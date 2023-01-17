The Harmony Eagles and Waskom Lady Wildcats both won a pair of district games last week, thanks in large part to the play of Justin Stainaker and Tiea Chatman.
For their efforts, Stainaker and Chatman have been named Longview News-Journal Players of the Week for games played Jan. 9-14.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Stainaker had back-to-back doubles for the Eagles in wins over Mount Vernon (51-40) and Winona (63-57. He scored 12 points and yanked down 11 rebounds against Mount Vernon and added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks against Winona.
The Eagles snapped a two-game slide with the wins and moved to 2-2 in District 13-3A action.
Chatman averaged 25.1 points, five rebounds and 5.5 steals in wins over Troup (52-25) and Elysian Fields (76-26) as Waskom moved to 4-2 in District 16-3A action.
Chatman dropped in 22 points to go along with four rebounds and seven steals against Troup and had 29 points, six rebounds and four steals against Elysian Fields.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
GIRLS
Longview's Paris Simpson, a 5-6 sophomore, had 10 rebounds, seven steals, seven deflections, one charge taken, one blocked shot and six points against Texas High and added 11 points, eight rebounds, six steals and two deflections against Mount Pleasant.
BOYS
St. Mary's Evan Hodge, a junior, had 39 points and 10 rebounds in a 91-39 win over Athens Christian and added 19 points and six rebounds against Regents Academy in a 63-44 win that moved the Knights to 14-8 overall and 3-0 in district play.
TABC POLLS
GIRLS
Mount Pleasant (13) in 5A, North Lamar (16) in 4A, Winnsboro (11), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (13) and Huntington (20) in 3A and Chireno (4), Tenaha (5), Martin's Mill (8) and Woden (23) in 2A are this week's ranked East Texas teams by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
At the top of the polls this week are San Antonio Clark in 6A, Lubbock Monterey in 5A, Glen Rose in 4A, Fairfield in 3A, Nocona in 2A and Huckabay in Class A.
Tyler's Grace Community is ranked No. 7 in TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A.
BOYS
Mount Pleasant (8) and Lufkin (16) in Class 5A are joined by East Texas squads Sulphur Springs (11), Bullard (13), Center (17) and Chapel Hill (18) in 4A, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (8), Central Heights (18), Diboll (19), Jefferson (22) and Mineola (25) in 3A and Timpson (3), Martin's Mill (7), Douglass (8), North Hopkins (9), Big Sandy (10) and Beckville (16) in 2A.
Lake Highlands in 6A, Dallas Kimball in 5A, Dallas Carter in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A, Lipan in 2A and Graford in Class A are this week's top-ranked teams.
Among private schools, Brook Hill (7) in 4A, T.K. Gorman (9) in 3A and Trinity School of Texas (5) in 2A are ranked East Texas programs.