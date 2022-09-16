CARTHAGE 42, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — Carthage junior running back LaRandion Dowden scored three touchdowns before the Marshall Mavericks football team could even muster a first down.
It was that type of night as the Carthage Bulldogs wrapped up non-district play with an empathic 42-0 shutout victory over Marshall at Maverick Stadium on Friday.
Dowden — who only rushed one time in the second half for eight yards — finished with 89 yards on 14 carries.
Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff was his usual stellar self this season, throwing for 186 yards and three touchdowns while completing 18 of his 28 pass attempts in three quarters of work.
Noah Paddie had four catches for 59 yards, including a pair of touchdowns, as the senior has caught at least one touchdown pass in all four games this season.
Carthage (4-0), whICH came into the season with question marks on their defense, held a team scoreless in the first half in all four games this season.
The Bulldogs led the Mavericks 35-0 going into halftime.
Cuff threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns while completing 13 of his 22 pass attempts.
Carthage was extremely meticulous from the get go as the Bulldogs went 70 yards on 11 plays that was capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Cuff to K.D Bell. Bell finished with three catches for 38 yards in the game.
Marshall (2-2) did themselves no favors in fumbling the ball on their first offensive snap of the game, as Deiontae Marry was able corral the ball.
Dowden took advantage of the turnover with a six-yard yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 before Marshall even got a single yard on offense.
The Mavericks didn’t get their first, first down of the game until the 1:59 mark of the first half when J.Q. Davis rushed for 19 yards.
In total, Carthage held Marshall to just 43 yards of total offense in the first half.
In total, the Mavericks finished with 123 yards of offense in the game.
Marshall quarterback Collier Slone completed just six of his 12 pass attempts for 23 yards.
Braylin Allison had the lone sack of the game for the Bulldogs
Cuff came into the game throwing 11 touchdowns to no interceptions and wrapped up non-district play with 14 touchdowns passes and not a single interception.
Both teams came into their final non-district game off of blow out victories.
Carthage shutout San Antonio Cornerstone Christian 41-0, and Marshall had no problems dispatching Henderson 44-7.
Marshall will begin District 8 5A Division II play next Friday when they host Pine Tree.
Carthage — the No. 1 ranked team in 4A Division II — will begin District 8 4A Division-II play next Friday when they host Bullard.
It will also be Homecoming for the Bulldogs. Kickoff at Bulldog Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
GILMER 31, LINDALE 23: LINDALE - The Gilmer Buckeyes impress once again as their perfect start to the season continues following a road win over Lindale, 31-23.
With just 12 seconds left in Friday night’s game, Lindale (2-2) had the ball fourth and goal on the 8-yard line. Eagles quarterback Clint Thurman hiked the ball and looked to his right, then quickly flipped to his left and threw a ball up to receiver Marcus Field, who couldn’t come down with the ball in bounds, with great coverage from Gilmer’s Rohan Fluellen.
The final seconds of the game were no different from the rest, as both teams went back and forth like a classic game of tug-of-war. Just as one team made a play to steal the momentum, the other would come and snatch it right back.
Gilmer (4-0) and Lindale demonstrated completely different offense styles in comparison with the other.
The Buckeyes’ offense was always full throttle, gotta have it now, big plays; while Lindale took its time, used patience in the run game to open up the passing attack later on.
Thurman had two passing touchdowns on the night, one to Field and another to Ethan Mortiarty.
Gilmer quarterback Cadon Tennison had a passing touchdown to running back Ashton Haynes, but also had two huge passes to receiver Ta’Erik Tate, eventually leading to points. Running back Will Henderson also had touchdown runs of 44 yards and 88 yards, respectively.
In previous meetings, Gilmer defeated Lindale the past two seasons, 56-49 in 2020 and 49-35 in 2021.
Gilmer will have two consecutive off weeks as it looks to keep the streak alive on the road against Pleasant Grove on Oct. 7, while Lindale looks to get back over .500 when it takes on Henderson at home next week.
INDEPENDENCE 24, PITTSBURG 13: PITTSBURG - frisco Independence overcame a fourth quarter deficit and rallied for a 24-13 win over Pittsburg at Pirate Stadium.
Frisco Independence (4-0) opened the game with an impressive drive but were turned away deep in Pittsburg territory when Twan Thompson Jr. intercepted a pass. Pittsburg capitalized on the miscue to take an early, 7-0 lead as they marched 65 yards in six plays, capping the drive with a Jaylen Holloway 27-yard touchdown run.
It took Frisco Independence just one play to even up the score, 7-7 when UdeEnyeribe got loose on the left side and out-ran everyone for a 61-yard touchdown.
Scoring was hard to come by the rest of the first half and the Pittsburg defense was a big reason why they held unbeaten Frisco Independence to just 10 first half points. The Pirates defense came up with a huge goal-line stand to hold Frisco Independence to just a field goal then Corlan Worth made a leaping interception to limit the score, 10-7 going into halftime.
Pittsburg (0-4) put together their best drive of the game when they got the ball at their own 13 yard-line with 4:27 left in the third quarter. The Pirates would go on an 87-yard scoring drive that resulted in two very big third down runs by Cameron Honeycutt, including a 41-yarder down the right side to give Pittsburg a first-and-goal at the Frisco Independence four yard-line. The Pirates took a 13-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, two plays later on a 4-yard touchdown plunge up the middle by Holloway.
Frisco Independence rallied with a nice scoring drive where they methodically ran over five minutes off the clock, while moving the ball 67 yards down the field to take a 17-13 lead over Pittsburg with 4:14 left in the game. The drive was capped on a nice play from quarterback Matteo Quattrin, who rolled to his left and threw across his body for a 16-yard scoring strike to Simpson.
Frisco Independence added an insurance score late in the game when Enyeribe punched in his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run up the middle.
Pittsburg rushed for 222 yards of offense and were led by Holloway who had 106 yards on the ground. Honeycutt finished the night with 13 carries for 98 yards.
TATUM 49, W. RUSK 39: NEW LONDON - Carson Gonzalez scored on a 37-yard run with 2:02 left to seal the deal, and the Tatum Eagles survived a big night from West Rusk quarterback Andon Mata to earn a 49-39 win over the Raiders on Friday at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
Mata threw six touchdown passes on the night, including one as time expired, but it wasn't enough as West Rusk dropped to 2-2 with the loss.
Tatum, which opened the season with back-to-back losses, has now won two in a row.
Cole Watson opened the scoring for Tatum with a 28-yard run at the 10:15 mark of the opening quarter, and Giani Garza booted the first of his seven extra points to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Mata connected with Geremiah Smith on a 32-yard TD strike a little more than a minute later to narrow the gap to 7-6 after a missed PAT, but Tatum answered with a 55-yard touchdown run by Braden Mimbs at the 3:02 mark as the Eagles took a 14-6 lead into the second quarter.
Mata's 24-yard touchdown pass to Smith with 11:15 to play in the second made it 14-12, but Tatum got scoring runs of 19 and 1 yards from Watson to push the lead to 28-12 with 19.5 seconds left in the half.
A TD strike from Mata to Tate Winings just 15 seconds later made it 28-18 at halftime.
The Raiders got it to within three points at the 10:37 mark of the third on a 50-yard TD pass from Mata to ty Harper, but Mimbs scored on a 9-yard run and Cayden Tatum added a 1-yard TD run for the Eagles to give the visitors at 42-25 cushion with 6:10 left in the game.
Mata hit Keyshawn Lewis on a 6-yard TD pass with 3:46 to play, and after Gonzalez put it out of reach with his 37-yard run, Mata found Will Jackson on a 6-yard scoring toss as time expired to end things.
Mata finished the night 31 of 42 for 415 yards and the six scores. Smith caught 9 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson had 8 catches for 49 yards, Lewis 5 catches for 35 yards and Harper 3 catches for 62 yards.
West Rusk will visit Arp next Friday. Tatum takes on Lumberton at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.
CENTER 65, DAINGERFIELD 44: The Center Roughriders moved to 3-1 on the year and dropped the Daingerfield Tigers to 2-2 with a 65-44 win on Friday at Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium.
Center led 15-14 after one quarter.
Daingerfield opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Chase Johnson to Jakevian Rodgers and then a Johnson-to-Aeryn Hampton pass for the 2-pointer and an 8-0 lead.
Kaden Dixon answered quickly for Center with a 54-yard touchdown run and the 2-pointer to tie it at 8-8, but Amarion Simon-Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards got move Daingerfield back in front.
The try for two failed, but Daingerfield led 14-8 with 2:51 left.
A 6-yard run by Dixon and the PAT by Carlos Hernandez gave Center the 15-14 lead after one, and then Dixon raced 45 yards for a touchdown just 10 seconds into the second quarter to extend the Center lead.
An Emonte Cross 34-yard TD pass to Lance Wilburn gave the Roughriders a 29-14 lead, but Daingerfield got back int the game with a 42-yard TD strike from Johnson to Rodgers.
After a 29-yard touchdown pass from Cross to Tre McGee gave Center a 36-20 lead with 5:19 left in the half, the Tigers capped a wild first half with a 1-yard touchdown run by Braden Lewis and Johnson's 2-point toss to Kenny Mosley to make it a 36-28 contest at the break.
A 70-yard TD pass from Johnson to Rodgers opened the third quarter and pulled Daingerfield even at 36-36, but Jake Morris returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a TD to put Center back in front.
The Tigers struck again and tied it at 44-44 on a Lewis 41-yard TD pass, but Center closed out the scoring with TD runs of 17, 2 and 75 yards in the fourth quarter.
Daingerfield will host Hughes Springs and Center hosts Canton next Friday.
TYLER 27, N. MESQUITE 23: TYLER THE tYLER Lions shook off the bad karma of the first three weeks and rallied for a 27-23 victory over North Mesquite in the District 7-5A Division I opener at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler's offense and defense came alive in second half as the Lions scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 23-14 deficit.
Four-star recruit Derrick McFall, who had played running back, entered the game as quarterback on the second series and sparked the Lions. Also, the hard-running Tony Alexander and the speedy Ashad Walker were keys in the final period as well as the defensive play of Jace Sanford, Emmanuel Neal and Marquette Martin, among others.
McFall hit on 10 of 22 for 167 yards. Montrell Wade had six catches for 113 yards.
The victory moves the Lions to 1-3 on the season and snaps a five-game losing streak dating back to last season. The Stallions fall to 1-3. It appeared North Mesquite was really to snap its 11-game district losing streak, but the Stallions could not put away the Lions.