Pine Tree excelled for two and a half quarters, but it was unable to answer Marshall’s strong second half surge in a 44-38 home district loss at the Pirate Center on Friday night.
The Lady Pirates dropped their 2022-2023 season record to 10-13 and District 15-5A mark to 0-6, while the Lady Mavericks improved to 9-14 and 4-3 respectively.
“We lost focus a little bit in the second half,” Pine Tree girls basketball head coach Cal Goss said of his team’s loss on Friday. “We’ve had quite a few injuries the last few weeks, so we got some younger girls who had to move up. We battled to the end. We’re going to try and learn from it.”
Marshall took an early 4-0 lead by the 2:38 mark of the first quarter, but Pine Tree’s Jalen Scroggins started to turn the tide when she made back-to-back free throw attempts 20 seconds later.
The Lady Pirates ultimately scored nine of the final 12 points of the first quarter to take a 9-7 lead. They received another point from Scroggins when she split a pair of free throw attempts at the 1:16 mark, and took their first lead of the night during Aaliyah Oliver’s three-point attempt with 30 seconds remaining in the period.
Aaliyah Oliver led Pine Tree in the loss because she finished the outing with a team-best 12-point performance, and also provided eight rebounds and two steals. Cnya Day earned eight points, Jalen Scroggins produced seven points and nine rebounds, and Ewoma Ugbini followed with six points.
Pine Tree continued to find success in the scoring department as the next quarter began, so it built up a 15-10 lead with 2:01 to play in the first half. Oliver and Ugbini split their free throw attempts between the 5:12 and 3:04 marks, and Scroggins followed with a field goal at the 2:01 timestamp and a successful free throw attempt at the 1:28 mark to wrap up the Lady Pirates’ first half scoring.
The home team owned a 16-13 lead as the second half began, and maintained a three-point edge through the 27-24 score.
Day scored all eight of her game points during the stretch. She drained a Pine Tree three-point attempt in the first 30 seconds of the third quarter, and scored her other five points between the 4:47 and 4:21 timestamps.
Oliver stepped up with back-to-back free throws at the 6:25 mark of the period, and Scroggins recorded her final point of the night when she split her free throw attempts at the 2:20 mark.
Marshall matched all those scores in the early minutes of the third quarter, and ultimately took back the lead during a game-changing 15-3 surge.
That gave the Lady Mavericks a 39-30 lead by the 4:03 mark of the fourth quarter, but they had to hold off a Pine Tree 8-3 run that was guided by five Ugbini points.
Asia Smith scored 14 of her game-high 17 points after halftime, including five in the final 52 seconds.