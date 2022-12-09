Longview (14-0) vs. Aledo (12-2)
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: John Kincaide Stadium, 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas 75232
Live updates: For live updates throughout Saturday's game, go to www.etvarsity.com or www.news-journal.com
Coaches
Longview: John King
Aledo: Tim Buchanan
Last Week: Longview 37, Mansfield Timberview 21; Aledo 42, Burleson Centennial 21
Up next: Winner will play either College Station or Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Jordan Allen (1,851 passing yards, 223 rushing yards, and 23 passing touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (1,840 rushing yards, 160 receiving yards, 33 rushing touchdowns, and three receiving touchdowns) … Jalen Hale (1,031 receiving yards, 84 rushing yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns) … Alijah Johnson(871 rushing yards, 113 receiving yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns) … Kelvin Washington (307 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, eight rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Brandavion Steverson (234 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns) … Dakaylen Reese (192 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards, and one receiving touchdown) … Jonathan Lee (180 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns)
Aledo: Davhon Keys … Andrew Parkhurst … Ky Howington … Jake Gillespie … Benton McElree
Keys: Longview has produced 654 points during the first 14 games of the 2022 season, and Aledo has earned 625 points during the same stretch, so the Lobos’ offense will need to attack from all cylinders to top this week’s competition. Luckily, the Wolf Pack has the rushing options in Taylor Tatum, Alijah Johnson, and Kelvin Washington to keep Aledo’s offense off the field, and the necessary quarterback in Jordan Allen to find receiving targets like Jalen Hale.
WHEN ALEDO HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Aledo: Hauss Hejny (1,831 passing yards, 1,073 rushing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and 13 rushing touchdowns) … Hawk Patrick-Daniels (1,208 rushing yards, 97 receiving yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Jalen Pope (954 receiving yards, 24 rushing yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns) … Caleb Pope (509 rushing yards, 92 receiving yards, and 13 rushing yards) … Brant Hayden (418 passing yards, 107 rushing yards, five passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown)
Longview: Ta’Darion Boone (99 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 pass break-ups, nine sacks, four interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt) … Chase Smith (93 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five pass break-ups, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble) … Kaden Brooks (84 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass break-up) … Omarion Watkins (73 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and five sacks) … Xaryus Sheppard (69 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11 and a half sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt) … Daedrion Garrett (69 tackles, eight pass break-ups, one interception, and one fumble recovery) … Willie Nelson (66 tackles, five interceptions, four pass break-ups, one defensive touchdown, and one tackle for loss) … Billy Smith (63 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one defensive touchdown, one interception, and one forced fumble)
Keys: Longview’s defense has faced high-powered offenses throughout the 2022 season, but has only allowed 9.8 points per game through 14 contests. The unit understands the test that Aledo provides, but you can expect a plan that slows down the Bearcats in a variety of ways. Multiple players also need to step up, including Ta’Darion Boone, Chase Smith, Kaden Brooks, Omarion Watkins, and Willie Nelson.
Did you know: Longview will start a new football series with an opponent for the fifth straight playoff week … The Lobos won their first meetings with Crosby, Frisco Lone Star, Port Arthur Memorial and Mansfield Timberview in the first four postseason rounds, and will look to do the same when it faces Aledo on Saturday … Longview will travel to Dallas ISD’s John Kincaide Stadium for the 14th time since 2007 … The Lobos improved their record at the venue to 12-1 after a 38-17 win against Frisco Lone Star on Nov. 18 … Longview has advanced to its 10thstate semifinal in program history … The Lobos own a 5-4 state semifinal record since 1937.