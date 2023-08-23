The ZONE
Union Grove's Morgan Mayhan, Alston Mullins, Carter Cooper and Kayden Day are pictured at The Zone photo shoot in June in Kilgore. The Lions will open the season Thursday at home against T.K. Gorman. (Michael Cavazos/Longview News-Journal)

Daingerfield vs. Gladewater

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, 202 Tiger Drive, Daingerfield 75638

Notable

Daingerfield: Aeryn Hampton … Chase Johnson … Braden Lewis … Quin Webb

Gladewater: Kyron Wilson … JT Maddox … Israel Cerda … Jobey Shico

Did you know: Gladewater and Daingerfield will battle for a sixth football meeting since 2012 … The Bears own a 4-1 series edge during that time after wins in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, but the Tigers bounced back with a series victory in 2022 … Daingerfield marched to the Class 3A Division II Region III semifinal in 2022, while Gladewater appeared in the Class 3A Division I bi-district round.

Up next: Daingerfield at Tatum; Mount Vernon at Gladewater

Beckville vs. Timpson

When/Where: James Herber Eakin Stadium, 826 Bear Drive, Timpson 75975

Notable

Beckville: J’Koby Willams … Calan Castles … Will Bogs … Brady Davis … Micah English … Jorden Prince

Timpson: Terry Bussey … Vosky Howard … J.J. Garner … Tyler Lane

Did you know: Timpson won last year’s season opener against Beckville, 53-22. In the previous two seasons, the Bears ended the Beacats’ season in the playoffs with a 42-21 third-round win in 2021 and a 55-14 fourth-round win in 2020. The Bears also won district games against Beckville in 2019 (46-20) and 2018 (46-3)

Up next: Beckville at Joaquin, Aug. 31; Timpson at Jefferson, Sept. 1

Harleton vs. Carlisle

When/Where: Arrowhead Stadium, 8960 FM 13, Price, 75687

Notable

Harleton: Cameron Johnson … Blaine Cornelius … Peyton Murray … Carson Wallace … Luke Ratcliff

Carlisle: Clayton Hart … Fernando Espinoza … Trent Sartain … David DeLeon … Zeshaun Reed

Did you know: Carlisle blanked Harleton, 31-0, in last year’s season opener. Harleton and Carlisle have met once in the playoffs, with Harleton notching a 39-27 win over the Indians in a 2019 second-round game.

Up next: Rivercrest at Harleton, Aug. 31; Carlisle at Troup, Sept. 1

T.K. Gorman vs. Union Grove

When/Where: Glyn Johnston Stadium, 11377 Union Grove Road, Union grove, 75647

Notable

T.K. Gorman: Robby Dowdell … Eli Mafood … Sean O’Neill

Union Grove: Judson George … Jace Roberts … Cade Sullivan … Dalton Hawkins … Carter Cooper … Kayden Day

Did you know: Union Grove won last year’s season opener against T.K. Gorman, 28-24

Up next: Union Grove at Cumby, Aug. 31; All Saints at T.K. Gorman, Sept. 8

