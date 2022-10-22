PITTSBURG 61, S. HILL 14: PITTSBURG - The Pittsburg Pirates improved to 2-1 in District 7-4A Division II play - 2-6 overall - with a 61-14 win over the Spring Hill Panthers.
Spring Hill drops to 1-7 and 0-3 with the loss.
Pittsburg built a 35-0 lead in the second quarter with five rushing touchdowns before the Panthers got on the board with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Zane Mason to Ryan McClain.
The Pirates tacked on a 70-yard TD run to lead 42-7 at halftime, and added a pair of TD runs in the third to push the lead to 55-7.
Mason hit Dwaylon Richardson on an 11-yard TD pass to end the scoring for the Panthers, and the Pirates added a 17-yard TD run late to make the final 61-14.
Mason completed 6 of 11 passes and rushed for 16 yards. Matthew Martin carried 10 times for 29 yards, and Caden Newman picked up 21 yards on six carries.
Richardson finished with three catches for 19 yards, and McClain had two grabs for 15 yards.
Brooks Hill finished with nine tackles and a quarterback pressure on defense for Spring Hill. Jimmy Dixon and Davin Martin had eight tackles apiece, and Newman finished with six tackles and a pass breakup.
Spring Hill will visit Gilmer and Pittsburg visits Liberty-Eylau on Friday.
GILMER 42, N. LAMAR 6: PARIS - The Gilmer Buckeyes piled up 339 rushing yards and scored six times on the ground Friday on the way to a 42-6 win over North Lamar in District 7-4A Division II action.
Gilmer improves to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the district, while North Lamar drops to 3-5 and 1-2.
Ke'vion Brinkley led the Buckeye rushing attack with eight carries for 109 yards and a touchdown. Will Henderson scored twice on the ground, and Alec Sims, Rohan Fluellen and Aron Bell all scored rushing touchdowns.
Cadon Tennison completed 10 of 15 passes for 159 yards. Geramiah Noble had three catches for 72 yards.
Gilmer will host Spring Hill on Friday.
ATLANTA 31, W. OAK 15: WHITE OAK - Peyton Harrison tossed three touchdown passes, and the Atlanta Rabbits improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in District 6-3A Division I play with a 31-15 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
Harrison completed 9 of 18 passes for 112 yards.
Landyn Grant passed for 131 yards and rushed for one touchdown in the loss for White Oak (3-5, 0-3). Noah Carter rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown and had three catches for 117 yards. Defensively, Carter added 17 tackles and recovered an onside kick.
Also on defense for White Oak, Holden Hodges had 13 tackles, Haiden Cooper nine tackles and a sack and Jesse Pratt eight tackles.
White Oak will visit Sabine on Friday. Atlanta visits Gladewater.
HARMONY 28, WASKOM 26: WASKOM - The Harmony Eagles remained unbeaten in District 11-3A Division II play with a 28-26 win over the Waskom Wildcats on Friday.
Harmony moves to 5-4 overall and 5-0 in district play and will host Daingerfield on Nov. 4. Waskom drops to 5-3 and 4-1 and will visit Daingerfield this Friday.
Braxton Baker caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Boston Seahorn to put the Eagles on the board with 3:26 left in the opening quarter, but Waskom's Layton Luster returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards for a touchdown to tie things at 7-7.
In the second, Harmony added to its lead when Tyson Jenkins threw a 29-yard TD pass to Seahorn, and Tucker Tittle's PAT gave the Eagles a 14-7 halftime lead.
Tesean Hamilton's 2-yard touchdown run with 9:06 left in the third made it a 14-13 contest after the PAT was blocked, and Harmony took a 21-13 lead into the final quarter after a 4-yard touchdown run by Seahorn.
Hamilton's 17-yard touchdown run just three seconds into the fourth quarter again pulled Waskom to within a point (21-20, but Justin Stalnaker took the ensuing kickoff back 52 yards for a TD and Harmony was back on top by eight, 28-20, with 11:39 left.
Cam Washington changed that quickly with an 85-yard kickoff return of his own, but it wasn't enough and Harmony held on for the 28-26 win.
DAINGERFIELD 48, Q. CITY 12: QUEEN CITY - D'Co Wright carried 12 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one TD reception, and the Daingerfield Tigers rolled to a 48-12 win over the Queen City Bulldogs.
Chase Johnson completed 9 of 17 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers, who moved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the district. Queen City drops to 3-5 and 0-4.
Tanner Teeter completed 2 of 3 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers. Jakevian Rodgers had five catches for 123 yards and a TD. Braden Lewis had three catches for 107 yards and two scores, and C.J. Gilbert also caught a touchdown pass.
Daingerfield will host Waskom and Queen City visits Hughes Springs on Friday.
H. SPRINGS 34, E. FIELDS 31: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Trevor Bolden carried 24 times for 182 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Hughes Springs Mustangs edged Elysian Fields, 34-31, in District 11-3A Division II play.
The Mustangs piled up 280 rushing yards, and Kord Johnson also tossed a 45-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Baird. Cade Boles had 12 tackles, Tanner Westmoreland 11 and Bolden 10 for the Mustangs. Boles, Braxton Peiffer and Ty Moss all recovered fumbles, and Boles added an interception.
Hughes Springs (2-6, 2-2) will host Queen City on Friday. Elysian Fields (1-8, 1-4) will visit New Diana.
ALTO 32, OVERTON 29: ALTO - Rashawn Mumphrey rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, Jackson Duplichain added 15 carries for 148 yards and two scores and the Alto Yellowjackets edged Overton, 32-29, in District 11-2A Division II action.
Keegan Davis passed for one TD, a 25-yard scoring strike to Mumphrey for Alto, which improved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the district.
Overton (2-6, 1-2), was led on offense by Bryce Still, who completed 21 of 45 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Isaiah Hawkins had 15 catches for 105 yards and a TD, and Anthony Merritt scored on a 54-yard TD reception while also rushing for 76 yards.
Overton will visit Carlisle and Alto visits Cushing on Friday.
BECKVILLE 55, FRANKSTON 0: FRANKSTON - J'koby Williams and Bo Hammons combined to rush for 323 yards and six touchdowns, and the Beckville Bearcats moved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in District 10-2A Division I play with a 55-0 shutout of Frankston.
Williams carried 12 times for 201 yards and five touchdowns, and Hammons picked up 122 yards and scored once on nine caries. Jorden Prince had a rushing touchdown, and Tyson Oden caught two passes for 76 yards and a TD.
Calan Castles passed for 104 yards and one score and added 13 tackles on defense. Hammons added 13 tackles, and Oden recorded 11 stops.
Frankston (7-2, 4-1) rushed for 237 yards on 45 carries. Reese Hicks led the ay with 85 yards on 14 carries, and Tyler Rogers finished with 84 yards on 14 attempts.
Beckville will host Harleton and Frankston visits Ore City this week.
HARLETON 13, HAWKINS 6: HARLETON - Carson Wallace passed for 145 yards and a touchdown, Jayden Johnson scored once on the ground and the Harleton Wildcats improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in District 10-2A Division I play with a 13-6 win over Hawkins.
Cameron Johnson rushed for 69 yards and Gage Shirts added 44 rushing yards for the Wildcats. Zander Stroman had three catches for 58 yards, and Johnson hauled in a 78-yard scoring toss from Wallace.
Hawkins (2-6, 1-3) was led by Braden Adams with 21 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Harleton will visit Beckville and Hawkins will host Union Grove this week.
SIX MAN
U. HILL 61, SAINT JO 16: SAINT JO - Jayke Bass carried 14 times for 250 yards and five touchdowns, and the Union Hill Bulldogs remained unbeaten (8-0) with a 61-16 win over Saint Joe.
Devin Epinoza caught two passes for 98 yards and a touchdown and returned one of his two interceptions for a score. Logan Dunn passed for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Carlos Mendoza had a 37-yard TD reception. Daniel Dunn recovered an onside kick. Eli Mendoza was 2-for-3 on extra points, and Daniel Roberts had a sack and a fumble recovery.