The Jacksonville Indians broke into the win column and kept the Pine Tree Pirates winless in 2022 with a 31-21 non-district win on Friday at Pirate Stadium.
Jacksonville moves to 1-3 with the win and snaps a three-game losing skid to the Pirates. Pine Tree notched a 35-7 win over the Tribe a year ago. Before Friday's win, Jacksonville's last win against PT was in 2018 - a 42-28 decision.
The Indians took a 3-0 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Juan Nunez.
The Pirates moved in front on a 5-yard touchdown run by Jalynn Robinson and Aaron Bocanegra's extra point with 8:09 left in the second quarter. Robinson had a 35-yard run on the dive to set up his own touchdown.
The Indians took control from there.
Jayden Boyd's 8-yard run and the Nunez PAA with 6:36 left gave the Indians a 10-7 lead, and a 32-yard interception return for a TD by Devin McCuin with 5:57 left extended the Indian lead to 17-7 at the half.
In the third, the Indians bot a 4-yard TD run by Boyd with 8:09 to play and a 58-yard TD strike from Ryan McCown to McCuin with 4:05 left to build a commanding 31-7 lead.
The Pirates didn't go quietly.
Jordan Taylor's 2-yard TD run and the Bocanegra PAT with 9:48 left gave the Pirates life. The TD was set up by a 50-yard pass from Matthew Cates to Dakylan Johnson.
With 3:01 left, Cates hit Jonathan Fuller on a 56-yard scoring toss and Bocanegra booted the PAT to make the final 31-21.
The Pirates will open district play next Friday at Marshall. Jacksonville will host Athens.