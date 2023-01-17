The Spring Hill boys overcame an early battle with Henderson during its 66-44 District 17-4A home win on Tuesday night.
The Panthers improved their 2022-2023 season record to 8-13 and district mark to 2-4, while the Lions dropped to 6-19 and 0-5 respectively.
“Big second quarter,” Spring Hill boys basketball head coach Kerry Strong said of the difference in his team’s win on Tuesday. “The kids played with confidence. I was [also] proud of our kids off the bench who provided that spark of energy.”
Spring Hill and Henderson were very competitive in the early minutes of the game, so the teams traded points and leads in the first quarter.
This portion of the game also saw the emergence of its top two scorers. Dustin Yelverton boosted Spring Hill with nine first quarter points and finished the outing with a game-high 28-point performance, and Jordan Ross charged up Henderson with nine of his team-best 22 points.
Spring Hill ultimately owned a 15-11 advantage by the end of the period, and it started pulling away in the second frame.
Yelverton continued to excel because he provided seven of Spring Hill’s 20 points in the next quarter. Jack Beckett followed with four points, Dwaylon Richardson made a three-point attempt, and Peyton Bassett, Trevor Allen and Demetrius Williams earned two each. The group effort gave the home team a 35-17 edge at halftime.
Yelverton and Beckett both led the third quarter charge with four points each, Richardson and Williams followed with two, and both Allen and Jaden Giddings scored from a single free throw.
Spring Hill was now up 49-28, and was able to wrap up a 22-point win because Yelverton scored eight in the fourth and Bassett provided five of his 11 game points.
Beckett also finished the Tuesday night outing with 10 points.
GirlsThe Spring Hill girls were also in District 17-4A action on Tuesday night, and pulled out a 39-30 home win against Henderson.
The Lady Panthers improved their 2022-2023 season record to 13-13 and district mark to 3-4, while the Lady Lions dropped to 4-16 and 0-7 respectively.
Spring Hill’s aggressiveness was on display early because Laila Thompson made a field goal during a Henderson shooting foul and made the ensuing free throw to make it a 3-0 score at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter.
Thompson and Laney Linseisen also added Lady Panther field goals over the next 55 seconds to grow the home team’s lead to 7-0 at the 6:15 mark of the period.
Gracie Gray led Spring Hill with a game-high 13-point performance, Thompson scored four of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, and Linseisen earned six points in the outing.
“I thought everybody contributed,” Spring Hill girls basketball head coach Taylor High said of his team’s win on Tuesday. “It was exciting to see some kids step in. It was good to get Gracie [Gray] going again. She was really good first semester.”
Henderson finally contributed to the game’s scoring with Anya Jackson’s basket and free throw by the 2:50 mark, but it still faced a 7-3 deficit in the opening quarter.
The Lady Lions cut Spring Hill’s lead to 8-5 by the end of the period, but the Lady Panthers responded with a 7-2 run that gave it a 15-7 edge at the 5:20 mark of the second quarter.
Henderson immediately countered with a 10-1 run to take its first lead of the game before halftime.
Spring Hill bounced back in the early moments of the second half because it scored the first 11 points of the third quarter.
Marvelous Jacobs finished with a Henderson-best 10-point performance.