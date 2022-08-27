Jordan Allen, Jalen Hale and Taylor Tatum, Longview: Allen completed 15 of 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the Lobos' win over McKinney Boyd. Hale caught six passes for 123 yards and two scores, and Tatum carried 16 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
Jax Stovall, Austin Bell and Levi Mackey, Spring Hill: Stovall completed 11 of 17 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and one TD in the Panthers’ 44-34 win over Sabine. Bell caught four passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns, and Mackey returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown late in the game to seal the victory.
Jace Moseley and Ethan Miller, Hallsville: Moseley completed 13 of 19 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 166 yards and a TD on 13 carries in the Bobcats' 44-41 win over Terrell. Miller caught six passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Connor Cuff, Montrel Hatten and Noah Paddie, Carthage: Cuff completed 20 of 24 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs' win over Kilgore. Hatten had nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns and Paddie hauled in six passes for 113 yards and a TD.
Cadon Tennison, Ashton Haynes and Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer: Tennison completed 10 of 12 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a TD in the Buckeyes' win over Chapel Hill. Haynes carried 10 times for 150 yards and two scores and caught on TD pass. Fluellen had 12 tackles and two interceptions to lead the defense.
J.Q. Davis and Byrd Robinson, Marshall: Davis carried 25 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns and Robinson added 121 yards on 10 carries in the Mavericks' win over Tyler High. Robinson also caught a TD pass.
JaBralyn Williams and Israel Villela, Tyler: Williams completed 15 of 25 passes for 219 yards and Villela kicked field goals of 37, 31 and 21 yards in the Lions' loss to Marshall.
Braylon Jones, Mount Pleasant: Jones carried 20 times for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' win over Pittsburg.
Cameron Honeycutt, Marcus Moton and Michael Rockwell, Pittsburg: Honeycutt carried seven times for 132 yards in the Pirates' loss to Mount Pleasant. Moton recorded 14 tackles, and Rockwell finished with 13 stops.
Colt Sparks, Cason Patterson, Cayden Fortson and Kaden Richard, Sabine: Sparks passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and a score in the Cardinals’ loss to Spring Hill. Patterson rushed for 123 yards and a TD. Fortson caught seven passes for 65 yards and two scores, and Richard recorded six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Kamran Williams and Luke McMullen, Jefferson: Williams carried 16 times for 236 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for nine yards in the Bulldogs' 43-0 win over New Boston. McMullen had two carries for 116 yards and two scores and two catches for 16 yards and a TD.
Juan Garcia and Colby Plasterer, Ore City: Garcia rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and recorded eight tackles and two tackles for loss in the Rebels' win over Linden-Kildare. Plasterer had 55 total yards on offense and recorded 10 tackles and a pass breakup on defense.
Ty Moss, Trevor Bolden and Miguel Velazquez, Hughes Springs: Moss rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and Bolden rushed for 92 yards and two scores to go along with five tackles and a sack on defense. Velazquez recorded 11 tackles.
Jaden Chavers and Carter Cooper, Union Grove: Chavers carried 22 times for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' win over T.K. Gorman. Cooper recorded six tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Terry Bussey, Timpson: Bussey completed 12 of 14 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 130 yards and two scores on 13 carries in the Bears’ 53-22 win over Beckville. Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it 82 yards for a TD to give the visiting Bears a 26-0 halftime lead.
Evan Webber, Harmony: Webber opened the game and the season with an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Eagles' loss to Hooks.
Kaden Dixon and Cash Cross, Center: Dixon scored on runs of 6, 80, 1 and 1 yards and Cross had scoring runs of 40 and 2 yards to go along with a TD pass in the Roughriders' 44-42, 4 OT win against Tatum.
Cody Reese and Xavier Dangerfield, Texas High: Reese completed 17 of 32 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown, and Dangerfield caught six passes for 123 yards in the Tigers’ loss to Frisco Lone Star.
Cole Watson, Nic Calhoun and Carson Gonzalez, Tatum: Watson carried 22 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns and passed for one TD in the Eagles' loss to Center. Calhoun rushed for 123 yards and two scores, and Gonzalez had 141 yards on 11 carries and one catch for 39 yards and a TD.
Chad McCuin and Jackson Dowling, Rusk: McCuin recorded 17 tackles and two tackles for loss, and Dowling had 11 tackles and two TFLs in the Eagles' win over Fairfield. Tilley had five tackles and broke up four passes.
Ayden Barrett, Bullard: Barrett completed 16 of 28 passes for 206 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Bullard's 28-22 win over Mabank.
Ty Arroyo, Jamauri manning, Jorien Ray and Jaxson Stiles, Athens: Arroyo completed 14 of 23 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 100 yards and three scores on 17 carries in the Hornets' win over Brownsboro. Manning rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries, and Ray caught eight passes for 108 yards and a TD. Stiles finished with 10 tackles.
Kevin Pierce, Trae Davis, Grayson Hearon and Ja'Braylon Lydia, Troup: Pierce carried 10 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 30-yard TD pass in the Tigers' win over White Oak. Davis rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 83 yards and two TD and returned a punt 42 yards. Hearon passed for 136 yards and three scores, and Lydia had 13 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery for a TD.
Landyn Grant and Noah Carter, White Oak: Grant passed for 110 yards and carried 12 times for 159 yards and TD in the Roughnecks' loss to Troup. Carter caught sevne passes for 64 yards.
Reese Hicks, Jared Cook, Tyler Rogers and Jeremiah Mitchell, Frankston: Hicks caried 19 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns and added nine tackles and three tackles for loss in the Indians' game against Grapeland. Rogers had 18 tackles and three tackles for loss, Cook 16 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a sack and Mitchell 11 tackles.
Rickey Stewart and Daniel Waddleton, Chapel Hill: Stewart carried 16 times for 140 yards and a touchdown, and Waddleton recorded 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in the Bulldogs' loss to Gilmer.
Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola: Pendergrass carried 33 times for 210 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Yellowjackets' loss to Canton.
Josh Green and DeCarlton Wilson, Whitehouse: Green completed 12 of 16 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards and a TD in the Wildcats' game against North Forney. Wilson caught five passes for 100 yards.
Spencer Danner, Pleasant Grove: Danner carried 14 times for 166 yards and scored twice in the Hawks' win over Brock.
K.J. Yarbrough, Arp: Yarbrough recorded 11 tackles in a loss to Joaquin.
T.J. Hammond and Bradyn Walker, Lufkin: Hammond passed for 207 yards, and Walker had six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' win over Tyler Legacy.
Preston Anderson, Hudson Griffin and Bryan Elizalde, Grand Saline: Anderson passed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 46 yards and returned a kickoff 60 yards against Cooper. Griffin caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, and Elizalde had 14 tackles, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, two blocked PATs and one return of a PAT for two points.
Jayke Bass and Devin Espinoza, Union Hill: Bass carried 13 times for 187 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 63-18 win over Leverett’s Chapel. Espinoza rushed for 120 yards and two scores on just eight carries.
Josh Dragoo, Connor Pendergast and Dade Goforth, ET Homeschool: Dragoo rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers' win over Christian Heritage Classical School. Pendergast rushed for one touchdown and returned an interception for a score, and Goforth recorded 10 tackles.