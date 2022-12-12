The Longview Lobos have played a lot of road games during the first month of the 2022-2023 season, but they returned home to Lobo Coliseum on Monday night and earned a 55-44 non-district finale win against longtime foe Tyler Legacy.
The Lobos improved their current season record to 13-1, while the Red Raiders dropped their mark to 4-9.
“It was good to win, especially at home,” said Longview boys basketball head coach Sam Weaver.
“I would like to see us play better coming down the stretch,” he added. “We played a [Tyler Legacy] team that wasn’t going to quit. That was good for us to face. It was a good learning experience for us, and I hope we can take something out of this and go forward with it.”
Longview set the tone early with a 6-1 start to the game. Robert Blandburg jumpstarted the Lobo scoring spree with a field goal at the 6:25 mark of the first quarter, and answered Ja’Corian Oes’ one Tyler Legacy free throw with another basket at the 4:40 mark.
Then, Campbell Williams, Jaylin Hawley-Lee and Kendall Mitchell made shots between the 3:57 and 2:06 marks to grow Longview’s advantage to 10-1.
Mitchell and Williams both led Longview with a team-best 11-point performance, and Blandburg followed with 10 points.
Tyler Legacy started finding its footing during a 7-2 end to the opening period. Cayden Callier knocked down two free throws, Oes made one shot, and Jayden Jones split a pair of free throw attempts, while Davis Justice only provided Longview with a basket.
Longview returned to form because it earned an 11-0 start to the second quarter, and ultimately took a 23-8 lead with 3:51 remaining in the first half. Hawley-Lee and Justice both made a shot from behind the three-point line, Williams and Mitchell both provided a two-point field goal, and DaMarion Williams made one of his two free throw attempts.
Hawley-Lee and Justice both finished the night with nine Longview points.
Tyler Legacy finally returned from its scoring drought when Oes produced a field goal at the 2:36 mark of the period. The Red Raiders ultimately built on that to finish the half on an 8-7 run and cut Longview’s lead to 30-16 at the break.
Longview used a team effort to outscore Tyler Legacy 15-12 in the third quarter, but that didn’t prevent the Red Raiders’ Jayden Jones from scoring 15 of his 18 game-high points in the second half.
That helped Tyler Legacy earn a 16-10 scoring edge in the fourth, but Longview still hung on for an 11-point win.