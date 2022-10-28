10-6A
LEGACY 31, N. FORNEY 24: FORNEY - Brantley Hooper recovered a fumble at the North Forney 23-yard line, and the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders were able to run out the clock on the way to a 31-24 win Thursday.
Luke Wolf passed for 137 yards and ran for 150 in the win for the Red Raiders.
North Forney led 24-17 before Wolf hurled a defender to finish off a 16-yard TD run and knot the score at 24-24. A 42-yard pass from Wolf to Aamil Branch set the Red Raiders up at the 1-yard line, and Micah Pierson scored from there with 43 seconds left to make the final 31-24.
Legacy (2-7, 1-4) will host Rockwall on Friday.
8-5A DIVISION II
WHITEHOUSE 32, T. HIGH 27: Whitehouse’s DeCarlton Wilson caught three touchdowns against Texas High, but it was his interception in the final minute that sealed the Tigers’ fate.
The Wildcats snapped Texas High’s 21-game district win streak, which dated back to 2019, with a 32-27 win over the 4th-ranked Tigers Friday in a District 8-5A, Division II game at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park.
That pick came just after the eighth lead change of the game, when Braylon Jackson caught a 54-yard bomb for Whitehouse to put the visitors ahead for good.
Tradarian Ball rushed 21 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns for Texas High (7-2, 4-1), Javari Johnson added 20 carries for 109 yards, and Brandon Hall also rushed for a TD. David Potter hit on 8-of-17 passes for 97 yards and an interception.
Wilson had eight receptions for 176 yards and three TDs from Josh Green, who ran for a score and connected on 19-of-32 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
9-4A DIVISION I
C. HILL 48, ATHENS 28: NEW CHAPEL HILL -Demetrius Brisbon passed for 196 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 60 rushing yards, Rickey Stewart added 141 yards and a TD on the ground and the Chapel Hill Bulldogs remained unbeaten in district play with a 48-28 win over Athens.
Brisbon completed 14 of 21 passes. Deuce McGregor caught six passes for 128 yards to lead the receiving corps.
Ty Arroyo passed for 131 yards and a touchdown and Jaxson Stiles passed for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss for Athens. Zay Hull caught three passes for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 31 yards and a TD.
Jarien Ray added five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets, and Jaden Crane had three catches for 64 yards and a TD.
Chapel Hill (7-2, 5-0) will visit Kilgore on Friday. Athens (2-7, 0-5) will host Palestine.
PALESTINE 37, HENDERSON 35: PALESTINE - Elijah Walker scored on a 1-yard run with 1:59 left, and the Palestine Wildcats held on for a 37-35 win over the Henderson Lions.
Henderson (1-8, 1-4) scored with 33 seconds left on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jacobe Robinson to Jamal Robinson, pulling to within two points after the PAT, but that was as close as the Lions would get.
Palestine moves to 4-4 and 2-3 with the win.
Henderson took a 7-0 lead with 9:45 left in the first on a 4-yard run by Jacobe Robinson, but Palestine answered with a 50-yard TD run by Ti Crawford to knot things at 7-7.
After a 20-yard pass from Jacobe Robnson to Shuntreveon Roquemore gave Henderson the lead again at the 4:20 mark of the first period, Crawford found the endzone again from 56 yards out with 3:24 left. Palestine then went ahead 29-14 with a 27-yard run by Walker and a 17-yard TD pass from Hudson dear to Crawford.
Henderson scored twice in the third quarter on TD passes from Jacobe Robinson to Montana Warren - connecting from 42 and 5 yards out - and the Lions trailed 29-28 heading to the final frame.
7-4A DIVISION II
P. GROVE 55, N. LAMAR 0: TEXARKANA - Ahkhari Johnson completed 11 of 20 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pleasant Grove Hawks to a 55-0 win over North Lamar.
Jaylen Boardley rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 54 yards and two scores as Pleasant Grove moved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the district.
Cade Martin had 13 tackles, five tackles for loss and a QB pressure and Coban Franklin finished with 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries to pace the defense.
Pleasant Grove visits Spring Hill and North Lamar (3-6, 1-3) hosts Liberty-Eylau next week.
CENTER 62, BULLARD 29: CENTER - Kaden Dixon carried 27 times for 294 yards and four touchdowns, and MarMar Evans finished with nine tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side as the Center Roughriders notched a 62-29 win over Bullard.
Ayden Barrett completed 21 of 37 passes for 254 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in the loss for Bullard. Clifford Douglas had seven catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns, and Quasy Warren carried 21 times for 113 yards.
Center (6-3, 3-2) will visit Brownsboro and Bullard (3-6, 2-3) will host Van next week.
6-3A DIVISION I
ATLANTA 42, GLADEWATER 21: GLADEWATER - Markeylin Batton's third touchdown run of the night came with less than three minutes remaining and put things away for Atlanta as the Rabbits pulled away for a 42-21 win over the Gladewater Bears.
Atlanta (7-2, 3-1) got on the board at the 8:46 mark of the first quarter on a 42-yard run by Kam Dickerson, but he Bears answered with a 49-yard TD pass from Kyron Wilson to Kollin Lewis two minutes later to tie things at 7-7.
Peyton Harrison scored from two yards out with 1:38 left in the first quarter to give the Rabbits a 14-7 lead, but once again the Bears were able to tie when Lewis scored from 12 yards out with 5:13 left in the half.
A 14-yard TD run by Batton late in the second put Atlanta on top 21-14 at the break, and Batton scored on an 18-yard run midway through the third to extend the lead to 28-14.
Lewis kept Gladewater in the game with a 4-yard TD run at the 2:58 mark of the third to make it 28-21, but Stacy Darty raced 22 yards for a Rabbit TD with 8:23 left and Batton went 33 yards for the TD with 2:38 remaining to put things away.
11-3A DIVISION II
H. SPRINGS 50, Q. CITY 20: HUGHES SPRINGS - Trevor Bolden rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Hughes Springs Mustangs past the Queen City Bulldogs.
Hughes Springs moves to 3-6 overall and 3-2 in the district with the win. Queen City drops to 3-6 and 0-5.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Bulldogs 22-12 in the second and 22-8 in the third to take a commanding lead.
Bolden scored on runs of 12, 65, 3 and 37 yards for the Mustangs. Emmanuel Baird added a 13-yard TD run and caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Kord Johnson, and Braxton Pfeiffer scored on a 47-yard run for the Mustangs.
10-2A DIVISION I
BECKVILLE 76, HARLETON 21: BECKVILLE — Last season the Beckville Bearcats football team won their first district title in 20 years.
Thursday night, the Bearcats made program history as Beckville won back-to-back district titles with an emphatic 76-21 victory over Harleton on Senior Night.
Beckville (8-1 overall, 5-0 District 10-2A Division I) will close their regular season next Friday when they visit Union Grove, who going into Friday night’s game sat in last place in district.
Harleton (5-4, 3-2) did all they could in not letting Beckville junior sensation J’Koby Williams beat them running the ball, so the Bearcats showed they can win and win big without Williams having a huge game.
Junior quarterback Calan Castles had his best passing game of his career, throwing for 262 yards and five touchdowns while completing 12 of his 17 pass attempts.
Williams combined for 152 yards of offense, including a season-high 104 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Williams had a 53-yard and a 28-yard receiving touchdown to go along with six-yard rushing touchdown and had a 42-yard scoop and score touchdown on defense.
Hammons and fellow senior Jayden Mojica made their Senior Nights memorable as Hammons combined for 127 yards of offense (85 rushing, 42 receiving), including four touchdowns, and Mojica had four catches for 87 yards, including a pair of touchdowns.
Hammons also had an interception, a sack and forced the fumble that Williams recovered for the score.
Beckville led Harleton 49-7 going into halftime.
The Bearcats had four takeaways in the game as Keaton Courtney and Baker Seegers both had interceptions in the game and Williams also had a sack.
Harleton quarterback Carson Wallace came in to relieve starter Blaine Cornelius in the second quarter and finished with 133 yards passing, including a touchdown and two interceptions while completing 11 of his 19 pass attempts.
A.J. Woods led the Wildcats with six catches for 70 yards, including a touchdown. Gage Shirts ran for 75 yards on five carries, with both scores coming late in the fourth quarter.
11-2A DIVISION II
CARLISLE 70, OVERTON 10: PRICE - Brody Eaves scored on offense, defense and special teams - finishing with six total touchdowns - and the Carlisle Indians moved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in district play with a 70-10 win against Overton.
Eaves carried six times for 110 yards and three touchdowns, caught one pass for 21 yards, returned a kick 68 yards for a score and returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns of 38 and 88 yards.
Fernando Espinoza completed 5 of 6 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians.
Isaiah Hawkins had eight catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Overton (2-7, 1-3).
Carlisle visits Alto and Overton hosts Tenaha next week.
SIX MAN
U. HILL 48, SAVOY 0: BETTIE - Daniel Dunn and Logan Dunn both rushed for a touchdown and passed for a TD, Jayke Bass added a pair of rushing scores and the Union Hill Bulldogs moved to 9-0 on the season wit ha 48-0 win over Savoy.
The game was called at halftime due to Six Man football's mercy rule.
Daniel Dunn rushed for 30 yards and a TD and tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass for the Bulldogs. Logan Dunn rushed for 30 yards and a TD and was 2-for-2 passing for 30 yards and a score. Bass rushed for 80 yards and two scores on five carries. Daniel Roberts caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. Carlos Mendoza caught a 25-yard TD pass. Macen Clark rushed for a touchdown, and Devin Espinoza added one carry for 42 yards.
The Bulldogs will visit Campbell next week.