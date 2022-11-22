The Longview Lady Lobos never blinked at the inaugural Aldridge Legacy Thanksgiving Classic at Lobo Coliseum, completing a three-game event sweep with Tuesday night’s 60-22 tournament win against Center.
The Lady Lobos improved their 2022-2023 season record to 6-1, and earned their second victory against Center since Nov. 12.
“I loved that we got everybody in the game,” Longview head basketball coach Meagan Leggett said of her team’s outing on Tuesday. “At times, I looked out there [on the court], and we had four freshmen playing. They were contributing, and making some big plays. And then we came away with a win at the end of the ball game. I’m all about it.”
Longview jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead in the first quarter, and used a late 11-4 run to earn a double-digit advantage before the second period.
Ryan Roberts split a pair of free throw attempts before she, Kadence Porter and Journee Fairchild added field goals to grow the Lady Lobos’ lead to 9-2 at the 2:41 mark of the frame.
Roberts finished the game with a Longview-best 10 points, Fairchild contributed seven points, and Porter added six points.
Lanaijha Johnson finally provided Center with back-to-back free throw attempts at the 2:27 mark, but Porter and Paris Simpson’s responding field goals grew Longview’s lead to 13 points.
Johnson then added a late Center basket with 47 seconds remaining in the period to cut Longview’s lead to 17-6. She finished the evening with a game-high 14 points.
Longview immediately responded with a 17-0 second quarter scoring edge that made it a 34-6 score at halftime. Bethany Baltes launched the stretch with an early three-pointer, and T’Asia McGee earned a quick steal and layup to grow Longview’s lead to 22-6 at the 7:13 mark of the period.
Ahmiya Brown followed with back-to-back baskets, and McGee added her second field goal of the period to make it a 28-6 margin with 2:58 to play until halftime.
McGee provided Longview with nine points in the game, Baltes followed with eight points, Brown earned seven points, and Simpson added six points.
The Lady Lobos then wrapped up their first half scoring when Simpson provided a field goal, Carly Jones split her two free throw attempts, and Fairchild added a last minute three-pointer.
Center’s drought ultimately came to an end because it scored the first seven points of the third quarter. Johnson’s two baskets extended the Lady Roughriders’ run, and cut Longview’s lead to 34-13 with 4:25 to play in the period.
But, Longview stormed back with an 11-3 stretch that earned it a 45-16 advantage by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Lobos returned to their scoring ways when McGee provided a much-needed basket at the 4:12 mark of the period.
Roberts followed with a free throw and field goal, Baltes drained a three-pointer, and Latayvia Bailey completed a three-point play, while Center only countered with a late basket and free throw.
Longview then wrapped up its sixth straight victory in the fourth quarter. McGee and Johnson traded early free throw attempts before McGee and Simpson’s Longview field goals changed the score to 50-17 with 4:58 to play in the game.
Tazirah Hill provided Center with a basket after a successful Longview free throw attempt, but the Lady Lobos closed out the win with Brown's three free throws, and Fairchild, Porter, and Jones' field goals down the stretch.