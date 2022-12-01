Longview (13-0) vs. Mansfield Timberview (13-0)
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Stadium: Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 West Scyene Road, Mesquite 75149
Coaches
Longview: John King
Mansfield Timberview: James Brown
Last Week: Longview 51, Port Arthur Memorial 7; Mansfield Timberview 28, Frisco Reedy 26
Up next: Winner will play either Aledo or Burleson Centennial
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Jordan Allen (1,807 passing yards, 219 rushing yards, and 22 passing touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (1,654 rushing yards, 136 receiving yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns) … Jalen Hale (1,026 receiving yards, 67 rushing yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns) … Alijah Johnson (828 rushing yards, 113 receiving yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns) … Kelvin Washington (307 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, eight rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Brandavion Steverson (234 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns) … Dakaylen Reese (192 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards, and one receiving touchdown) … Jonathan Lee (180 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns)
Mansfield Timberview: Sean Larry … Kingsley Opara … Jeremiah Williams … Jonathan Smith … Kourtland Jordan
Keys: Longview has leaned on its ground game throughout the season, and it has already produced 943 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns during its 2022 playoff run. The Lobos need to continue to run Taylor Tatum, Alijah Johnson, Kelvin Washington, and Brandavion Steverson, and schedule more Jordan Allen-to-Jalen Hale passing connections, so they can control the time of possession on Friday, and force Mansfield Timberview’s explosive offensive unit to watch more of the game from the sideline.
WHEN MANSFIELD TIMBERVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Mansfield Timberview: Jarvis Reed (111 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in last week’s regional semifinal win against Frisco Reedy) … Cameron Bates (one rushing touchdown last week) … Zuric Humes (one rushing touchdown last week) … Javeon Madison … Titus Evans
Longview: Ta’Darion Boone (90 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, nine pass break-ups, four interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one punt block) … Chase Smith (84 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble) … Kaden Brooks (77 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass break-up) … Daedrion Garrett (67 tackles, seven pass break-ups, one interception, and one fumble recovery) … Omarion Watkins (66 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and five sacks) … Xaryus Sheppard (62 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one punt block) … Billy Smith (59 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown) … Willie Nelson (57 tackles, five interceptions, four pass break-ups, one defensive touchdown, and one tackle for loss)
Keys: Longview has been able to ace its first 13 tests in 2022 because it has limited the production of all the teams it’s faced. The Lobos’ shutdown defensive unit deserves a lot of credit because it has only allowed 116 points so far, but it will still need another spectacular performance to slow down a Mansfield Timberview team that has already produced 706 points this season, and scored at least 54 points in nine regular season games. The Wolves haven’t found the same success in the postseason, but they’re still averaging 32 points per game. The Lobos are meeting them at the right time, and have the necessary playmakers in Ta’Darion Boone, Chase Smith, Kaden Brooks, Daedrion Garrett, Omarion Watkins, Xaryus Sheppard, Billy Smith, and Willie Nelson to keep another opponent in check.
Did you know: Friday’s matchup features the top two teams in Class 5A Division I … The Longview Lobos are ranked No. 1, and the Mansfield Timberview Wolves are right behind in the No. 2 spot … Longview will meet Mansfield Timberview during football season for the first time on Friday … Longview has played football for 113 seasons, while Mansfield Timberview has 19 years under its belt … Longview will play its 18th football game at Mesquite Memorial Stadium … The Lobos have earned a 12-5 record at the venue since 1989, and are 4-2 at the site since December 2020.