The Chick-fil-A, Longview ISD Middle School 7 on 7 football tournament is set for Monday at Lobo Stadium and the Grass Soccer complex.
Eighth grade teams will play at Lobo Stadium (Field 1 is the scoreboard end of the stadium, and Field 2 is the Lobo hedge end), and seventh grade teams will play at the Grass Soccer Complex (Field 3 will be closest to the woods, and Field 4 will be closest to the tennis courts).
Games at Lobo Stadium include:
Field 1: Carthage vs. Tatum, 5 p.m.; Longview vs. Center, 5:35 p.m., Pine Tree vs. Carthage, 6:10 p.m., West Rusk vs. Longview, 6:45 p.m., Carthage vs. Kilgore, 7:20 p.m. and Longview vs. Gilmer, 7:55 p.m.
Field 2: Kilgore vs. Pine Tree, 5 p.m., Gilmer vs. West Rusk, 5:35 p.m., Kilgore vs. Tatum, 6:10 p.m., Center vs. Gilmer, 6:45 p.m., Tatum vs. Pine Tree, 7:20 p.m., Center vs. West Rusk, 7:55 p.m.
The championship is set for 8:30 p.m. on Field 1 between the Pool A and Pool B winner, with third-place set for 8:30 p.m. on Field 2 between the Pool A and Pool B runners-up.
Games at the Grass Complex include:
Field 3: Longview vs. Center, 5 p.m., Carthage vs. Tatum, 5:35 p.m., West Rusk vs. Longview, 6:10 p.m., Pine Tree vs. Carthage, 6:45 p.m., Longview vs. Gilmer, 7:20 p.m., Carthage vs. Kilgore, 7:55 p.m.
Field 4: Gilmer vs. West Rusk, 5 p.m., Kilgore vs. Pine Tree, 5:35 p.m., Center vs. Kilgore, 6:10 p.m., Tatum vs. Kilgore, 6:45 p.m., Center vs. West Rusk, 7:20 p.m., Tatum vs. Pine Tree, 7:55 p.m.
The championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. on Field 3, with the third-place game set for 8:30 p.m. on Field 4.