Daingerfield vs. Gladewater
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, 202 Tiger Drive, Daingerfield 75638
Notable
Daingerfield: Aeryn Hampton … Chase Johnson … Braden Lewis … Quin Webb
Gladewater: Kyron Wilson … JT Maddox … Israel Cerda … Jobey Shico
Did you know: Gladewater and Daingerfield will battle for a sixth football meeting since 2012 … The Bears own a 4-1 series edge during that time after wins in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, but the Tigers bounced back with a series victory in 2022 … Daingerfield marched to the Class 3A Division II Region III semifinal in 2022, while Gladewater appeared in the Class 3A Division I bi-district round.
Up next: Daingerfield at Tatum; Mount Vernon at Gladewater
Beckville vs. Timpson
When/Where: James Herber Eakin Stadium, 826 Bear Drive, Timpson 75975
Notable
Beckville: J’Koby Willams … Calan Castles … Will Bogs … Brady Davis … Micah English … Jorden Prince
Timpson: Terry Bussey … Vosky Howard … J.J. Garner … Tyler Lane
Did you know: Timpson won last year’s season opener against Beckville, 53-22. In the previous two seasons, the Bears ended the Beacats’ season in the playoffs with a 42-21 third-round win in 2021 and a 55-14 fourth-round win in 2020. The Bears also won district games against Beckville in 2019 (46-20) and 2018 (46-3)
Up next: Beckville at Joaquin, Aug. 31; Timpson at Jefferson, Sept. 1
Harleton vs. Carlisle
When/Where: Arrowhead Stadium, 8960 FM 13, Price, 75687
Notable
Harleton: Cameron Johnson … Blaine Cornelius … Peyton Murray … Carson Wallace … Luke Ratcliff
Carlisle: Clayton Hart … Fernando Espinoza … Trent Sartain … David DeLeon … Zeshaun Reed
Did you know: Carlisle blanked Harleton, 31-0, in last year’s season opener. Harleton and Carlisle have met once in the playoffs, with Harleton notching a 39-27 win over the Indians in a 2019 second-round game.
Up next: Rivercrest at Harleton, Aug. 31; Carlisle at Troup, Sept. 1
T.K. Gorman vs. Union Grove
When/Where: Glyn Johnston Stadium, 11377 Union Grove Road, Union grove, 75647
Notable
T.K. Gorman: Robby Dowdell … Eli Mafood … Sean O’Neill
Union Grove: Judson George … Jace Roberts … Cade Sullivan … Dalton Hawkins … Carter Cooper … Kayden Day
Did you know: Union Grove won last year’s season opener against T.K. Gorman, 28-24
Up next: Union Grove at Cumby, Aug. 31; All Saints at T.K. Gorman, Sept. 8