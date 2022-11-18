Class 4AGILMER 60, GAINESVILLE 20: MESQUITE — The Gilmer Buckeyes spotted Gainesville an early touchdown and then steadily pulled away en route to a 60-20 Class 4A Division II Region II area playoff win at Memorial Stadium.
The win, coupled with Carthage’s victory over Van Alstyne, sets up an East Texas battle next week in regional quarterfinal action.
Gilmer moves to 11-0 with the win, while Gaines ends its season with a 5-7 record.
Cade Searcy found the end zone on a 6-yard run to open the scoring and give Gainesville the early lead, but the Buckeyes answered with a touchdown pass to tie it and then went in front 14-7 on a 17-yard touchdown run by Ashton Haynes.
Searcy’s touchdown pass to Jesse Luna with 10:16 left in the second quarter tied the contest at 14-14, but Haynes took over from there.
His 3-yard TD run and Aron Bell’s 2-point conversion put the Buckeyes on top 22-14 with 8:40 left in the half, after Gainesville fumbled it away for the second time in the half Haynes scored from five yards out for a 29-14 cushion.
A 6-yard TD run by Haynes with just 1:01 left put the Buckeyes in front 36-14, and Gilmer ended the half with a touchdown pass to Ta’Erik Tate with just five seconds showing on the clock as Gilmer took a 43-14 lead in at the half.
Will Henderson got into the scoring act for the Buckeyes on the second play of the second half, racing 21 yards for a TD and a 50-14 buckeye lead.
After Searcy’s 17-yard TD pass to Jesse Luna made it a 50-20 contest, Henderson broke off a 68-yard TD run on the first play of the next drive and the Buckeyes enjoyed a 57-20 lead at the end of the third period.
Jose Govea’s 32-yard field goal with 4:31 left in the contest made it a 60-20 Buckeye lead.
Class 3ADAINGERFIELD 29, DE KALB 22: SULPHUR SPRINGS — In a game that saw the lead change hands six times, the Daingerfield Tigers took the lead for good early in the third quarter and notched a 29-22 win over the De Kalb Bears in a Class 3A Division II Region III area playoff game at Gerald Prim Stadium.
Daingerfield improves to 10-2 on the season and will move on to face Newton next week in the regional quarterfinals. Newton was a 65-8 winner over New Boston on Friday. De Kalb ends the season with a 9-3 record.
De Kalb took the lead on a 28-yard run by Kaleb Dooley early in the first period, but the Tigers answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Chase Johnson to Braden Lewis and a PAT by Jonathan Solis for a 7-6 lead at the 5:11 mark of the first.
Dooley’s 42-yard TD pass and a 2-point run by Dooley gave the Bears a 14-7 lead after one, but the Tigers got a 5-yard TD pass from Johnson to Lewis early in the second and a 3-yard touchdown run and Johnson 2-pointer with 6:55 left for a 21-14 Daingerfield lead.
Amar Love gave the Bears a 22-21 halftime lead with a 16-yard touchdown run at the 3:07 mark of the second, but the Tigers got the only points of the second half just 20 seconds into the third quarter on a 48-yard TD pass from Johnson to Jakevian Rodgers. Johnson’s 2-point run made the final 29-22.
The Tigers finished with 289 yards of total offense, got a 48-yard TD grab from Jakevian Rodgers to start the second half after Braden Lewis had two scoring receptions in the first half.
Johnson finished 12-of-17 passing for 163 yards with three TDs and an interception. He also rushed eight times for 53 yards, and D’Co Wright added 13 carries for 70 yards and a score. Rodgers had three catches for 65 yards, Lewis four for 51 and Kenny Mosley three for 45 yards and the Game-clinching interception.
DeKalb had 332 yards of total offense — 236 on 49 rushes. Kiondre Schlesinger had 15 carries for 80 yards, Amar Love 10 for 53 and a touchdown, and Kayden Wherry eight for 36.
Xavier Hawkins had two scoring grabs and 66 yards receiving, while Dooley connected on 5-of-10 passes for 96 yards, the two TDs and no interceptions.
HARMONY 37, HOOKS 23: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Harmony Eagles slammed the door on the Hooks offense in the second half, earning a 37-23 Class 3A Division II, Region III area playoff win at Sam Parker Field.
Harmony, winners of seven in a row after an 0-5 start, will take a 7-5 record into next week’s regional quarterfinal game against West Rusk. Hooks ends the season with a 9-3 record.
Hooks took a 3-0 lead with 9:43 left in the opening quarter on a 28-yard field goal by Matthew Hayes after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff, but Harmony answered with a 2-yard run by Boston Seahorn and extra point by Tucker Tittle a little more than a minute later to tie things at 7-7.
A 4-yard TD run by Keyshawn Walls with 4:57 left in the first gave Hooks a 10-7 lead, but Seahorn connected with Tyson Jenkins on a 31-yard touchdown pass with 3:46 left to move the Eagles back on top 14-10.
A 14-yard run by Walls early in the second quarter gave the Hornets the lead again, but Harmony came back with a 3-yard TD run by Riley Patterson. Octavious Johnson hauled in a 31-yard D pass from Trip Baysinger, and Hooks led 23-21 at halftime.
Seahorn scored on a pair of 3-yard runs in the second half — one in the third and one in the fourth quarter — adding 2-point passes to Will Young and Weston Seahorn to make the final 37-23.
MALAKOFF 55, WINNSBORO 10: TYLER — Winnsboro entered Friday night’s Class 3A Division I area round contest averaging 46.6 points per game.
On the other side of the field, however, was a Malakoff defense that was holding opponents to 9.4 points per game with four shutouts.
The defense won out as Malakoff forced five turnovers and rolled to a 55-10 win over Winnsboro on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The win moves the No. 2 Tigers (11-1) into the regional semifinals to take on West.
Chauncey Hogg, Kayland Davis and Damien Jackson all had interceptions for Malakoff.
Jason Tennyson finished with 163 yards on 19 carries. Mike Jones was 7 of 9 for 87 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 63 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.
Kyler Finney, who accounted for more than 4,000 yards and 55 touchdowns this season, finished 15 of 26 for 199 yards with four interceptions in the loss for Winnsoro, and he added 25 yards on the ground. Hayden Deaton had nine receptions for 99 yards.
Winnsboro finished the season with a record of 10-2.