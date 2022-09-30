HALLSVILLE – Hallsville running back Blayde Bullard scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left to give the Bobcats a 41-37 victory over Marshall High School Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
The lead changed hands six times in the fourth quarter as both teams combined for 44 points after only scoring 10 in the first half.
With the score tied at 17, Zachary Southard kicked his second field goal – capping a 57-yard drive to put the Bobcats back in front.
The MaverickBs (3-3, 1-1) answered. Collier Slone connected with Byrd Robinson for a 55-yard touchdown – which gave Marshall its first lead of the game with 9:34 remaining.
The Bobcats countered less than a minute later. Jace Moseley completed a 50-yard screen pass to Bullard, who moved the ball inside the Mavericks 10. Connor White gave the Bobcats a 27-24 lead with an eight-yard touchdown reception.
After both defenses made stops, Marshall hit Hallsville’s defense with another big yardage play with J.Q. Davis running for a 63-yard touchdown for his second of the night. The Mavericks’ lead was short-lived as Moseley ran up the middle for a 68-yard touchdown putting Hallsville up by four with 4:17 left in the game.
Marshall responded. On fourth-and-six at its own 31, Davis received the ball on an end-around and ran 10 yards for a first down. Slone hit Robinson for a 35-yard pass. Davis finished the drive with his third touchdown on a 24-yard run. Jesus Jaimes’ extra point went wide right.
The Bobcats faced a fourth-and-three from its own 38, Moseley completed a five-yard pass to Bullard to move the chains. He hit Ethan Miller for a 14-yard pass and White for a 22-yard pass. Moseley found Bullard for a 20-yard pass which set up his game-winning run.
Marshall moved the ball to the Hallsville 35. Slone completed passes to Davis, Robinson and Smith. Dillon Moralez secured the victory when he sacked Slone on the final play.
Hallsville outgained Marshall 525-517. Moseley completed 20 of 30 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown. Bullard caught six passes for 113 yards and rushed for 37. Miller caught five passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. White had five receptions for 89 yards.
Davis rushed for 239 yards with most of them coming in the second half. Robinson had 85 yards rushing on four carries and a touchdown. He caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Slone completed 11 of 18 passes for 170 yards.
Hallsville went 70 yards on its opening possession, primarily through the air. Moseley completed four passes for 44 yards. He finished the drive with a six-yard pass to Ethan Miller. The Bobcats were stopped on their next three possessions. Moseley was intercepted by Marshall’s Gi’Kovian McCoy.
Hallsville punted on their next two possessions.
Marshall had two scoring opportunities. Behind the running of Davis, it moved the ball to the Hallsville 10 on its opening possession. Moralez took Davis down for a four-yard loss. Marshall was forced to attempt a field goal which it missed wide right.
In the second quarter, Marshall quarterback Slone completed a 15-yard pass to Judson Illingworth to the Hallsville 44. Byrd Robinson ran for a first down to the 21. An illegal shift penalty created a third-and-long. The Mavericks were unable to convert and turned it over on downs for the second time.
A 32-yard pass from Mosely to Connor White moved the Bobcats to the Marshall 45. Kendavian Johnson ran for a 22-yard gain. The Bobcats lost four yards on the next two plays. Southard hit a 38-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
Marshall exploded for 17 points in the third quarter. Robinson ran for a 71-yard touchdown. Gi-Kovian McCoy intercepted Mosely a second time, which set up Davis game-tying touchdown.
Hallsville will visit Nacogdoches next week while Marshall returns home to face Mount Pleasant.