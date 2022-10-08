DISTRICT 7-4A II
GILMER 35, P. GOVE 14: TEXARKANA - Cadon Tennison passed for a couple of touchdowns and rushed for one score, and the Gilmer defense shut down Pleasant Grove in the first half on the way to a 35-14 win on Friday.
Gilmer moves to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the district with the win, while Pleasant Grove drops to 4-2 and 0-1.
Tennison completed 14 of 22 passes for 110 yards, two scores and two interceptions and carried 11 times for 92 yards and a touchdown. Rohan Fluellen caught eight passes for 78 yards and two scores. Ashton Haynes carried 13 times for 60 yards and a touchdown, and Will Henderson rushed for 60 yards on nine carries.
Defensively, Gilmer held PG to four yards and no first downs in the first half.
For the game, Braelyn Ward had 12 tackles and four tackles for loss, Omero Orona nine tackles and an interception return for a TD and Seth Jordan nine tackles, four tackles for loss and two QB pressures.
PG quarterback Ahkari Johnson rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown and passed for 71 yards in the loss. X'Zavion Johnson had 10 tackles and an interception.
Gilmer will host Liberty-Eylau and Pleasant Groves hosts Pittsburg on Friday.
PITTSBURG 31, NO. LAMAR 12: PITTSBURG - The Pittsburg Pirates piled up 236 yards and scored four times on the ground en route to a 31-12 win over the North Lamar Panthers in the district opener for both teams.
Pittsburg moves to 1-5 and North Lamar drops to 2-4 with the loss.
Twan Thompson and Jaylen Holloway both rushed for 70 yards for the Pirates, with Thompson, Holloway, Marcus Moton and Lachristian Johnson scoring rushing touchdowns.
Micheal Rockwell had 14 tackles, Ashtyn Searcy a sack and Corlan Worth an interception to lead the way on defense for the Pirates.
DISTRICT 9-4A I
HENDERSON 48, ATHENS 34: HENDERSON - Kaleb Tate rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns, Jacobe Robinson passed for 231 yards and three scores and the Henderson Lions broke into the win column with a 48-34 win over Athens.
Tate carried 19 times for the Lions. Robinson completed 15 of 22 passes and also rushed for a touchdown. Jay Alexander hauled in five passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Zay Hull carried 32 times for 244 yards in the loss for Athens.
Henderson (1-5, 1-1) will visit Kilgore on Friday.
DISTRICT 10-2A I
HAWKINS 50, O. CITY 24: ORE CITY - Braden Adams carried 24 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns and added a pair of 2-point conversions for the Hawks as Hawkins moved to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in district play with a 50-24 win over Ore City.
Brandon Barber had two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown and also recorded 16 tackles on defense in the loss for Ore city (2-5, 1-2). Noah Garcia chipped in with nine tackles.
Ore City visits Beckville and Hawkins hosts Frankston on Friday.
HARLETON 61, U. GROVE 6: HARLETON - Blaine Cornelius had a hand in six touchdowns - passing for a couple and adding four on the ground - as the Harleton Wildcats earned a 61-6 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Cornelius completed 10 of 12 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns and carried nine times for 111 yards and four scores as the Wildcats moved to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district play. Carson Wallace had three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, and Zane Stroman also caught a TD pass. Draven Ring , Cameron Johnson and Izayah Farris all scored rushing TDs.
Cooper Vestal passed for 31 yards and rushed for 25 in the loss for Union Grove. Jesse Fulmer added seven carries for 31 yards, and Peyton Laake had two catches for 12 yards.
Harleton will visit Big Sandy on Friday. Union Grove (3-4, 0-3) hosts Big Sandy on Oct. 20.