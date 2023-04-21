2025 Carthage offensive tackle prospect Kash Courtney was motivated to have a successful high school football sophomore season in 2022, and all his hard work ultimately paid off in the form of his first college offer from UTSA on April 15.
“It’s a cool environment down there,” Courtney said of the opportunity at UTSA. “The Alamodome is a pretty cool place.”
Courtney attended one of the school’s football camps last summer and started building a relationship with offensive line coach and run game coordinator Kurt Traylor.
“He told me to gain weight and get taller, and he’d offer me,” Courtney said of how he landed the opportunity from the brother of UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor. “I did that.”
The Carthage youngster noticed the benefits of his first college contact, and is already looking for more with two years remaining in his recruiting process.
“Strong relationships with coaches, that’s the main thing,” Courtney said of the current focus of his recruitment. “So, you get a better feel for a program.”
“I need to talk to them often,” he added. “That’s how it builds.”
Courtney is in the beginning stages of his journey to college, so he plans on putting himself out there more by attending the SMU, TCU, Texas State and UTSA camps this summer, and finding ways to improve his game.
“I’m usually in the weight room,” Courtney said of how he’s staying sharp for the rest of his football career. “We’re heavy lifting [on campus] right now. I work at home too [and do drills].”
The man in the trenches wants to soak up as much information as he can before he begins his future career at the college level. One way he can do that is learning more from the football coaches that have turned Carthage High School's football program into a nine-time state champion.
“The coaches [here] are [basically] college coaches,” Courtney said of who he currently plays for. “They treat us like we’re college kids, and make sure we do everything. They run it like a college program.”
Courtney is also following the successful trend of all the multi-sport athletes that have come before him because he participates in basketball, football and track at Carthage.
Between those experiences and resources, and his strong dedication to the sport of football, Courtney plans to make the necessary jump from an underclassman on the roster to an upperclassman team leader for the upcoming 2023 season, pick up the 10 extra pounds to reach his ideal size of 260, and make more noise at Carthage and beyond.
“My work ethic,” Courtney said of the factor that will set him up for more career success down the line. “I’m [also] pretty athletic.”
LOBOS LOOK AROUND
Longview recruit Taylor Tatum visited USC’s spring game on April 15, and enjoyed a Georgia unofficial visit on April 1. He currently has offers from both programs, as well as 37 other schools.
Teammate and fellow 2024 prospect Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett made the short trip to North Texas in the past week. It is one of his eight college offers.
KILGORE TRIO SIGNS
This week, Kilgore football players Demontrell Candie and Jackson Harris signed with McMurry University at the same time that fellow 2023 recruit Da’Marion VanZandt confirmed his recent commitment to Mary Hardin-Baylor.
TERRY BUSSEY
2024 Timpson star Terry Bussey received his 32nd college football offer from Florida on April 15. He visited one of his other opportunities (Alabama) the same day.
2024 LINDALE DUO
Lindale’s Casey Poe narrowed down his 22 offers to Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech on April 20 after he visited Tuscaloosa on April 15.
Fellow 2024 recruit and teammate Marcus Field visited Northwestern State the same day.
TYLER ISD UPDATE
2024 Tyler Legacy prospect Travis Jackson received his 14th college football offer from TCU on the same day he visited campus on April 14. He then committed to the program on April 21.
Across town, 2023 Tyler football recruit Tory Howland received his 15th offer from Centenary College of Louisiana on April 12.
PG PROSPECTS
2024 Pleasant Grove prospects Ahkhari Johnson, Jaylen Boardley and Caleb Hackleman scheduled an official visit to Oklahoma State last weekend, while teammate Jaymon Wheeler made a Tulsa trip. Boardley and Hackleman committed on April 14 and 16, while Johnson kept his options open and later received a Boston College offer on April 18.
Another member of that class is Kaden McFadden. He visited UTSA and Texas State between April 14 and 15, and later received his 18th offer from Washington State on April 20.
Meanwhile, teammate and 2023 recruit Jayden Stewart committed to Missouri Valley College on April 16.
CHAPEL HILL
2025 Chapel Hill prospects Demetrius Brisbon and Rickey Stewart and 2024 prospect Da’Veon Ross received an offer from UNLV on April 19.
2024 recruit Kendall Allen received his third opportunity when he heard from Sam Houston State on April 18, while teammate Cameron Kelley announced that he would attend Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Junior Day on April 22.
BULLARD
This weekend, recent Louisiana Tech commit Austin Ellis is scheduled to attend a spring game in Ruston, and fellow Bullard Panther Ayden Barrett will head to Lamar University. That was all preceded by teammate Clifford Douglas’ trip to Northwestern State last Saturday.
BROWNSBORO
2025 Brownsboro two-way prospect Micah Strickland plans to attend Baylor’s spring game on April 22. He received offers from Colorado State, Texas Tech and UTSA in 2022.
Meanwhile, 2024 recruit and teammate Gekyle Baker (14 offers) attended Texas’ Orange-White Game on April 15.
TEXARKANA TALENT
2026 Liberty-Eylau prospect Dequane Prevo received his 19th offer from Central Florida on April 14. Three days later, 2024 Texas High talent Tamarcus Gray announced his Boston College official visit would occur between June 16 and 18.
GRACE
2023 Tyler Grace Community School football recruit Nick Stewart announced his future home of New Mexico Military Institute on April 19. He became a college commit this month like high school teammates Caden Lynch and Jamarion Johnson (Centenary College of Louisiana).