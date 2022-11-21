The Longview girls basketball program completed a perfect day one at the inaugural Aldridge Legacy Thanksgiving Classic event, which honored the program’s former 32-year head coach Tommy Aldridge.
The Lady Lobos improved their 2022-2023 season record to 5-1 after their 61-30 nightcap victory against Athens at Lobo Coliseum on Monday.
“I thought it was great,” Longview girls basketball head coach Meagan Leggett said of the first day of the tournament. “We watched some good basketball. Coach Aldridge would’ve loved it. There was nobody that loved girls basketball more than him.”
“Two wins [for us],” she added. “I’m happy with that, and our effort and energy.”
Longview faced an early Athens challenge, but still earned a 10-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Lady Lobos were able to enjoy a good start to the game because Latayvia Bailey and Ryan Roberts both provided three points, and Kadence Porter and T’Asia McGee followed with two, while Madison Hair’s three-point shots scored six of the Lady Hornets’ eight points in the period.
Hair finished Monday’s outing with an Athens-best 14 points.
The Wolf Pack added a 10-4 second quarter edge to earn a 20-12 halftime lead. Porter and Ahmiya Brown both guided Longview with four points in the period, and Bailey earned two more. The Lady Lobos’ defense was also on display because the unit limited Athens’ scoring to Jay Jay Chancellor and Alajah Menefee’s field goals.
Porter finished the night with 12 points, Bailey scored all 10 of her game points by the end of the third quarter, Brown finished the event with eight points, Roberts contributed six points, and McGee earned four points.
Longview started to pull away with a game-changing 22-9 third quarter advantage. Bethany Baltes heated up with eight points in the period. Bailey added five points, Brown contributed four points, Roberts earned three points, and Journee Fairchild produced two points.
“Our freshman Bethany Baltes, she’s a shooting guard,” Leggett said of one of the Longview standouts on Monday. “She’s knocking down some shots for us, so that’s exciting. It opens our game up. She’s very capable. That’s why she’s starting, and that’s why we have her in there. She changes the game for us when she knocks down those shots.”
That was enough to swarm the traveling Hornets, who only received seven points from Menefee and two points from Chancellor.
Longview ultimately owned a 42-21 lead by the end the third quarter, and received the necessary group effort in the fourth period to wrap up a 31-point victory.
Baltes led a final quarter charge that included a 19-9 Lady Lobo advantage. She earned 10 of her game-high 18 points after she made two early free throws, a pair of three-pointers, and a single two-point basket in the frame.
Porter wrapped up her performance with three successful field goals, McGee earned one more basket, and Fairchild split a pair of free throw attempts.
Fairchild finished the evening with three points.
Longview will wrap up the week’s tournament action with Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game against Center at the same site. The Lady Lobos earned a 47-13 road win against the Lady Roughriders on Nov. 12.
In earlier action on Monday, the Lady Lobos earned a 51-29 win over Pleasant Grove.
Journee Fairchild led the way for the Lady Lobos with 13 points. Bethany Baltes buried a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, and T’Asia McGee chipped in with eight points and seven steals.
Tuesday’s Schedule
Pleasant Grove JV vs. Legacy JV (PE Gym) and Longview JV vs. Winnsboro JV (Lobo Coliseum) at 10 a.m., Center varsity vs. Pleasant Grove varsity (Lobo Coliseum) at noon, Center JV vs. Pleasant Grove JV (Lobo Coliseum) at 2 p.m., Center JV vs. Longview JV 9 (Lobo Coliseum) at 4 p.m. and Longview varsity vs. Center varsity (Lobo Coliseum) at 6 p.m.