Jordan Allen, Taylor Tatum, Jalen Hale, Omarion Watkins and Willie Nelson, Longview: Allen completed 12 of 17 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards in the Lobos' 46-7 win over Forney. Tatum carried 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Hale had five catches for 114 yards. Watkins finished with five tackles and two sacks, and Nelson had two interceptions.
L'Marion Hunter and Jonathon Fuller, Pine Tree: Hunter carried 22 times for 131 yards and Fuller caught eight passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates' loss to Whitehouse.
Bayne Brinkman, Emory Allen and Carson Tidwell, Spring Hill: Brinkman had nine tackles, two QBB pressures and a tackle for loss in the Panthers' loss to Liberty-Eylau. Allen recorded 11 tackles, and Tidwell had 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
Jace Moseley, Ethan Miller and Isaiah McDonald, Hallsville: Moseley completed 15 of 19 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 137 yards and a TD in the Bobcats' win over Nacogdoches. Miller caught four passes for 83 yards and two scores, and McDonald recorded two sacks.
Isaiah Ross, Matthew Tyeskie, Dadrian Franklin, Zaylon Stoker and Matthew Hardy, Kilgore: Ross carried 3 times for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' win over Lindale. Tyeskie caught two passes for 42 yards and two scores. Franklin had 10 tackles. Stoker recorded seven tackles and returned a blocked kick for a touchdown and Hardy finished with 13 tackles.
Cadon Tennison, Rohan Fluellen, Braelynn Ward, Omero Orona and Seth Jordan, Gilmer: Tennison passed for 110 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and a TD in a 35-14 win over Pleasant Grove. Fluellen caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Ward had 12 tackles and four tackles for loss. Orona recorded nine tackles and returned an interception for a TD and Jordan finished with nine tackles, two tackles for loss and two QB pressures.
Connor Cuff and LaRandion Dowden, Carthage: Cuff passed for 205 yards and five touchdowns and Dowden rushed for 142 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs' 49-0 win over Canton.
Jacobe Robinson, Kaleb Tate and Jay Alexander, Henderson: Robinson completed 15 of 22 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards and one TD in a 48-34 win over Athens. Tate carried 19 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and Alexander caught five passes for 132 yards and two TDs.
Michael Rockwell, Pittsburg: Rockwell recorded 14 tackles in a 31-12 win over North Lamar.
Chris Bowman, Kamran Williams, Luke McMullen, Da'travion Smith and De'Vonta Waites, Jefferson: Bowman completed 5 of 10 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one TD in the Bulldogs' 42-13 win over White Oak. Williams carried 20 times for 231 yards and two TD. McMullen caught two passes for 140 yards and two scores. Smith recorded 15 tackles, and Waites returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Holden Hodges and Aven Whittington, White Oak: Hodges finished with nine tackles and a fumble recovery, and Whittington kicked field goals of 46 and 36 yards in a loss to Jefferson.
Cole Watson, Truitt Anthony, Cullen Fite and Carson Gonzalez, Tatum: Watson rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns and recorded nine tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a QB pressure in the Eagles' win over Gladewater. Anthony finished with 10 tackles and an interception. Fite had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, and Gonzales had five tackles, five pass breakups and an interception.
Chase Johnson, Aeryn Hampton and D'Co Wright, Daingerfield: Johnson completed 16 of 31 passes for 338 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 58 yards and two scores in the Tigers' win over New Diana. Hampton had six catches for 178 yards and three touchdowns, and Wright carried 16 times for 154 yards and three TDs.
Andon Mata, Will Jackson and Calvin Mason, West Rusk: Mata rushed for 33 yards and a TD and completed 9 of 15 passes for 125 yards and two scores in West Rusk's 63-0 win over Winona. Jackson had three catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns, and Mason returned a fumble for a TD on defense.
Boston Seahorn and Evan Webber, Harmony: Seahorn rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown and passed for 59 yards and Webber carried 19 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Elysian Fields.
Blaine Cornelius and Carson Wallace, Harleton: Cornelius completed 10 of 12 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns and carried nine times for 111 yards and four scores in a 61-6 win over Union Grove. Wallace caught three passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Braden Adams, Hawkins: Adams carried 24 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns and added a pair of 2-point conversions in a 50-24 win over Ore City.
Brandon Barber, Ore City: Barber had two catches for 42 yards and a TD on offense and 16 tackles on the defensive side in a loss to Hawkins.
Zay Hull, Athens: Hull carried 32 times for 244 yards in a loss to Henderson.
Ahkhari Johnson and X'Zavion Johnson, Pleasant Grove: Johnson rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown and passed for 71 yards in a loss to Gilmer. X'Zavion Johnson had 10 tackles and an interception on defense.
Crew Bowman, Quasy Warren and Noah Hill, Bullard: Bowman completed 5 of 9 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Brownsboro. Warren carried 25 times for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Hill had six catches for 84 yards and a TD.
Rashawn Mumphrey, Keegan Davis and Khalil Reagan, Alto: Mumphrey carried nine times for 104 yards, Davis completed 7 of 9 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns and Reagan had three catches for 104 yards and three TDs in a win over Mount Enterprise.
Demetrius Brisbon, Rickey Stewart, Deuce McGregor and Da'veon Ross, Chapel Hill: Brisbon completed 13 of 18 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 22 yards in a 62-31 win over Jacksonville. Stewart carried 13 times for 160 yards and two scores. McGregor caught seven passes for 252 yards and four TDs, and Ross had 16 tackles and an interception.
Kaymon Davis, Tyler Rogers and Coleman Merritt, Frankston: Davis rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, Rogers had 117 yards and two rushing TDS on just three carries and Merritt was 8-for-8 on extra points and 1-for-1 on field goal attempts in a 61-20 win over Big Sandy.
Preston Anderson, Hudson Griffin, Fransisco Elizalde and Payton Butterfield, Grand Saline: Anderson rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 91 yards and a TD in a 31-13 win over Arp. Griffin caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown and recorded six tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup on defense. Elizalde had eight tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery and Butterfield finished with 52 yards and a rushing touchdown to go along with 11 tackles and a pass breakup on defense.
Grant Turner, Grace: Turner carried six times for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 50-6 loss to Grapevine Faith.
Kevin Pierce and J.B. Lydia, Troup: Pierce carried 36 times for 280 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' loss to Edgewood. Lydia recorded 19 tackles.
Luke Wolf, Tyler Legacy: Wolf passed for 130 yards and rushed for 143 yards and a TD in Legacy's 35-14 loss to Rockwall-Heath.