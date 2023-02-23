Hallsville opened its 2023 season when it traveled to the Longview Lobo Week 1 Baseball Tournament on Thursday afternoon, but it suffered a 5-2 loss against Decatur in six innings.
The Bobcats dropped their season record to 0-1, while the Eagles improved their year mark to 1-0.
“We’re young,” Hallsville head baseball coach Chris Whatley said of the start of his team’s season. “A lot of new guys out there playing right now. Hopefully, these tournament games will open some of their eyes, get [them] some at-bats, and get our feet underneath us. I think we’re going to be okay. The older guys will have to lead us.”
Hallsville jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Sawyer Dunagan drew a one-out walk, and scored the first run of the game during Ashton Garza’s RBI double.
Garza ultimately advanced to third base on a wild pitch, scored the Bobcats’ second run during Zane Holder’s sacrifice groundout, and finished the game with a one-for-three hitting performance.
Decatur responded enough in the bottom half of the inning to tie the score 2-2. Cooper House, who finished the game with a three-for-three hitting performance, drove a one-out single to shallow centerfield, moved to second base on a poor pickoff throw attempt at first base, and advanced to third base on a wild pitch.
Blake Delong then reached base after a dropped third strike, and another Hallsville off-target throw sent him to second base and allowed House to score.
Delong eventually advanced to third base on a passed ball, and scored the game-tying run during Jed Ross’ sacrifice groundout.
Hallsville pitcher Grayson Werth started to find his control over the next couple of innings because he earned all four of his strikeouts by the end of the third inning, but he got into some trouble in the fourth frame.
Zach Blum provided Decatur with a lead-off single, and he ultimately scored the go-ahead run during James Mahoney’s RBI double.
Werth’s outing ultimately came to an end when he walked Sergio Legorreta. Connor White took over Hallsville’s pitching duties, but he immediately walked Hayden Johnson to load the bases.
White did force Ethan Fernandez’s flyout, but he later allowed a pair of Decatur insurance runs when Kyler Haseloff’s hit by pitch sent pinch runner Roman Regalado home, and House’s bases-loaded walk scored pinch runner Greg McDonnell.
Blake Cox recorded Hallsville hits in the second, fourth and sixth innings, but it wasn’t enough to erase his team’s deficit.