The Longview Lobos are in the third round of the high school basketball playoffs for the first time since the 1996-1997 season, and the secret to success under first-year head coach Sam Weaver was on full display in the first two postseason games.
Using a balanced attack on offense and in the rebounding department, the Lobos knocked off Crandall and Nacogdoches to set up Tuesday's Class 5A Region II regional quarterfinal battle against No. 5 ranked Lancaster.
The Lobos (25-7) will meet Lancaster (23-7) in a 7:30 p.m. contest Tuesday in Mabank.
Longview opened the season with nine straight wins under Weaver, who has more than 40 years of high school and college coaching experience. Following that 9-0 start, the Lobos lost one, won four in a row, lost two of three, won five in a row and then lost two of three to end the regular season.
Against Crandall in bi-district play - a 48-40 win - Chris Head and Kendall Mitchell scored 10 points apiece, Robert Blandburg eight, Demorian Williams seven, Davis Justice five, Kendric Brown four, Campbell Williams three and Chris Wilder one. Blandburg had 10 rebounds, Head seven and Campbell Williams, Demorian Williams and Wilder five apiece.
The Lobos opened up a 13-0 lead against Nacogdoches and led 19-8 at halftime on the way to a 52-34 area win over Nacogdoches.
This time around, Mitchell had 12 points, five assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Justice finished with 10 points, Campbell Williams had nine points, Blandburg eight, Demorian Williams seven, Head four and Wilder two.
Head added six assists, and he, Campbell Williams, Blandburg and Wilder all joined Mitchell with five rebounds.
Lancaster enters the game riding a 12-game winning streak, with the last loss coming back in Jan. 3 - a 61-60 decision against Red Oak.
The Tigers opened the playoffs with a 67-46 win over Melissa, and then rolled to a 73-39 win against Tyler in area action.
Against Tyler, the Tigers led 24-4 after one quarter and 40-16 at halftime. Lancaster was paced by Kade Douglas, a UT-Arlington verbal pledge, with 21 points. Dillion Battie, a 6-7 standout who has a Texas A&M offer, had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Deontrell Barrett finished with 10 points and Amari Reed chipped in with nine points and 13 rebounds.
The Tigers connected on 8 of 17 3-point attempts against Tyler.
Joining Longview and Lancaster as remaining teams in Region II are Frisco Memorial (19-16), Frisco Liberty (27-6), Forney (30-4), Red Oak (26-10), Dallas Kimball (28-2) and Dallas White (17-12).