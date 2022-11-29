Longview's girls basketball team returned to game action after nearly a week off for Thanksgiving, and continued its hot start to the season during Tuesday night’s 81-28 home non-district win against Henderson at Lobo Coliseum.
The Lady Lobos extended their win streak to seven games, and improved their overall season record to 7-1.
“I love a team win,” said Longview girls basketball head coach Meagan Leggett. “Everybody contributed and played. These players have bought into the team, so it makes a huge difference.”
Longview enjoyed a fast start to the outing, and jumped out to a 17-4 lead by the 3:31 mark of the first quarter. It leaned on a balanced scoring attack that included five points from Journee Fairchild, and four points from Ryan Roberts, T’Asia McGee, and Bethany Baltes.
Fairchild and McGee both led Longview with 14 points in the game, and Roberts and Baltes both added 12.
Henderson was boosted by Marvalous Jacobs’ second field goal of the opening frame, but Longview responded with the next eight points to take a 25-6 lead before the second period. Ahmiya Brown scored four of her 10 points in the game during the stretch to guide the Lady Lobos, and McGee and Latayvia Bailey both followed with two points.
The Lady Lions found more success in the final quarter before halftime because Sequia Jerek drained a three-pointer, Kyla Tyeskey and Danita Gonzalez provided field goals, and Jacey Ross made two free throw attempts.
But, Longview topped their opponent’s effort with a 21-point period, and owned a 46-15 lead at the break. Baltes led the charge with a pair of three-pointers, Fairchild earned five points, Roberts provided four points, and McGee, Bailey and Paris Simpson all produced a single field goal.
The home team returned for the second half, and stormed out of the gate to grow its advantage to 52-15 by the 6:21 mark of the third quarter. Baltes knocked down the first basket of the stretch, and McGee followed with the next two.
Henderson regrouped with Ty’Ra Mosley’s field goal and Sur’aya Starling’s free throw, but McGee responded with another Longview field goal to make it a 54-18 score.
Field goals by Mosley and Tyra Tyeskey, and two free throws from Ross helped Henderson cut the gap to 59-24 a few minutes later, but Longview outscored the Lady Lions 22-4 the rest of the game to close out a 53-point victory.
Mosley and Ross both finished the night with a Henderson-best six-point performance.
Longview now turns its attention to the Winnsboro Tournament between Thursday and Saturday. The Lady Lobos have a scheduled 9:20 a.m. tournament opener against Paris on Thursday.