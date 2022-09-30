From Staff Reports
DISTRICT 11-3A IIHARMONY 45, NEW DIANA 10: HARMONY — Boston Seahorn had a hand in four touchdowns — including one on defense — Evan Webber scored on a pair of long runs and the Harmony Eagles moved to 2-0 in district play (2-4 overall) with a 45-10 win over the New Diana Eagles.
New Diana drops to 2-4 and 0-2 with the loss.
Seahorn scored on a 37-yard run and Tucker Tittle booted the extra point less than a minute into the contest to give Harmony the lead for good.
Six minutes later Webber scored on a 28-yard run, and Seahorn made it a 21-0 contest with a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:42 left in the opening quarter.
New Diana got on the board with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Brayson Birdsong to Omari Jones with 44 seconds left in the first, but Harmony tacked on 10 points in the second quarter to take a 31-7 lead in at halftime.
Seahorn scored from 33 yards out with 2:40 left, and Tittle drilled a 28-yard field goal with 10 seconds showing to make it 31-7.
Valdo Gomez hit a 33-yard field goal for New Diana with 7:22 left in the third to make it a 31-10 contest, but a 13-yard run by Seahorn and a 39-yard scoring jaunt by Webber late in the third made the final 45-10.
Harmony will visit Elysian Fields and New Diana will host Daingerfield next Friday.
DAINGERFIELD 56, H. SPRINGS 6: DAINGERFIELD — Chase Johnson tossed six touchdown passes — three apiece to Aeryn Hampton and C.J. Gilbert — and the Daingerfield Tigers overcame a slow start to roll past Hughes Springs, 56-6, at Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium.
Johnson completed 18 of 23 passes for 301 yard and rushed for 40 yards. Hampton had seven catches for 139 yards, and Gilbert hauled in four passes for 54 yards.
After a scoreless first quarter, Johnson connected on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Gilbert and then ran the 2-point conversion in for an 8-0 lead with 8:01 left in the second period.
At the 5:30 mark, Johnson hit Hampton on a 42-yard scoring strike, and the Tigers made it 24-0 at halftime on a 29-yard scoring toss from Johnson to Hampton.
D’Co Wright tacked on both two-point conversions. Wright finished the game with 11 carries for 141 yards and a TD.
With 9:43 left in the third, the Tigers extended the lead on a 10-yard TD pass from Johnson to Hampton and a 2-point pass from Johnson to Gilbert.
The score hit 40-0 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Gilbert and Johnson’s 2-point run, and the Tigers made it 42-0 with 5:47 left in the third on a safety after the snap on a punt sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end zone.
Wright’s 35-yard touchdown run with 5:25 left made it a 49-0 contest heading to the fourth quarter, and Johnson’s 11-yard pass to Gilbert with 9:49 left boosted the lead to 56-0.
Cord Johnson hit Emmanuel Baird with a 25-yard TD pass for Hughes Springs to make the final 56-6.
Daingerfield (3-2, 1-0) will visit New Diana this coming Friday. Hughes Springs (0-6, 0-2) will host New Diana on Oct. 14.
DISTRICT 8-4A DIIVAN 45, CANTON 0: CANTON — Van used a dominant defensive effort to take a 45-0 win over rival Canton in District 8-4A Division II competition Friday night at Norris Birdwell Stadium.
The Vandals held Canton to 139 yards — 66 of those coming in the final 1:29 of the second quarter — and forced two turnovers in the shutout victory.
Garrett Florey scored two touchdowns in the first six minutes of the game to give the Vandals a quick 14-0 lead.
Van got the ball first, and Florey capped a 10-play, 64-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:34 on the clock. Just 1:04 later, Florey picked off a pass and took it 45 yards to the end zone.
After Canton punted, Van had a 19-play drive that lasted more than eight minutes and resulted in a 25-yard field goal by Tristan Miller to make the score 17-0 with 7:30 to play in the second quarter.
Exactly a minute later, Reed Parish picked off Nathan Parker with 6:30 on the clock to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Colton Miller to put the score at 24-0.
The Vandals added one more touchdown in the half when Jaxon Moffatt connected with Caden Rowe for a 47-yard touchdown with 1:29 left in the first half, pushing the score to 31-0.
Canton’s offense, which had been held to 22 yards up until that point, found a spark and picked up 66 yards in the final 1:29 of the half. Kameron Shaw broke free for a 36-yard run, and the Eagles eventually got inside the Van 10-yard line with two seconds to play. On the final play of the half, Parker completed a pass to Carson French, who went out of bounds at the 1-yard line with no time remaining.
Van scored twice in the second half. Demarcus Stinnett scored on a 5-yard run with 2:10 left in the third quarter and Brayden Bradshaw scored on a 5-yard run with 7:44 left in the game.
Stinnett finished with 105 yards on 17 carries — 80 yards coming in the second half. Van ran for 269 yards on 46 carries as a team and finished with 389 yards total. Moffatt was 12 of 17 for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Canaan Eiland had the interception for Canton in the second half.
Shaw had 54 yards on 14 carries. The Eagles ended with 50 yards rushing. Sophomore Nathan Parker was 12 of 32 for 89 yards with two interceptions. Nathan Whitlock and French each had four receptions.
Van (4-2, 2-0) will host Rusk on Friday. Canton (2-4, 0-2) will be at No. 1 Carthage on Friday.
SIX MANET HOMESCHOOL 53, SPARTANS 8: ALLEN — Elias Barr passed for a couple of touchdowns, Jos Dragoo and Ethan Gallant both rushed for a pair of scores and the East Texas Homeschool Chargers moved to 5-0 on the year with a 53-8 win over the North Texas Spartans.
Barr completed 9 of 11 passes for 117 yards. Dragoo rushed for 78 yards, and Gallant added 97 on the ground for the Chargers. Luke Goforth had 42 receiving yards and a TD, and Kaye Jamies had a receiving TD and a rushing score.
Dade Goforth had six tackles, four sacks and an interception on the defensive side, and Connor Pendergast recorded eight tackles.
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW 21, GILMER 14: At Lobo Stadium, a Longview combo B squad edged Gilmer, 21-14 behind a couple of big plays on offense and special teams.
Caden Williams hauled in an 81-yard touchdown pass from Da’Morrion Williams, and Robert White scored on a 75-yard kickoff return and a 53-yard run. White also added a 2-point conversion, and Jacob Vasquez kicked two extra points.
Jaidon Henderson had an interception on the defensive side for the Lobos.
EIGHTH GRADE
FOREST PARK 20, NACOGDOCHES 6: De’Andre Thurmond rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown and tossed a couple of TD passes to lead the Forest Park Eagles to a 20-6 win over Nacogdoches.
Thurmond completed 5 of 7 passes for 123 yards, tossing TD strikes to T’Ayden Freeney (2 catches, 38 yards) and Tra’Kory Borens (1 catch, 25 yards).
Za’Camerohn Parker rushed for 120 yards on 12 carries for the Eagles. Auriee Esters rushed for 54 yards and had one catch for 15 yards. Xavier Miller had one catch for 40 yards, and Jaikeymian Franklin added a2-point conversion. Brandon Cavasos rushed for 15 yards.
On the defensive side, Cavasos had eight tackles and a fumble recovery, Xavier Miller six tackles, Zorian Dunn four tackles, Esters three tackles, Parker an interception, JhaZaiiaz Henderson 4 tackles and Keran Jimmerson five tackles.
FOSTER 30, LUFKIN 6: Ayden Thompson and Keiuntae Talley rushed for touchdowns, Anthony Huffman caught a TD pass and special teams got into the scoring act for the Foster Dragons in a 30-6 win over Lufkin.
Hobert Nelson had a 2-point conversion and also returned a blocked punt for a score for the Dragons. Remington Franklin, Huffman and Von’Darryn Adams all had 2-point conversions for Foster.
Defensive standouts were Jayden Bates (fumble recovery), Cole Kennedy, tyson Johnson, Huffman, Remington Franklin and Matthew Slayton.
JUDSON 38, WHITEHOUSE 36: Henry Johnigan rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, Trey Hamilton passed for 154 yards and two scores and the Judson Blue Devils edged Whitehouse, 38-36.
Cartrayvion Williams rushed for 49 yards, and Hamilton added 20 on the ground. Lawson Tubb caught three passes for 76 yards and a TD, and Sekemian Moore finished with three catches for 78 yards and a TD. Anthony Sanchez chipped in with an interception on the defensive side.
SEVENTH GRADE
JUDSON 30, WHITEHOUSE 6: Jacaidan Davis passed for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Judson Blue Devils past Whitehouse, 30-6.
JaKelvin Muckelroy carried 13 times for 80 yards and had a touchdown and a 2-point conversion for the Blue Devils. Davis also scored a rushing touchdowns, and Tyler Johnson had six carries for 24 yards and a 2-point conversion.
The defense got into the scoring act with a blocked punt and safety by Chazten Wrighten.
FOSTER 28, LUFKIN 0: Jakai Mitchell rushed for 100 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion, and the Foster Dragons blanked Lufkin, 28-0.
Dakalyn Hurd added 60 rushing yards and a TD. Zacoren Fogle passed for one TD — a 35-yard strike to Jordan Creech — and also added a 2-point conversion.
Baxter Holloway picked off a pass, and Fogle, Khoen Evans, Isreal Blanco and Creech were other defensive standouts.
NACOGDOCHES 14, FOREST PARK 6: In a 14-6 loss to Nacogdoches Gold, Quinterius Moore carried 10 times for 85 yards and a touchdown for the Forest Park Eagles.
Kadin Nelson added 54 yards on five carries, and Tyler Darden picked up 26 yards on four attempts. Moore also had six tackles on defense. Ja’Walyn Johnson and Moderate Hall had five tackles apiece, and Darden finished with three stops.