DISTRICT 8-5A II
MARSHALL 42, WHITEHOUSE 17: WHITEHOUSE – J.Q. Davis and Semaj Gatson combined to rush for 276 yards and four touchdowns, and the Marshall Mavericks improved to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the district with a 42-17 win over Whitehouse.
Robinson led the Mavericks’ ground attack with 30 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Gatson picked up 110 yards and scored once on eight carries. Collier Slone completed 11 of 18 passes for 120 yards, and Davernious Robinson rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 68 yards.
Whitehouse dropped to 8-2 and 4-2 with the loss.
HALLSVILLE 38, MT. PLEASANT 8: HALLSVILLE – Jace Moseley had a hand in four touchdowns, and the Hallsville Bobcats closed out the regular season with a 38-8 win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers on Thursday.
Moseley completed 12 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown and carried 14 times for 153 yards and three scores as Hallsville ended the regular season with a 7-3 record overall anda 4-2 mark in the district.
Mount Pleasant dropped to 2-8 and 1-5.
Blayde Bullard carried five times for 32 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 35 yards for Hallsville. Connor White had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Zachary Southard had five tackles and a tackle for loss. Kallen Reed finished with five tackles, Kyron Rosborough seven tackles and Dillon Moralez five tackles and a sack.
DISTRICT 9-4A II
JACKSONVILLE 44, HENDERSON 35: HENDERSON - Jwaylon Kennedy returned a kickoff 75 yards after Henderson had narrowed the gap to a couple of points, leading the Jacksonville Indians to a 44-35 win on Thursday.
Henderson scored with 9:27 to play on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jacobe Robinson to Jamal Robinson to make it 37-35, but Kennedy brought the ensuing kickoff back to end the scoring.
Henderson ends the season with a 1-9 record overall and a 1-5 mark in district play. Jacksonville moved to 3-7 and 2-4.
Jacksonville took a 10-0 lead on a 6-yard run by Devin McCuin and a 27-yard field goal by Jesus Nunez, adding to the lead in the second quarter on an 8-yard reverse pass from McCuin to Ryan McCown.
Henderson got on the board with a 2-yard pass from Jacobe Robinson to Kaleb Tate, but McCown hit Jermaine Taylor for a 51-yard scoring strike to give the Indians a 24-7 lead.
The Lions stormed back with a 13-yard pass from Jacobe Robinson to Jamal Robinson and a 26-yard TD run from Montana Warren to make it 24-21, but Jermain Taylor hauled in a 21-yard TD pass from McCown to keep the Indians in front.
Jacobe Robinson scored from 5-yards out early in the fourth to make it a 30-28 contest, but Koda Canady's 77-yard TD reception from McCown pushed the Jacksonville lead to 37-28.
DISTRICT 7-4A II
GILMER 44, PITTSBURG 14: PITTSBURG - The Gilmer Buckeyes capped off an unbeaten (9-0) regular season with a 44-14 win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Thursday.
Gilmer finished 5-0 in district play. Pittsburg dropped to 2-8 and 2-3.
Cadon Tennison completed 12 of 21 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 37 yards and a TD for the Buckeyes. Will Henderson carried seven times for 123 yards and a TD, and Ashton Haynes added six carries for 69 yards and a score as the Buckeyes piled up 300 rushing yards on 27 caries.
Cade Bowman caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, and Haynes had two catches for 34 yards and a score.
Micheal Rockwell rushed for 42 yards, Marcus Moton added 36 yards and Alexis Reyes had 33 yards on the ground for Pittsburg.
DISTRICT 8-4A II
VAN 35, BULLARD 28: BULLARD - Garrett Florey rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns - three coming in the fourth quarter - and the Van Vandals closed out the regular season wit ha 35-28 win over the Bullard Panthers.
Florey carried 24 times. He scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, and added scoring jaunts of 7, 6 and 3 yards in the fourth period.
Jaxon Moffatt completed 8 of 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown as Van improved to 6-4 and 4-2. Bullard dropped to 3-7 and 2-4.
Ayden Barrett completed 22 of 39 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a pair of scores in the loss for Bullard. Clifford Douglas caught 11 passes for 151 yards, and Noah Hill and Jachin Salas had TD receptions.
DISTRICT 6-3A I
JEFFERSON 50, SABINE 14: JEFFERSON - C.J. Bowman scored five times on his 11 carries, Luke McMullen rushed for 301 yards and a touchdown and the Jefferson Bulldogs captured the district title with a 50-14 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Thursday.
Bowman carried 11 times for 105 yards and five TDs to go along with four catches for 42 yards.
Knox Tomlinson had two sacks, four QB pressures and a fumble recovery, and Devonte Waits recorded 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack for the Bulldogs.
Colt Sparks completed 11 of 20 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Sabine. Caleb McKinney had four catches for 60 yards.
Bowman opened the scoring with a 2-yard run, and later scored on runs of 25, 21, 8 and 71 yards. His 71-yard run came one play after McMullen had a 61-yard TD run erased due to a penalty.
McMullen did score on a 55-yard run.
Sparks tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Hudson McNatt, and Jovany Jaimes kicked field goals of 32 and 36 yards for the Cardinals.
Jefferson finishes the regular season 8-2 and 5-0, and Sabine drops to 2-8 and 1-4.
GLADEWATER 41, W. OAK 35: WHITE OAK - The Gladewater Bears held on for a 41-35 win over the White Oak Roughnecks, recovering an onside kick in the final seconds to close out the regular season in thrilling fashion.
Gladewater moves to 3-7 overall and 2-3 in district play. White Oak drops to 3-7 and 0-5.
Gladewater went in front 41-28 with 1:16 to play on a Davaunte Powers 2-yard touchdown run, but the Roughnecks moved into scoring position on catches of 16 and 28 yards by Noah Carter - scoring on a 3-yard run by Azriel Sosa to get to within 41-35 with 19 seconds to play.
White Oak took the early lead on a 31-yard pass from Grayson Thompson to Luke Baker, but Kollin Lewis scored from five yards out with 6:48 left in the opening quarter to tie it at 7-7.
Frank Sierra's 59-yard interception return for a score put the Bears on top with 3:17 left in the first.
The Bears scored on a 29-yard run by Julius Maddox with 7:47 left in the second to build a 21-7 lead, but the Roughnecks kept it close with a 6-yard TD run by Carter with 1:12 left in the half.
Both teams got big plays in the third quarter, with the Bears scoring on a 62-yard punt return by Lewis and the Roughnecks following with an 85-yard kickoff return by Carter.
White Oak took its first lead of the game at 28-27 with a 12-yard TD run by Dee Williams at the 10:57 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Bears answered two minutes later with a 26-yard TD pass from Kwame Gordon to Fernando Cornnado.
TATUM 63, ATLANTA 27: ATLANTA - The Tatum Eagles took a slim lead in at halftime and then pulled away, rolling to a 63-27 win over the Atlanta Rabbits on Thursday.
Tatum moves to 6-4 overall and 4-1 in district play with the win. Atlanta drops to 7-3 and 3-2.
The contest was knotted at 7-7 after Tatum scored on a 5-yard run by Braden Mimbs with 9:19 left in the first and Atlanta answered with a 4-yard run by Peyton Harrison with 1:33 left.
The teams combined for 48 points in a wild second quarter, with Tatum building a 35-27 halftime lead.
The Eagles got an 8-yard TD run by Cole Watson, a 10-yard run by Jacoby Norris, a 23-yard run by Carson Gonzalez and a 59-yard jaunt by Watson in the second. The Rabbits countered with three big plays - TD passes of 81 yards and 73 yards from Harrison to Stacy Darty and a 91-yard kickoff return.
In the third, Luke Sigler scored on a 5-yard run and Gonzalez added a 12-yard TD run for the Eagles. Mimbs had a 5-yard TD run in the fourth, and Cayden Tatum sealed the deal for the Eagles with a 37-yard interception return for a TD.
DISTRICT 9-3A II
W. RUSK 49, EDGEWOOD 42: NEW LONDON - Noah Murphy carried 21 times for 202 yards and five touchdowns, and the West Rusk Raiders captured the district championship with a 49-42 win over Edgewood.
Andon Mata rushed for 73 yards and completed 8 of 13 passes for 159 yards and two scores for the Raiders (8-2, 6-0). Jimmie Harper had four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Keyshawn Lewis had two catches for 37 yards adn a TD and Will Jackson hauled in two passes for 33 yards - the final catch being a 29-yard grab that set up the winning TD.
Edgewood dropped to 8-2 and 4-2 with the loss.
DISTRICT 11-3A II
DAINGERFIELD 48, HARMONY 21: HARMONY - Chase Johnson tossed four touchdown passes, and the Daingerfield Tigers pulled away in the second half to capture the program's 39th district title with a 48-21 win over Harmony.
Daingerfield moves to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in district play. Harmony, which had won five in a row, drops to 5-5 and 5-1.
Daingerfield opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run by Quin Webb and a Jonathan Solis extra point with 9:05 left in the opening quarter, but the Eagles answered with a 28-yard touchdown run by Boston Seahorn and Tucker Tittle's extra point less than two minutes later to tie things at 7-7.
Johnson's first TD pass of the night was a 44-yard strike to Aeryn Hampton with 1:56 left in the opening frame to give the tigers a 14-7 lead, and eith 8:08 left in the second quarter Johnson went up top again and hit Amarion Simon-Jones on a 14-yard TD pass for a 21-7 cushion.
Riley Patterson got Harmony back in the game with a 1-yard run with 2:46 left in the first half, and his 23-yard touchdown jaunt with 9:03 left in the third knotted the score at 21-apiece.
It was all Daingerfield from there as the Tigers got a 75-yard TD pass from Johnson to Hampton with 8:50 to play in the third and a 56-yard strike from Johnson to Braden Lewis just before the end of the quarter to take a 35-21 lead into the final eight minutes.
D'Co Wright's 7-yard TD run with 3:05 left in the game extended the lead, and then C.J. Gilbert put things away by returning a fumble 47 yards with just 1:34 left to make the final 48-21.
DISTRICT 10-2A I
BECKVILLE 56, U. GROVE 28: UNION GROVE – The Beckville Bearcats completed a perfect run through district play with a 56-28 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Calan Castles completed all three of his pass attempts for 112 yards and two touchdowns as the Bearcats moved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in league play.
J’koby Williams rushed for 100 yards and a TD on just two carries and caught a 37-yard TD pass. Bo Hammons finished with two carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and Will Bogs and Jorden Prince also scored rushing touchdowns for Beckville.
Jace Roberts passed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Union Grove. He also rushed for 54 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Jesse Fulmer rushed for one TD, and Carson Shott and Rylan Roberts caught touchdown passes.
HARLETON 38, O. CITY 20: HARLETON – Carson Wallace passed for 202 yards and a couple of touchdowns, Gage Shirts rushed for 103 yards and five touchdowns and the Harleton Wildcats earned a 38-20 win over the Ore City Rebels on Thursday.
Wallace completed 16 of 32 passes on the night. Zane Stroman caught nine passes for 124 yards, and A.J. Woods had six catches for 62 yards.
Shirts carried 14 times.
For Ore City in the loss, Colby Plasterer had 16 tackles, Juan Garcia 13 tackles, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a 95-yard interception return and Brandon Barber 12 tackles.
HAWKINS 24, B. SANDY 18: BIG SANDY – Braden Adams carried 41 times for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Hawkins Hawks closed out the regular season with a 24-18 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats.
Adams also had a 2-point conversion for the Hawks, who improved to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in district play.
Big Sandy dropped to 3-7 and 2-4.
SIX MAN
ET HOMESCHOOL 53, WESTLAKE 38: Josh Dragoo had 248 all-purpose yards, including 22 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and the East Texas Homeschool Chargers rallied for a 53-38 win over Westlake Academy.
Elias Barr completed 7 of 10 passes for 93 yards for the Chargers, who erased a 26-6 first half deficit. Ethan Gallant rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, and Dade Goforth scored once on the ground.
Connor Pendergast recorded eight tackles.
L. CHAPEL 70, BURKEVILLE 30: DeMarion Brown passed for 122 yards and three touchdowns and added nine carries for 179 yards and two more scores as the Leverett’s Chapel Lions rolled to a 70-30 win over Burkeville.
Nathan Pierson added a 70-yard touchdown run for the Lions, and De’Quincy Brown rushed for one TD to go along with five catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a TD pass. Dylan Harris, Carson Ford and Eduardo Espinosa all caught TD passes.
Raymond Espinosa returned an interception 75 yards for a score for the Lions.