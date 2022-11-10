Hallsville (7-3) vs. Melissa (8-2)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cardinal Field, 3100 Cardinal Drive, Melissa 75454
Notable
Hallsville: Ol Remington Talasek … OL Drew Jones … OL Jake Seal … OL Gabe Bennett … OL Slayten Donald … QB Jace Moseley (142 of 232, 2,171 yards, 18 TD, 6 interceptions; 156 carries, 1,485 yards, 22 TD) … RB Blayde Bullard (108 carries, 450 yards, 8 TD; 25 catches, 344 yards, 4 TD) … WR Ethan Miller (38 catches, 669 yards, 9 TD) … WR Ashton Garza (43 catches, 642 yards, 5 TD) … Zachary Southard (79 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Andrew Griffin (70 tackles) … Dillon Moralez (59 tackles, 4 sacks, 11 TFL)
Melissa: Trever Ham (336 yards, 3 TD passes last week vs. Lovejoy) … WR Karson Maynard (13 catches, 136 yards, 3 TD last week vs. Lovejoy)
Did you know: Hallsville is in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Bobcats opened the 2015 postseason with a 24-23 win over Ennis and then lost 30-23 to Lancaster. The win over Ennis was Hallsville’s first postseason victory since 2003
Last week: Hallsville 38, Mount Pleasant 8; Melissa 36, Lovejoy 35
Up next: Winner faces Ennis or Dallas Wilson
Marshall (6-4) vs. Crandall (8-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Maverick Stadium, 1900 Maverick Drive, Marshall 75670
Notable
Marshall: JQ Davis (1,712 rushing yards, 164 kickoff return yards, 34 receiving yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, and one punt return yard) … Davernious Robinson (715 rushing yards, 311 receiving yards, 288 kickoff return yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and three receiving touchdowns) … Kenneth Villearreal (74 tackles)
Crandall: Luke Moffitt (1,807 passing yards, 567 rushing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 19 receiving yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Chris Abron (1,340 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards, and 19 rushing touchdowns) … Andrew Anderson (992 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown)
Did you know: The first playoff meeting between Marshall and Crandall will occur during Friday’s Class 5A Division II bi-district matchup … The Mavericks have advanced to the UIL postseason for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons, while the Pirates are making their eighth appearance during that time.
Last Week: Marshall 42, Whitehouse 17; Crandall 57, Princeton 14
Up Next: Winner will play either Dallas Kimball or Midlothian Heritage
Kilgore (7-3) vs. LC-Mauriceville (6-4)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Abe Martin Stadium, 309 South Medford Drive, Lufkin 75902
Notable
Kilgore: Isaiah Ross (178 carries, 1,712 yards, 16 TD; 12 catches, 177 yards, 2 TD) … DeMarion Van Zandt (114 of 189, 1,530 yards, 15 TD, 3 interceptions) … P.J. Wiley (26 catches, 461 yards, 5 TD; 53 tackles, 12 TFL) … Matthew Tyeskie (26 catches, 386 yards, 6 TD) … Dadrian Franklin (17 catches, 224 yards, 1 TD) … Zaylon Stoker (50 tackles, 5 interceptions) … Demontrell Candie (57 tackles, 7 TFL, 5 sacks, 11 QB pressures) … Matthew Hardy (72 tackles) … Jackson Harris (45 tackles, 4 sacks)
Little Cypress-Mauriceville: Da”marion Morris (27 carries, 223 yards, 6 TD last week vs. Huffman-Hargrave) … Jackson Smith (interception last week vs. Huffman-Hargrave) … Luke McDow (interception last week vs. Huffman-Hargrave) … Dean Reynolds (82 passing yards last week vs. Huffman-Hargrave)
Did you know: Kilgore and Little Cypress-Mauriceville met in the first round of the 2017 playoffs, and Kilgore earned a 49-0 win in the 4A Division I game … Kilgore is in the playoffs for the 12th straight season
Last week: Chapel Hill 32, Kilgore 20; Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Hargrave 16
Up next: Winner faces El Campo or Houston Worthing
Gilmer (9-0) vs. Rusk (6-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler 75701
Notable
Gilmer: Cadon Tennison (1,413 passing yards, 289 rushing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and four rushing touchdowns) … Will Henderson (801 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns) … Seth Jordan (84 tackles)
Rusk: Aiden McCown (2,312 passing yards, 780 rushing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and 11 rushing touchdowns) … Brailen Trawick (1,047 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns) … Tarrant Sunday (78 tackles)
Did you know: Gilmer owns a 22-year UIL postseason streak, while Rusk has reached the playoff in the last seven seasons … This will be a Class 4A Division II bi-district battle.
Last Week: Gilmer 44, Pittsburg 14; Canton 35, Rusk 34
Up Next: Winner will play Gainesville or Sunnyvale
Jefferson (8-2) vs. Mineola (5-5)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Panther Stadium, 3101 Spring Hill Road, Longview 75605
Notable
Jefferson: Luke McMullen (792 rushing yards, 516 receiving yards, 153 kickoff return yards, 73 punt return yards, six rushing touchdowns, and six receiving touchdowns) … Chris Bowman (811 passing yards, 293 rushing yards, 173 receiving yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, eight passing touchdowns, and three receiving touchdowns) … Datravion Smith (122 tackles)
Mineola: Dawson Pendergrass (2,797 rushing yards, 420 passing yards, 109 receiving yards, 34 rushing touchdowns, five passing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … TJ Moreland (405 passing yards, 160 rushing yards, 12 receiving yards, three passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown) … Adam Blalock (132 tackles)
Did you know: Jefferson will compete in its sixth UIL postseason in the last seven years … Mineola will battle in its ninth playoff in the last 10 years … This will be a Class 3A Division I bi-district playoff game.
Last Week: Jefferson 50, Sabine 14; Mineola 42, Commerce 38
Up Next: Winner will play Fairfield or Grandview
Tatum (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Sam Parker Field, 2801 Old Paris Road, Mount Pleasant 75455
Notable
Tatum: Cole Watson (1,336 rushing yards, 577 passing yards, 25 rushing touchdowns, and four passing touchdowns) … Carson Gonzalez (744 rushing yards, 350 receiving yards, 30 passing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, four receiving touchdowns, and one passing touchdown) … Cayden Tatum (127 receiving yards, 112 rushing yards, 71 tackles, one receiving touchdown, and one rushing touchdown)
Mount Vernon: Mackenzie McGill (2,130 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns) … Boone Morris (121 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks) … Cade Monroe (110 tackles)
Did you know: Mount Vernon has advanced to its seventh consecutive UIL postseason, while Tatum is participating in its third straight playoff … The Tigers defeated the Eagles 32-26 in the 2018 Class 3A Division I bi-district round.
Last Week: Tatum 63, Atlanta 27; Pottsboro 47, Mount Vernon 28
Up Next: Winner will play Mexia or West
West Rusk (8-2) vs. Paul Pewitt (2-7)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Pirate Stadium, 300 North Texas Street, Pittsburg 75686
Notable
West Rusk: Andon Mata (2,150 passing yards, 664 rushing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and nine rushing touchdowns) … Noah Murphy (959 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, and 12 receiving yards) … Xander Mason (112 tackles)
Paul Pewitt: Hayden Green (1,010 rushing yards, 368 passing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, and two passing touchdowns) … James Byrd (905 rushing yards, 44 tackles, 39 receiving yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, and 11 kickoff return yards) … Isaac Hodges (44 tackles)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt has advanced to 15 straight UIL postseasons, while West Rusk will participate in its 12th playoff during that time … This will be a Class 3A Division II bi-district playoff game.
Last Week: West Rusk 49, Edgewood 42; Paul Pewitt 46, Paris Chisum 12
Up Next: Winner will play Hemphill or Waskom
Waskom (5-4) vs. Hemphill (9-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/John Herbert Eakin Stadium, 836 Bear Drive, Timpson 75975
Notable
Waskom: Tsean Hamilton (109 carries, 653 yards, 7 TD), Elijah Morris (31 carries, 441 yards, 6 TD) ... Diego Smith (33 carries, 501 yards, 7 TD) ... Trey Stevenson (114 tackles, 21 TFL, 9 sacks) ... Layton Luster (51 tackles, 11 TFL)
Hemphill: Omarion Smith … Jay Blake … Kam Arrington
Did you know: Waskom has qualified for nine UIL postseasons in the last 10 seasons, while Hemphill has advanced to five of the last six … This will be a Class 3A Division II bi-district playoff matchup.
Last Week: Waskom 48, Hughes Springs 30; Hemphill: Off
Up Next: Winner will play Paul Pewitt or West Rusk
Harmony (5-5) vs. New Waverly (7-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Bruce Field, 480 Royal Street, Athens, 75751
Notable
Harmony: Boston Seahorn (1,337 passing yards, 750 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards, 14 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Evan Webber (701 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards, 48 kickoff return yards, and 11 rushing touchdowns) … Jake Shannon (60 tackles)
New Waverly: Evan Erwin … Will Larrison … Jeremy Miles
Did you know: Harmony has advanced to eight straight UIL postseasons, while New Waverly has qualified for the last three playoffs … This will be a Class 3A Division II bi-district meeting.
Last Week: Daingerfield 48, Harmony 21; Newton 81, New Waverly 34
Up Next: Winner will play Hooks or Troup
Harleton (6-4) vs. Honey Grove (8-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Buffalo Stadium, 8160 U.S. Highway 69, Lone Oak 75453
Notable
Harleton: Blaine Cornelius (448 passing yards, 414 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns) … Carson Wallace (477 passing yards and 23 rushing yards) … Draven Ring (495 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns)
Honey Grove: Ryelan Morris … Deon Morris … Levi Beavers
Did you know: Harleton has qualified for its fourth straight postseason, while Honey Grove is making its first playoff appearance since 2019 … This will be a Class 2A Division I bi-district matchup.
Last Week: Harleton 38, Ore City 20; Honey Grove 55, Como-Pickton 0
Up Next: Winner will play Centerville or Shelbyville
Carlisle (9-1) vs. Evadale (3-7)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Tiger Stadium, 500 East Caroline Street, Trinity 75862
Notable
Carlisle: Fernando Espinoza (2,169 passing yards, 29 rushing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown) … Brody Eaves (1,502 rushing yards, 417 receiving yards, 158 kickoff return yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, and four receiving touchdowns) … Chucky Martinez (75 tackles)
Evadale: Gary Farr (1,438 passing yards, 534 rushing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and 10 rushing touchdowns) … Ethan Buford (548 receiving yards, 104 kickoff return yards, 81 punt return yards, and five receiving touchdowns) … Landon Wright (73 tackles)
Did you know: Carlisle will participate in its 10th straight UIL postseason, while Evadale is making its 17th consecutive appearance … This will be a Class 2A Division II bi-district contest.
Last Week: Alto 36, Carlisle 31; Evadale 39, Hull-Daisetta 16
Up Next: Winner will play Clarksville or Wortham
Overton (2-8) vs. Lovelady (9-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Dragon Stadium, 4310 Appleby Sand Road, Nacogdoches 75961
Notable
Overton: Bryce Still (1,768 passing yards, 563 rushing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and five rushing touchdowns) … Isaiah Hawkins (852 receiving yards, 103 rushing yards, and seven receiving touchdowns) … Kash Fletcher (112 tackles)
Lovelady: Shaun Easterling ... Brandon Fry ... Landen LeBlanc
Did you know: Overton is making its first UIL playoff appearance since 2016, while Lovelady is in the dance for 14th consecutive year … This will be a Class 2A Division II bi-district playoff matchup.
Last Week: Tenaha 51, Overton 14; Lovelady 28, Deweyville 14
Up Next: Winner will play Dawson or Maud
Union Hill (10-0) vs. Gorman (8-2)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday, Yellow Jacket Stadium, 1008 East 8th Street, Ferris 75125
Notable
Union Hill: Logan Dunn (21 of 41, 470 yards, 15 TD, 1 interception; 2 TD rushing) … Jayke Bass (99 carries, 1,393 yards, 24 TD) … Devin Espnoza (59 carries, 827 yards, 19 TD; 3 catches, 101 yards, 2 TD) … Daniel Dunn (50 carries, 494 yards, 8 TD) … Carlos Mendoza (15 catches, 361 yards, 7 TD) …
Gorman: Joseph Rainey (29 of 62, 521 yards, 8 Td, 1 interception; 127 carries, 1,068 yards) … Nash Guthery (49 carries, 460 yards, 6 TD) … Eli Martinez (9 catches, 265 yards, 2 TD)
Did you know: Union Hill has outscored opponents 93-0 the past two weeks … Union Hill and Gorman have one common opponent – Lingleville. Union Hill defeated Lingleville 46-0 back on Sept. 8
Last week: Union Hill 45, Campbell 0; Gorman 83, Lingleville 35
Up next: Winner faces Abbot or Milford
Leverett’s Chapel (9-1) vs. Leakey (4-5)
When/where: 5 p.m. Friday, Holy Trinity Field, 6608 W. Adams Avenue, Temple 76502
Notable
Leverett’s Chapel: DeMarion Brown (122 passing yards, 3 TD; 179 rushing yards, 2 TD vs. Burkeville last week) … De’Quincy Brown (1 TD pass, 1 TD rushing, 5 catches, 31 yards, 1 TD receiving last week vs. Burkeville) … Nathan Pierson … Eduardo Espinosa … Carson Ford … Dylan Harris
Did you know: Leveret’s Chapel has scored 69, 80 and 70 points in its last three games
Last week: Leverett’s Chapel 70, Burkeville 20; Leakey 40, Prairie Lee 28
Up next: Winner faces Irion County or May
ET Homeschool (9-0) vs. Priddy
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Keene Multi-Purpose Stadium, 3625 State Highway 67, Keene 76059
Notable
ET Homeschool: Elias Barr (7 of 10, 93 yards passing last week vs. Westlake Academy) … Josh Dragoo (22 carries, 184 yards, 2 TD vs. Westlake Academy) … Ethan Gallant (17 carries, 84 yards, 3 TD vs. Westlake Academy) … Dade Goforth (rushing TD vs. Westlake Academy) … Connor Pendergast (8 tackles vs. Westlake Academy)
Did you know: East Texas Homeschool has scored at least 50 points in all nine of its games this season, topping 60 points three times and scoring at least 70 points twice
Last week: ET Homeschool 53, Westlake Academy 38; Priddy 52, Ranger 6 (Oct. 27)
Whitehouse (8-2) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (7-3)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday; Leopard Stadium, 2350 Estates Parkway, Luca, 75002
Notable
Whitehouse: QB Josh Green (148 of 231, 2,285 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INT; 158 carries, 685 yards, 15 TDs) … RB Iven Lacy (74 carries, 504 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Jermod McCoy (49 catches, 656 yards, 7 TDs; 2 INT) … WR Decarlton Wilson (49 catches, 948 yards, 11 TDs; 2 INT) … DL LaDarius Pitts (62 tackles, 6 TFL, 5 sacks) … LB Hayden Ross (92 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks)
Lovejoy: LB Payton Pierce … QB Brayden Hagle … WR Parker Livingstone
Did you know: Lovejoy is averaging 51.8 points per game … Whitehouse is averaging 41.1 points per game … The Wildcats’ loss last week ended a four-game winning streak … Pierce is a four-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 10 linebacker nationally by 247Sports. Livingstone is a three-star recruit … Lovejoy was ranked No. 9 in the state before falling to Melissa in the final minute last week. The Leopards had won six straight games before that … All of Lovejoy’s three losses this season have been one-possession games.
Last week: Marshall 42, Whitehouse 17 … Melissa 36, Lovejoy 35
Up next: Winner plays either Dallas South Oak Cliff or Mansfield Summit
Lindale (6-4) vs. Vidor (6-4)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday; Merrill Green Stadium, 3450 Campus Drive, Bryan, 77802
Notable
Lindale: QB Clint Thurman (111 of 199, 1,521 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INT; 164 carries, 1,218 yards, 13 TDs) … RB Patrick Daniels (105 carries, 511 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Devin Daniels (61 carries, 316 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Marcus Field (35 catches, 610 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Ethan Moriarty (27 catches, 361 yards, 3 TDs) … Ryan Stanton (80 tackles, 6 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT) … Wyatt Parker (59 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR)
Vidor: Dane Villadsen … Jason Watson … Daigan Venable
Did you know: Lindale is averaging 39.7 points per game … Despite having a winning record, Vidor has been outscored 289-283 … Vidor ended the season winning six of seven games after an 0-3 start … When Lindale went to the state championship game in 2020, the Eagles opened the playoffs with a 29-13 win over Vidor.
Last week: Lindale had a bye; Vidor 34, Splendora 7
Up next: Winner plays either Houston Washington or Brazosport
Troup (6-4) vs. Hooks (8-2)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Rebel Stadium, 100 Rebel Road, Ore City, 75683
Notable
Troup: QB Grayson Hearon (121 of 212, 2,126 yards, 25 TDs, 7 INT) … RB Kevin Pierce (172 carries, 1,209 yards, 21 TDs; 10 catches, 177 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Trae Davis (44 catches, 839 yards, 10 TDs ; 36 carries, 292 yards, 3 TDs; 2 INT) … Tucker Howell (119 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks)
Hooks: QB Trip Baysinger …RB Keyshawn Walls … WR Jatavious Johnson … LB Ripken Birdwell
Did you know: Troup is averaging 44.6 points per game … Hooks is holding opponents to 18.9 points per game … Hooks has won seven straight games since a 1-2 start … Hooks’ leading tackler Birdwell, who has more than 100 tackles this season, is a freshman.
Last week: Grand Saline 34, Troup 27; Hooks 41, New Boston 21
Up next: Winner plays either Harmony or New Waverly
Malakoff (9-1) vs. Dallas Madison (5-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Tiger Field at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, 3701 West Highway 22, Corsicana, 75110
Notable
Malakoff: QB Mike Jones (144 of 219, 1,791 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INT) … RB Jason Tennyson (137 carries, 941 yards, 16 TDs) … WR Corey Phillips
Dallas Madison: OL Khalon Slaughter … WR Darious Johnson … LB Michael Steele
Did you know: Malakoff is averaging 53.4 points per game in the last seven games after not scoring 30 points in any of its first three games … Malakoff is in the playoffs in the 14th straight season … Both teams have lost to Grandview this season — Malakoff 21-17 and Dallas Madison 59-0.
Last Week: Malakoff 48, Groesbeck 0; Grandview 59, Dallas Madison 0
Up next: Winner plays either Winnsboro or Atlanta