Carthage (10-0) vs. Pittsburg (2-8)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Stadium, 200 Stadium Drive, Lindale 75771
Notable
Carthage: Connor Cuff (128 of 212, 2,506 yards, 35 TD, 3 interceptions) ... LaRandion Dowden (95 carries, 759 yards, 14 TD) ... K.D. Beechum (82 carries, 452 yards, 4 TD) ... Noah Paddie (33 catches, 760 yards, 11 TD) ... Montrel Hatten (43 catches, 742 yards, 14 TD) ... Deiontae Marry (81 tackles, 19 TFL, 2 sacks (Viencint Cabada (61 tackles, 10 TFL) ... Colt Hodges (37 tackles, 14 TFL, 16 QB pressures, 5 sacks)
Pittsburg: Lachristian Johnson (21 of 41, 246 yards, 2 TD, 6 interceptions) ... Twan Thompson (116 carries, 537 yards, 3 TD) ... Jaylen Holloway (141 carries, 967 yards, 15 TD)Micheal Rockwell (87 tackles) ... Marcus Moton (69 tackles) ... Kadias Henderson (69 tackles) ...
Did you know: Carthage has been to the playoffs in each of the last 16 seasons, winning eight state titles during that span … The Bulldogs’ last first-round playoff exit came back in 1997 with a 35-14 loss to Mount Pleasant … Pittsburg has been to the playoffs nine of the last 10 seasons
Last week: Carthage was idle (Def. Van 41-15 on Oct. 28); Gilmer 44, Pittsburg 14
Up next: Winner faces Van Alstyne or Quinlan Ford
Gladewater (3-7) vs. Pottsboro (9-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Wildcat Stadium, 2255 S. Collegiate Drive, Paris 75462
Notable
Gladewater: Kyron Wilson (75 of 146, 1,180 yards, 11 TD, 10 interceptions; 50 carries, 221 yards, 4 TD) ... Kollin Lewis (69 carries, 487 yards, 5 TD; 39 catches, 657 yards, 6 TD; 33 tackles) ... Davaunte Powers (134 carries, 632 yards, 9 TD (60 tackles) ... Tyrone Maddox (20 catches, 340 yards, 3 TD) ... Jobey Shico (70 tackles) ... Isreal Cerda (5 sacks)
Pottsboro: Halen Flanagan (102 of 155, 1,705 yards, 15 TD, 5 interceptions; 161 carries, 776 yards, 15 TD) ... Major McBride (175 carries, 1,415 yards, 27 TD; 29 catches, 462 yards, 3 TD) ... Reid Thompson (31 catches, 755 yards, 7 TD) ... Cooper French (113 tackles) ... Jude Bentley (5 interceptions)
Did you know: Gladewater and Pottsboro met in a 2019 Class 3A Division I fourth-round playoff game, with Pottsboro edging the Bears 35-34
Last week: Gladewater 41, White Oak 35; Pottsboro 47, Mount Vernon 28
Up next: Winner faces Teague or Whitney
Daingerfield (8-2) vs. Anderson-Shiro (6-4)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Tomato Bowl, 202 Austin Street, Jacksonville 75766
Notable
Daingerfield: OL Lathan Hudson ... OL Nick Wallace ... OL Jy'Keelin Frasier ... OL Marlon Hayes ... OL Zeke Crane ... DL Jason Moreno ... DB Kenny Mosley .... LB Tucker Strawn ... Chase Johnson (137 of 240, 2,793 yards, 36 TD, 5 interceptions; 66 carries, 438 yards, 3 TD) ... D'Co Wright (145 carries, 1,232 yards, 16 TD) ... Aeryn Hampton (52 catches, 1,105 yards, 13 TD) ... Jakevian Rodgers (41 catches, 971 yards, 9 TD)
Anderson-Shiro: OL Braden Adair ... LB Travis Anderson ... DL Caden Hooter
Did you know: Daingerfield and Anderson-Shiro have met two other times in the playoffs, tangling in back-to-back seasons (2018 and 2019). The Tigers won both first-round, 3A Division Ii games 0 64-13 and 18-0
Last week: Daingerfield 48, Harmony 21; Anderson-Shiro 44, Trinity 6
Up next: Winner faces De Kalb or Edgewood
Hughes Springs (3-7) vs. Newton (9-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Roughrider Stadium, 658 Rough Rider Drive, 75935
Notable
Hughes Springs: Kord Johnson (33 of 77, 745 yards, 7 TD, 4 interceptions; 56 carries, 266 yards, 1 TD) ... Trevor Bolden (228 carries, 1,438 yards, 26 TD; 67 tackles, 5 sacks) ... Emmanuel Baird (13 catches, 353 yards, 4 TD; 43 tackles) ... Tanner Westmoreland (55 tackles) ... Cole Edwards (3 sacks) ... E.J. Searcy (3 interceptions)
Newton: QB Maliek Woods ... RB Jaden Hunter ... WR Railyn Adams ... LB Aaron Foster
Did you know: Hughes Springs and Newton met in a 2A Division I third-round playoff game back in 2005, with Newton earning a 26-6 win … Hughes Springs has been to the playoffs six seasons in a row and 12 of the past 13 seasons … Newton has outscored opponents 467-110 this season, scoring 72, 62 and 81 points in its last three games
Last week: Waskom 48, Hughes Springs 30; Newton 81, New Waverly 34
Up next: Winner faces Grand Saline or New Boston
Hawkins (4-6) vs. Cooper (10-0)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Red Raider Stadium, 409 Newsome Street, Winnsboro 75494
Notable
Hawkins: RB Braden Adams (201 carries, 1,569 yards, 18 TD) ... OL Coleman Tapia ... DL Rowdy Searer ... QB/LB Cort Gambino ... RB/LB J.C. Murray
Cooper: QB Colin Ingram ... RB Markell Smith ... DB Denver Wood
Did you know: Hawkins defeated Garrison 31-20 a year ago in the opening round of the playoffs for the Hawks’ first playoff win since 1991 … Cooper has pitched two shutouts in a row and has allowed 26 total points in its last six games
Last week: Hawkins 24, Big Sandy 18; Cooper 52, Boles 0
Up next: Winner faces Corrigan-Camden or Garrison
Beckville (9-1) vs. Rivercrest (5-5)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Lobo Stadium, Airline Drive at Hawkins Parkway, Longview 75605
Notable
Beckville: Calan Castles (73 of 122, 1,501 yards, 22 TD, 3 interceptions; 75 carries, 368 yards, 3 TD; 81 tackles) ... J'Koby Williams (1 passing TD; 92 carries, 1,286 yards, 24 TD; 20 catches, 462 yards, 9 TD; 2 KO returns for TD; 33 tackles, 4 sacks) ... Bo Hammons (79 carries, 818 yards, 14 TD; 15 catches, 319 yards, 5 TD; 79 tackles, 4 sacks, 12 TFL, 2 interceptions) ... Jorden Prince (46 carries, 386 yards, 4 TD) ... Aiden Harris (50 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries)
Rivercrest: Ethan Taylor ... Noah Altal ... Gus Johnson
Did you know: Beckville is in the playoffs for the third straight season … the Bearcats had a four-deep run in 2020 and made it to the third round a year ago
Last week: Beckville 56, Union Grove 28; Wolfe City 32, Rivercrest 20
Up next: Winner faces Joaquin or Leon