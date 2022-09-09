KILGORE – Da’Marion VanZandt threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in leading the Kilgore Bulldogs to a 20-14 non-district win over Pine Tree on Friday night at partially refurbished R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
With the win, Kilgore (1-2) avoids an 0-3 start for the first time since 2018 when they lost to Nacogdoches, Hallsville and Pine Tree. The Pirates despite scoring on the final play of the contest on a 47-yard Matt Cates completion to Jonathon Fuller drop to 0-3.
The victory also avenges coach Clint Fuller’s first loss at KHS, which came against Pine Tree a year ago.
VanZandt’s scoring strikes covered nine-yards to PJ Wiley and 18-yards to Matthew Tyeskie. In between, the senior quarterback scored on a one-yard run.
They even overcame the lights going out momentarily, but all was good in the end. The lights at the stadium went out with 22.6 seconds left to play and were off about five minutes. When play resumed, the Bucs struck for their second Cates-to-Fuller touchdown of the evening.
The first of those came with Pine Tree trailing 14-0 with 10:53 remaining in the third quarter and capped a three-play, 75-yard drive which the Pirates navigated with a four-yard run by Jalynn Robinson and the72-yard completion for points from Cates to Fuller, cutting the deficit on the scoreboard to 14-7 after Aaron Bocanegra’s PAT.
Although, Isaiah Ross didn’t score a touchdown against Pine Tree, he enjoyed his best game of the season, rushing for 196 yards on 22 carries.
Kilgore finished with 387 yards gained. VanZandt was 10-of-18 passing for 158 yards. The ‘Dogs finished with 229 rushing yards on 31 carries.
Meanwhile, Cates for the Pirates was 12-of-23 for 180 yards. Fuller led the receiving corps with three catches for 109 yards. Pine Tree rushed for 141 yards on 16 carries with Robinson leading the ground game with 128 yards on eight attempts.
PJ Wiley led the Bulldogs’ receivers with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Dadrian Franklin (2-57), Tyeskie (2-30, 1 TD) and Taylor Oliver (1-5) also contributed.
The Ragin’ Red overcame a holding penalty that nullified a first-quarter touchdown to score twice in the second period for a 14-0 lead against the Pirates at the half.
The ‘Dogs overcame the holding penalty to march 75 yards in 10 plays and wouldn’t be denied this time as Van Zandt and Wiley teamed up for the score on a nine-yard completion.
The second Kilgore scoring drive was even more impressive 98 yards on eight plays with Van Zandt capping the march with a one-yard sneak coming with 5:03 left in the second period.
It was the Bulldogs’ most impressive drive of the season and marked their second trip into the red zone, coming away with touchdowns.
The Kilgore defense got to Cates several times during the contest with Demontrell Candie and Jackson Harris combining for one and Harris getting another by himself. Tyeskie had an interception and Matthew Hardy had a touchdown saving tackle on a 48-yard run by Jalynn Robinson.
Kilgore came into the 2022 contest with a 35-11-1 advantage in the series against the Pirates, after Pine Tree dealt the Bulldogs their first loss 42-27 of the Clint Fuller Era a year ago. Despite the decisive edge, the teams have split the last two meetings with Kilgore hanging on to beat the Bucs 64-62 in 3 OTs in the 2019 game also played in Kilgore.
Next week, Kilgore closes the non-district portion of its schedule with homecoming against the Hallsville Bobcats, while Pine Tree returns home to entertain its third 9-4A DI opponent in a row, Jacksonville.