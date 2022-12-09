TJ Dement scored three touchdowns as the Boerne Greyhounds took a 35-0 win over the Chapel Hill Bulldogs in the Class 4A Division I semifinals Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
It was the second straight year Chapel Hill fell in the state semifinals, losing to Austin LBJ 38-35 in 2021.
The Bulldogs forced three first-half turnovers but were unable to find their way into the end zone.
“Yeah, I think football happened, you know,” Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan said. “Some nights, it ain’t your night, you know. It happens all the time. You know, we’re just here and there, bits and pieces, putting the game together. But then, you know, just penalties or turnovers. I thought our defense was opportunistic in the first half, and we just didn’t counter offensively. What it is, football happened tonight and, you know, you can’t win them all. And I’m just proud of the body of work and résumé that these guys have put together.”
Chapel Hill was shut out for the first time since a 48-0 loss to Kilgore on Oct. 16, 2020. The 2020 season for the Bulldogs ended with a 36-7 loss to Lindale in the regional semifinals.
The first of Dement’s touchdowns came from four yards out to give Boerne a 7-0 lead with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
Dement had an 82-yard touchdown run with 7:44 left in the third quarter and then added a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:42 left in the third quarter to make the score 28-0.
Dement had 22 carries for 180 yards.
The Greyhounds finished with 432 yards of offense, including 252 on the ground.
Chapel Hill forced a turnover on Boerne’s first possession as Lee Preston recovered a fumble, but following a Chapel Hill punt, Dement scored his first touchdown.
Boerne then recovered the ensuing kickoff before Jayvin Mayfield intercepted a pass to give the Bulldogs the ball at their own 8-yard line. A 41-yard catch by Deuce McGregor got the ball near midfield, but the Bulldogs were stopped on fourth down at their own 49.
Boerne added to its lead with 7:50 left in the second quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jaxon Baize to Houston Hendrix.
Chapel Hill looked to respond and got the ball down to the Boerne 1 before losing a fumble with 2:40 on the clock. Chapel Hill got the ball back with 1:35 remaining when Da’Veon Ross recovered a fumble, but Hendrix got an interception for Boerne to send the game into halftime with a score of 14-0.
“We were still in it, you know, just kept fighting and staying in it,” Riordan said. “We just couldn’t put points on the board. You know, I thought defense played well enough for us to win tonight and offense, we just couldn’t find our groove all night and it was just one of those nights where we were off, and when you’re off in the fifth round of the playoffs that’s what happens.”
Chapel Hill got the ball first in the third quarter but was stopped on fourth down at the Boerne 18-yard line. On the next play, Dement broke free for an 82-yard run to make the score 21-0.
“That was the drive of the game, really,” Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon said. “We should’ve went down and punched it in. But we didn’t, so see where we ended up at.”
“I mean, that’s huge,” Riordan said. “Momentum is name of the game. You’ve got to make plays and not make mistakes at this point. The team that plays the cleanest and makes the most plays is the team that’s going to win and tonight that was Boerne.”
Dement had his final touchdown later in the third quarter, and Jaxon Baize threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Braden Baize with 7:10 remaining in the game for the Greyhounds.
Jaxon Baize was 12 of 19 for 180 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Adam Hicks had 12 carries for 66 yards. Braden Baize made six grabs for 77 yards.
Brisbon was 5 of 18 for 87 yards with two interceptions.
“Don’t get me wrong, Boerne’s a good team, but we just came out slow,” Brisbon said. “I just think we weren’t ready. That’s all it is.”
Rickey Stewart had 16 carries for 68 yards. McGregor had three catches for 59 yards.
Chapel Hill ended the season with a record of 12-3.
“It’s going to sting for a little while just like it did last year, but it’ll be motivation and fuel in the offseason,” Riordan said. “Like I said, these guys have to look at their body of work and the résumé that they put together. And when they wake up in the morning, they’re going to be happy with what they’ve accomplished.”
Boerne (15-0) advances to the Class 4A Division I championship game to face either China Spring or Decatur.
The loss ended the high school careers for Chapel Hill seniors Deuce McGregor, Tyson Berry, Drew Harmon, Ja’Tyrin Mumphrey, Daniel Waddleton, Danny Doan, Tre Hall, Lee Preston, Demarian Sanders, Atlantis Walker, Dakota Bonner, DJ Williams, Keviyan Huddleston, Christian Blevins, Corey Johnson, Malcom Passama and Ja’Cory Seaton.