts earned eight points, and both Baltes and T’Asia McGee finished with seven points.
Hallsville cut the gap to four points when Karlesia Taylor closed out the period with a buzzer-beating shot, and used an 8-4 start to the next frame to tie the score at 15-15.
Piper Endsley led the road team’s early second quarter charge with two baskets, and both Manshack and Teagan Hill provided one, while Longview countered with McGee’s two free throws, and Simpson’s field goal.
The competitive nature of the game continued because Longview owned a 21-20 lead at halftime. Baltes helped the home team end the first half on the right note because she earned a pair of two-point field goals before the break, and Roberts provided another, while the road team received two field goals from Hill, and a free throw from Aubrey Marjason.
Hallsville played good enough out of the break to take a two-point lead into the game’s final frame. Marjason started the surge with a three-ball at the 7:04 mark, and Abby Tarkington, Ellie Hutton and Makayla Reese followed with their first baskets of the night.
The Ladycats battled in the early minutes of the fourth quarter and took a 34-33 edge during Endsley’s third and final field goal, but Longview scored the game’s final six points in the final 2 minutes and 50 seconds.
Fairchild provided the Lady Lobos with a field goal and free throw during that stretch, LaTayvia Bailey knocked down a shot attempt, and McGee made a late free throw attempt.
In the loss, Hallsville was guided by the six points that Endsley, Marjason and Hill provided.