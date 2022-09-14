Pine Tree's cross country program will host the Mike Darby XC Invitational on Friday at Lear Park in Longview.
The event, previously called the Pine Tree Puddle Jump and Pig Trot, will honor longtime cross country coach Mike Darby, who coached for 38 years at Pine Tree.
The meet will begin at 8 a.m. with varsity girls open (5K), followed by varsity boys open (5K) at 8:30 a.m., varsity girls 4A-1A (2 mile) at 9 a.m., varsity boys 4A-1A (5 K) at 9:30 a.m., JV girls 6A-1A (2 miles) at 10 a.m., JV boys 6A-1A (5K) at 10:30 a.m..
The junior high girls (2 mile) and junior high boys (2 mile) events are set for 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Pine Tree Stadium.
Teams schedule to join host team Pine Tree include Beckville, Benton, Big Sandy, Bullard, Carthage, Center, Cumberland Academy, Daingerfield, Douglass, East Texas Homeschool, Elysian Fields, Eustace, Gilmer, Hallsville, Harleton, Harts Bluff, Hawkins, Henderson, Full Armor, Hudson, Jacksonville, Jefferson, Kaufman, Kilgore, Longview, Longview Christian School, Mabank, Marshall, Mineola, Mount Pleasant, Nevada Community, Ore City, Palestine, Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy, Pleasant Grove, Redwater, Sulphur Springs, Tatum, Texas High, Trinity School of Texas, Troup, All Saints, Chapel Hill, Grace, Tyler High, Tyler Legacy, Union Grove, Waskom, White Oak, Whitehouse and Winona.