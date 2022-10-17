It’s been a tale of two seasons for Harmony’s football program, but the Eagles have finally reached the point where they are heating up for a playoff run.
Jeremy Jenkins had previous coaching experience at Mount Enterprise and Tenaha, and recognized the potential of Harmony before he took over as its athletic director and head football coach earlier this year. The Eagles had advanced to seven straight UIL postseasons before he arrived, so he made it a priority to prepare the 2022 Eagles for another late season push.
That’s why Jenkins quickly went to work, and scheduled a tough non-district schedule that included Beckville, DeKalb, Hooks, and White Oak. His team was ultimately tested because those opponents currently own a combined record of 20-8.
Harmony was also slow out of the gate because it took some time for Jenkins to find the right offensive system for his players. The Eagles were ultimately outscored 154-108 during the early four-game non-district losing streak, but their players have bought into every change.
“This was 100 percent in play,” Jenkins said of his team’s start to the season. “We hired eight new coaches, and we went from the Wing-T to the Spread. And I upgraded the schedule to get some tougher teams.”
“The first game against Hooks, we weren’t [even] in the spread,” he added. “We were in the Flexbone. And then we go to White Oak. After three days of practice, we put up 32 points, and the spread has really rolled [since].”
Harmony found its footing, and finally broke through for a four-game win streak in the opening weeks of District 11-3A Division II play. The Eagles beat Hughes Springs, New Diana, Elysian Fields and Queen City by a combined margin of 191-58, and now claim both a 4-4 overall season record and a 4-0 league mark.
“We thought this was coming,” Jenkins said of his team’s mid-season turnaround. “We knew we were going to peak about playoff time.”
Harmony is definitely playing its best ball of the season, and that was evident in Friday’s 52-0 win against Queen City.
Tucker Tittle caught two of Boston Seahorn’s four first half touchdown passes, drilled a successful 37-yard field goal kick, and finished seven-for-seven on extra point attempts. Evan Webber added a pair of rushing scores, and the Eagles were also boosted by their defense’s first shutout of the season. Jenkins has also been impressed with the consistent play of linebackers Weston Seahorn and Jake Shannon all year.
“Game to game, you never know,” Jenkins said of the different ways his team has won this season. “[Two weeks ago], we threw for 56 yards and rushed for 350. [The] DeKalb [game], we couldn’t run the ball at all, but we threw for 300 yards. I’ve been as comfortable in the pass as the run.”
Even with the recent stretch of bounce back success, everyone involved in Harmony’s program knows that there’s more to prove. That is evident because the Eagles still have to battle the district’s other two undefeated teams, and their playoff seeding is dependent on those outcomes.
That’s why they plan on leaning on the experiences of their early season tests and learning from their previous adjustments when they travel to Waskom for this Friday’s road game at Jimmy E. Cox Stadium, and when they host Daingerfield in a Nov. 4 home game at Eagle Stadium.
“It’s going to be fundamentals,” Jenkins said of the keys to his team’s success against late season competition. “Our advantage is we’re going to be much bigger than them. We’re not slow, but they’re extremely fast. We’re going to have to win the line of scrimmage. And it’s going to be tackling in the open field. That’s hard to do against these two teams. And we gotta outcoach them. Daingerfield has multiple Division I athletes.”