HALLSVILLE 44, TERRELL 31: TERRELL - The Hallsville Bobcats closed the 2021 season by winning three of their last five games, and on Friday Hallsville opened the 2022 campaign on a winning note - holding on for a 44-41 win over Terrell.
Jace Moseley completed 13 of 19 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 166 yards and another score to lead the way for Hallsville. Blayde Bullard added 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Ethan Miller hauled in six passes for 139 yards and two scores.
Ashton Garza also caught a TD pass, catching two passes for 37 yards.
The teams battled to a 14-14 deadlock after one quarter.
Moseley connected with Miller on a 90-yard toss to open the scoring, and after Terrell scored on a 64-yard run to tie things, Moseley hit Miller from 16 yards out to move the Bobcats back in front.
Terrell tied things with a 58-yard TD pass, but the Bobcats outscored the Tigers 16-0 in the second quarter to build a 30-14 halftime lead. Moseley hit Garza on a 23-yard scoring toss before scoring on a 16-yard run and the Bobcats ended the first half scoring with a 38-yard field goal from Zach Southard.
A 6-yard TD run by Bullard early in the third put Hallsville in front 37-14, but Terrell closed the gap with a pair of touchdowns in the quarter.
Kyron Rosborough's 5-yard TD run in the fourth gave Hallsville a 44-27 cushion, and the Bobcats survived two late Terrell touchdowns for the 44-41 win.
The Bobcats will host Henderson on Friday.
MT. PLEASANT 22, PITTSBURG 16: MOUNT PLEASANT - Mount Pleasant broke an 8-8 deadlock after one quarter with a pair of touchdowns in the second frame and held on for a 22-16 win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Friday.
Braylon Jones rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries to lead the way for Mount Pleasant. Mason McMinn completed 7 of 9 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns, and Luke Hampton was 4 of 5 for 31 yards through the air.
Dylan Bennett had five catches for 47 yards, and Kelcey Morris and Owen Green both caught TD passes.
Cameron Honeycutt carried seven times for 132 yards, and Jaylen Holloway rushed for 32 yards and both touchdowns for the Pirates in the loss. Marcus Moton had 14 tackles and Michael Rockwell 13 for Pittsburg.
GARRISON 35, H. SPRINGS 30: GARRISON - The Garrison Bulldogs earned a 35-30 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs on Friday in the opener for both teams.
Ty Moss rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Hughes Springs. Trevor Bolden carried 21 times for 92 yards and two scores, and Cole Edwards picked up 34 yards and scored once on 12 carries. Miguel Velazquez had 11 tackles, Bolden recorded a sack and E.J. Searcy intercepted a pass.
U. GROVE 28, T.K. GORMAN 24: TYLER - Jaden Chavers romped for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 22 caries, and the Union Grove Lions opened the season with a 28-24 win over the T.K. Gorman Crusaders on Friday.
Cooper Vestal completed 5 of 10 passes for 75 yards and added 11 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown for the Lions. Jacob Griffin caught three passes for 54 yards.
Leading the way for the Lions on defense was Carter Cooper, who finished with six tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.
O. CITY 13, L-KILDARE 7: LINDEN - Juan Garcia rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown, Blake Coppedge passed for one score and the Ore City Rebels opened the season with a 13-7 win over Linden-Kildare.
Coppedge completed 4 of 6 passes, with three of the completions going to Cudder Reynolds (3, 36 yards, 1 TD).
Colby Plasterer racked up 10 tackles and a pass breakup to lead the defense. Garcia and Slayden Wright had eight tackles apiece, and Brandon Barber finished with seven stops.