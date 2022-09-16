KILGORE – Isaiah Ross and Roosevelt Rollins rushed for more than 270 yards and scored four touchdowns as Kilgore closed the non-district portion of its 2022 football season with a 41-20 homecoming victory over Hallsville on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The win gets Kilgore to 2-2 for the season, while the loss drops the Bobcats to 3-1.
Ross led all rushers with 164 yards, scoring on runs of eight and 88 yards. He also was on the receiving end of one of three Da’Marion Van Zandt scoring passes.
Those covered 20-yards to PJ Wylie, 67-yards to Ross and 41 yards to Matthew Tyeskie.
Van Zandt was 13-of-18 passing for 162 yards.
Kilgore enjoyed its most productive yardage contest of the season against the Bobcats, gaining 485 yards, 323 of it came on the ground. By comparison, Hallsville finished with 304 total yards.
Hallsville quarterback Jace Moseley rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown, and was 13-of-22 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Those were a seven-yard completion to Ethan Miller, and a 37-yard strike to Ashton Garza on the final play of the game.
Kilgore drove 51 yards in three plays on its initial drive of the evening with Ross scoring on an eight-yard run on his first touch of the contest. Hallsville, on a three-game winning streak, answered on its second possession with Moseley, the quarterback and team’s leading rusher, scooting 41 yards to cap a 7-play, 71-yard drive.
The Bulldogs came right back, putting together a nine-play sojourn with Van Zandt, who had completions to Taylor Oliver and Wiley, going back to Wiley for a 20-yard touchdown with 2:59 remaining in the first period.
Kilgore would extend its lead with Ross going 88 yards for a touchdown on his longest run of the season with 8:46 left in the first half. And, he would factor in the next score, as Van Zandt and Ross connected on a 67-yard screen pass for points with 4:58 left in the half, extending Kilgore’s advantage to 28-7.
Leon Yzaguirre booted his fourth extra point of the contest, giving Kilgore a 28-7 halftime lead.
PJ Wiley led all receivers with six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Tyeskie followed with two catches for 45 yards and a TD.
Garza led the Hallsville receiving corps with seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Miller followed with two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Both teams open their respective district play next week. Hallsville visits Texas High in Texarkana, while Kilgore travels to Palestine to face the Wildcats.