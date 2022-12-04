LUFKIN – Longview was competitive for a half during Saturday afternoon’s Lufkin Holiday Hoopfest championship game at the Lufkin High School gym, but it ultimately couldn’t match Lufkin’s late effort in a 65-40 loss.
The Lobos finished runner-up at the event, and are now 9-1 for the 2022-2023 boys basketball season, while the tournament champion Panthers improved to 9-0 on the year.
“I’m very proud of our guys for what they’ve been able to accomplish,” Longview boys basketball head coach Sam Weaver said of his team’s second-place finish this week. “They came down here and won four games.”
“We played five games in three days,” he added. “I think that had a lot to do with [Saturday’s performance]. We play about seven or eight guys, and those guys have gotten the grunt of the minutes. No matter what they say, their legs are a little tired.”
Lufkin was hot from the floor in the first quarter, and scored the first seven points by the 4:50 mark. Brandon Walker made two baskets during the stretch, and Austin Brown added a three-ball.
Brown ultimately leaned on his game-high 23-point outing to lead Lufkin to the championship victory, and Walker followed with 11 points.
Longview finally broke through during Davis Justice’s successful field goal attempt with 4:35 remaining in the period. That launched a 7-3 run that helped the Lobos cut the Lufkin advantage to 10-7 at the 3:42 mark. Chris Head followed with a basket, and Robert Blandburg added a shot from behind the three-point line, while Lufkin was only able to counter with Elijah Moody’s three.
Blandburg finished with a Longview-best 14-point performance on Saturday, and Head earned eight points.
Brown and Malcolm Deason then provided the host program with late threes in the frame, and Head and Campbell Williams only responded with Longview field goals, so Lufkin owned a 16-11 lead at the end of the opening period.
Longview hung around in the second quarter because Blandburg produced two field goals, and Head, Justice, Williams, and Kendall Mitchell all knocked down a shot.
But, that ultimately wasn’t enough to top Lufkin’s effort in the period because Austin earned 10 of his team’s 15 points. That allowed the Panthers to take a 31-23 lead by the halftime break.
Lufkin started pulling away in the third quarter, and used a 19-6 run to take a 50-29 lead before the fourth quarter.
Longview’s effort in the period included field goals from Head, Blandburg and Mitchell, but Deason’s Lufkin three-pointers single-handedly matched that, and Brown’s five points helped the Panthers outscore the Lobos in the frame.
The home team also received three points from Tre Harris, two points from both Walker and Marcellus Parks, and a free throw from DaLynn Newman during that stretch.
Lufkin eventually built up a 64-32 lead in the final period, but Longview finished the game on the right note during an 8-1 run.
Blandburg drained a three-pointer to complete his performance, Damarion Williams followed with a field goal, and Kendric Brown wrapped up the game’s scoring with a late three-ball, while Lufkin could only answer with Bradyn Walker’s free throw down the stretch.