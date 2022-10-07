District 8-5A IIHALLSVILLE 49, NACOGDOCHES 24: NACOGDOCHES — Jace Moseley passed for 224 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 145 yards and a score to lead the Hallsville Bobcats past the Nacogdoches Dragons, 49-24.
Hallsville improves to 5-2 and 2-1 with the win, while Nacogdoches drops to 1-6 and 1-2.
Moseley completed 15 of 19 passes on the night and carried 14 times. Blayde Bullard rushed for 32 yards, and Jaylen Britt and Ashton Garza added rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats. Ethan Miller caught four passes for 83 yards and two scores, and Connor White and Garza both hauled in TD passes from Moseley.
The game was tied at 7-7 after one quarter, with Cemodric Bland scoring on a 5-yard run for the Dragons and Moseley hitting White for a 12-yard TD pass.
Hallsville put 21 on the board in the second quarter with Britt scoring on a 5-yard run and Moseley tossing TD passes of 43 yards to Miller and adding a 6-yard TD run.
Hallsville added two touchdowns in the third on a 1-yard run by Garza and 17-yard TD pass from Moseley to Miller, and after the Dragons got to within 42-24 late in the third Moseley ended the scoring with a 19-yard TD pass to Garza.
District 7-4A IIL-EYLAU 40, S. HILL 25: TEXARKANA – Jaydin Hampton tossed three touchdown passes in the first half and added one TD score in the fourth quarter to put things away as the Liberty-Eylau Leopards held on for a 40-25 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday in the District 7-4A Division II opener for both teams at Harris Field.
The Panthers took a 3-0 lead with 7:00 left in the opening quarter on a 24-yard field goal by Jose De La Cruz to cap a 10-play, 63-yard drive.
The Leopards answered with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jaydin Hampton to Dequane Prevo to end a 6-play, 37-yard drive with 11:56 to play in the half after a Spring Hill fumble.
Three minutes later, Hampton and Prevo hooked up again – this time from 32 yards out – to extend the lead. The drive covered 58 yards in four plays following a Panther punt.
Spring Hill got its first touchdown of the half, marching 67 yards in nine plays and cashing in on a 4-yard run by Julius Hawkins. The drive was kept alive by a 26-yard reception from Ryan McClain.
Hampton and Prevo teamed up again with 21.4 seconds, connecting this time on an 18-yard scoring strike to end a 9-play, 61-yard march that gave the Leopards an 18-10 cushion at halftime.
Spring Hill opened the second half scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run by Trevor Allen after recovering a fumble on the kickoff and setting up in good field position at the Leopard 27.
The Leopards answered with touchdown runs of 1 and 24 yards by Greg London to build a big cushion, but Spring Hill didn’t go away – recovering a fumble and cashing in with a 22-yard touchdown run by Zane Mason with 9:18 to play.
Liberty-Eylau put the game on ice with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Hampton to Telly Wells with 8:12 remaining to make the final 40-25.
Spring Hill drops to 1-5 overall with the loss and will return home next Friday to host North Lamar. Liberty-Eylau (5-1) will visit Gilmer.
District 6-3A IJEFFERSON 42, W. OAK 13: WHITE OAK — Chris Bowman threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores, leading the Jefferson Bulldogs to a 42-13 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Friday.
Bowman completed 4 of 7 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns — both scoring strikes going to Luke McMullen. Kamran Williams added 222 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.
Dee Williams rushed for 50 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards in the loss for White Oak. Landyn Grant passed for 103 yards, and Holden Hodges caught three passes for 16 yards.
Bowman and McMullen hooked up on a 50-yard scoring toss just 33 seconds into the contest to give Jefferson the early lead, but White Oak countered wit ha 5-yard TD pass from Grant to Luke Baker five minutes later.
Jefferson answered with an 8-yard TD run by Williams and an 89-yard pitch and catch from Bowman to McMullen before the Roughnecks closed out the half with a 37-yard field goal by Aven Whittington.
Jefferson pushed the lead to 29-10 early in the third on a 31-yard punt return by De’Vonta Waites and a 3-pointer by Bowman, and then Bowman scored on runs of 2 and 1 yards in the third to give the Bulldogs a 42-10 lead.
Whittington’s second 37-yard field goal of the game made the final 42-13.
White Oak (3-3, 0-1) will visit Tatum and Jefferson (4-2, 1-0) will visit Atlanta next Friday.
TATUM 28, GLADEWATER 22: TATUM — Nick Calhoun and Cole Watson both scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for Tatum, and the Eagles forced a turnover on downs late to hold off the Gladewater Bears, 28-22, at Eagle Stadium.
Tatum moves to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the district with the win. Gladewater drops to 1-5 and 0-1.
Gladewater took the early lead with a 78-yard touchdown pass from Kyron Wilson to Kollin Lewis, but a minute later Tatum tied things with a 38-yard run by Watson to end a quick 3-play, 75-yard drive.
Tatum took a 14-7 lead in at the half after Jailynn Taylor picked off a pass and Calhoun scored on a 7-yard run with 3:25 left in the second period.
A Wilson-to-Tyrone Maddox 23-yard scoring strike midway through the third quarter tied things for the Bears, but Watson scored on a 4-yard run late in the third and Calhoun added a 19-yard scoring jaunt early in the fourth to give Tatum a 28-14 cushion.
Wilson scored from 1-yard out with 6:21 to play and added a 2-point conversion to make it a 28-22 contest, and Gladewater later drove to the Tatum 38-yard line before turning it over on downs to end things.
Tatum will host White Oak and Gladewater hosts Sabine next Friday.
District 9-3A IIW. RUSK 63, WINONA 0: NEW LONDON — Andon Mata rushed for a touchdown and threw a pair of TD passes, and Calvin Mason got the defense into the scoring act with a fumble recovery for a touchdown as the West Rusk Raiders moved to 2-0 in district play (4-2 overall) with a 63-0 win over Winona.
Winona drops to 2-5 and 0-3 with the loss.
Mata rushed for 33 yards and completed 9 of 15 passes for 125 yards. Noah Murphy rushed for 79 yards and two scores, Tate Winings 74 yards and a TD, Bailey Hughes 50 yards anda TD and Jimmie Harper added one rushing touchdown as the Raiders piled up 261 yards on the ground.
Will Jackson caught three passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns, and Keyshawn Lewis had one catch for 38 yards.
District 11-3A IIDAINGERFIELD 73, N. DIANA 6: DIANA — Chase Johnson hand a hand in seven touchdowns — tossing five TD passes and scoring twice on the ground — and the Daingerfield Tigers rolled to a 73-6 win over New Diana.
The Tigers move to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in district play with the win. New Diana drops to 2-5 and 0-3.
The Tigers took a 13-0 lead in the opening quarter on a pair of Johnson touchdown passes. He hit Aeryn Hampton for 56 yards on the first offensive play for Daingerfield, and seven minutes later tossed a 23-yard scoring strike to Amarion Simon-Jones.
New Diana got on the board with 2:21 left in the first period on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Braydon Birdsong to Omari Jones, but the rest of the game belonged to Daingerfield.
The Tigers built a 33-6 lead at halftime on a 16-yard fumble return for a TD by Tucker Strawn, a 13-yard touchdown run by D’Co Wright and a 62-yard pitch and catch from Johnson to Hampton.
In the third, Johnson scored on runs of 3 and 16 yards, and Wright had scoring jaunts of 1 and 31 yards as the Tigers built a 59-6 cushion heading to the final period.
Johnson hit I’Layn Boyd for a 6-yard TD pass and kept for a 15-yard TD run in the fourth, and the Tigers ended the scoring with a safety when a snap on a New Diana punt went out of the back of the end zone.
Daingerfield will host Elysian Fields and New Diana visits Hughes Springs next Friday.
District 10-6AHEATH 35, LEGACY 14: TYLER — Legacy dropped its fourth consecutive game with a 35-14 loss to Rockwall-Heath in District 10-6A action Thursday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Red Raiders got into the red zone four times to at least the 10-yard line on all four of those possessions, scoring just once in those trips.
Legacy finished with 348 yards — 208 rushing and 140 passing. Rockwall-Heath had 281 yards —12- rushing and 157 passing.
Luke Wolf was 7 of 14 through the air for 130 yards with two interceptions. He carried the ball 18 times for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Rockwall-Heath had three quarterbacks attempt a pass on the opening drive. Caleb Hoover — an Oklahoma State baseball pledge — finished 11 of 21 for 120 yards and a touchdown, and he caught a touchdown pass. Peyton Wingfield had six catches for 40 yards.
Legacy (1-5, 0-2) will take on Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite. Rockwall-Heath (5-2, 2-1) will host Mesquite Horn on Oct. 21.
District 7-5A DILANCASTER 55, TYLER 9: TYLER — The Lancaster Tigers had not forgotten their 2019 playoff loss to the Lions.
On Friday, the Tigers exacted a bit of revenge on Friday night, registering a 55-9 win over Tyler on Friday night in a District 7-5A Division I football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Lancaster improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in district. Tyler falls to 1-5 and 1-2.
The Lions had beaten Lancaster 22-10 in 2019.
The Tigers defensive front, led by Santah Breaux and Sa’Darion Medlock stayed in the Lions’ backfield, holding Tyler to a total of 100 yards and a minus 57 rushing.
Offensively, Lancaster used its two-quarterback system of Carter Jones and JaQuavius Pipkin, along with the tough running of Kyson Brown and Kewan Lacy.
Jones connected on 14 of 31 passing attempts for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Pipkin was 4 of 9 for 127 yards and two TDs. Jones also scored on a 3-yard dash.
Brown led the Tigers with 107 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Lacy added 73 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
TD receptions were by Ti’Erick Martin (6-108), Lacy, Daylin Jordan and Dwight Jones (one-handed catch on a 23-yard TD catch).
After Derrick McFall started at QB for the Lions, sophomore JaBralyn William came in and finished the game. He hit on 11 of 29 for 143 yards. McFall was 3 of 7 for 14 yards. McFall had three catches for 42 yards and Montrell Wade had three catches for 35 yards.
Ladarius Frankin recovered a fumble in the end zone after a bad snap and fumble by the Tigers’ punter. The touchdown came with 36 seconds remaining. The extra point was blocked.
The Lions’ Francisco Robles also made a 27-yard field goal.
Tyler also blocked a field goal and two PATs.
Gerald Lacy had an interception for the Tigers.
The Lions return to play next Friday, Oct. 14, hosting West Mesquite. Lancaster is scheduled to play host to Forney the same night.
Junior VarsityDAINGERFIELD 33, N. DIANA 8: DAINGERFIELD — Tanner Teeter threw a touchdown pass and rushed for one score, Ashton Williams scored on runs of 21 and 50 yards and the Daingerfield Tigers earned a 33-8 win over the New Diana Eagles.
Teeter hit Jordan Worthern on 28-yard touchdown strike to open the scoring, and Eric Ballasteros booted the PAT. Tristan Martinez added a 9-yard TD run late in the first quarter, and the Tigers extended the lead to 20-0 at halftime on a 21-yard TD run by Williams.
Williams added a 50-yard run and Teeter scored from 56 yards out in the third for the Tigers.