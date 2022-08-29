KAUFMAN - Blaire Bodenheimer paced the Spring Hill girls, and Brady Meyer turned in a personal best to lead the Panther boys as the SH cross country teams competed in the 33-team Kaufman Invitational over the weekend.
Bodenheimer clocked in at 13:52 to pace the Lady Panhers. Arianna Solis finished at 16:01, Claire Fielder 17:16, Lillian Young 17:20 and Ayva Spakes 18:54. The times for Solis, Young and Spakes were all personal bests.
Meyer's finish at 18:21 was a personal best for him. Zayne Decker finished at 19:35, Matthew Northern 20:23 (PR), Bon Kim 21:04 (PR), Andrew Grooters 21:34 and Andrew Northern 22:18 (PR).
For the JV boys, Connor Whyte had a PR of 23:03 and Gunner Schell went PR with a 29:14.
GILMER INVITATIONAL
GILMER - Union Grove's varsity third finished fourth and the varsity boys were sixth over the weekend at the Gilmer Invitational.
Gracie Stanford led the way for the Union Grove girls, finishing 15th overall. Sophie Pyle was 27th, Gracie Winn 32nd, Keira Taylor 45th, Jenna Scott 48th and Kenia Velazquez 54th.
For the boys, Celson James was 19th, Brendon Fuller 35th, Preston Woodall 36th, Isiah O'Neal 58th and Lane Turner 63rd.
The JV girls were led by Madyson Lowe in 6th place, and the JV boys were paced by Mason Stanley in 19th place.
For the junior high girls, Landry Harris finished second, and for the JH boys Ryder Martindale was 10th.