Longview’s boys basketball team returned to Lobo Coliseum for Tuesday night’s home non-district game against New Boston, and left the building with a dominant 84-34 win.
The Lobos now own a 5-0 season record, and will start competing at the Lufkin Tournament on Thursday.
“It was important for everybody to get on the floor, and have an opportunity to play,” Longview boys basketball head coach Sam Weaver said of his team’s win on Tuesday. “It’s a great reward for all the hard work they do in practice.”
“I thought we ran the ball well,” he added. “I thought the press got us the early lead, and then we went back and started working on our zone. I thought we got a lot of points in transition, and we did a pretty good job of getting the back inside either on the dribble or the pass, so both of those worked out well.”
New Boston scored first when Kaden Hall made back-to-back free throw attempts at the 7:40 mark of the first quarter, but Longview answered with the next 10 points to take an early 10-2 lead.
Kendall Mitchell’s field goal put the Lobos on the scoreboard, and Davis Justice added the next two shots. Mitchell then added another basket, and Campbell Williams followed with two points to wrap up the stretch.
The Lobos added a 14-4 surge to take a 24-6 lead by the end of the period. Mitchell’s six points led the charge, Chris Head provided two baskets, and both Robert Blandburg and Williams added a field goal to counter Xavier Rowden’s field goal and Jeremiah Hardeman’s two free throws.
Kendric Brown kept pushing Longview because he scored 12 of his game-high 14 points in the second quarter. DaMarion Williams also contributed five of his 10 points, Chris Wilder earned four of his five game points, and Mitchell wrapped up his 12-point individual outing, so the Lobos owned a 47-19 advantage at halftime.
Longview opened the second half by outscoring New Boston 26-5 in the third period to take a 73-24 edge. DaMarion Williams earned his final five points of the night, and both Justice, Campbell Williams and LaVarion Williams followed with two field goals each.
The Lobos then finished off a 40-point victory with an 11-10 scoring edge in the fourth and final frame. Brian Banks scored all five of his points, Cameron White provided two free throws and a field goal, and Blandburg produced the other two Lobo points.
11 Longview players ultimately contributed to the game’s scoring. Justice and Campbell Williams both provided eight points, and Head and Blandburg contributed six.