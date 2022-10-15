Kelvin Washington, Chase Smith, Ta'Darion Boone, Xaryus Sheppard and Billy Smith, Longview: Washington carried 13 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 70 yards and a TD in the Lobos' 42-19 win over North Mesquite. Smith recorded 10 tackles. Boone had six tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss and a fumble return for a TD. Sheppard recorded six tackles and two sacks, and Smith finished with six tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss.
Jace Moseley, Hallsville: Moseley carried 21 times for 271 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 79 yards in the Bobcats' 56-42 loss to Whitehouse.
Byrd Robinson, J.Q. Davis and Jacorey Smith, Marshall: Robinson carried nine times for 98 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Texas High. Davis carried 27 times for 179 yards, and Smith caught six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Julius Hawkins and Caden Newman, Spring Hill: In a loss to North Lamar, Hawkins carried 22 times for 122 yards and a touchdown and Newman finished with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Isaiah Ross and Da'Marion Van Zandt, Demontrell Candie and Matthew Hardy, Kilgore: Ross carried 17 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 7-yard TD pass in the Bulldogs' win over Henderson. Van Zandt completed 11 of 15 passes for 144 yards and two scores. Candie finished with five tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and two QB pressures, and Hardy recorded 11 tackles.
Connor Cuff, Bradan Manning and Montrell Hatten, Carthage: Cuff completed 8 of 13 attempts for 229 yards and four touchdowns in a little more than half in Carthage's 49-0 win over Rusk. Manning had two catches for 104 yards and a TD, and Hatten caught three passes for 42 yards and a pair of scores.
Cadon Tennison and Ashton Haynes, Gilmer: Tennison completed 8 of 11 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and Haynes carried 13 times for 101 yards and three scores in the Buckeyes' 59-20 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Carson Gonzalez, Jacolby Norris, Truitt Anthony and Walker Davis, Tatum: Gonzales carried three times for 124 yards and two touchdowns, threw a 40-yard TD pass, caught two passes for 16 yards and returned one of his two interceptions 33 yards for a TD in the Eagles' 46-1 win over White Oak. Norris recorded 11 tackles, and Anthony and Davis had 10 stops apiece.
Dee Williams and Corbyn Fryant, White Oak: Williams scored both touchdowns for the Roughnecks, carrying 16 times for 103 yards, and Fryant had two tackles and two blocked extra points in a loss to Tatum.
Chase Johnson, Aeryn Hampton and D'Co Wright, Daingerfield: Johnson completed 15 of 25 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers' win over Elysian Fields. Hampton caught six passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 67 yards for a TD and Wright - after being named homecoming king - had eight carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Chris Bowman, Kenneth Ross and Travis Harris, Jefferson: Bowman passed for 103 yards and a touchdown and rushed for one TD in the Bulldogs' 16-8 win over Atlanta. Ross recorded 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions, and Harris had seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and eight quarterback pressures.
Boston Seahorn, Col Stevens, Tucker Tittle and Will Young, Harmony: Seahorn completed 12 of 22 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-0 win over Queen City. Stevens carried 14 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. Tittle caught four passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns, kicked a 37-yard field goal and was 7-for-7 on extra points and Young caught four passes for 71 yards and a TD.
Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs: Bolden carried 24 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs' 32-8 win over New Diana.
Noah Murphy, Andon Mata and Jimmie Harper, West Rusk: Murphy rushed for 152 yards on 17 carries in the Raiders' 38-35 win over Grand Saline. Mata passed for 137 yards and two scores and added a rushing TD, and Harper returned a fumble for a touchdown.
J’Koby Williams, Aiden Harris, Bo Hammons, Calan Castles and Jayden Mojica, Beckville: Williams carried eight times for 200 yards and four touchdowns and caught 56-yard TD pass in a 62-7 win over Ore City. Harris had 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Hammons rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 25 yards, returned a kickoff 60 yards for a TD and had nine tackles and two tackles for loss. Castles completed 8 of 13 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns and added nine tackles on defense, and Mojica was 8-for-8 on extra points.
Bryce Still, Anthony Merritt and Jayden Edwards, Overton: Still rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and completed 5 of 8 passes for 189 yards and three more scores in a 47-38 win over Mount Enterprise. Merritt carried 13 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, and Edwards had three catches for 155 yards and two scores.
Cameron Johnson, Harleton: Johnson rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in the Wildcats' 21-10 win over Big Sandy.
Devin Espinoza and Jayke Bass, Union Hill: Espinoza carried seven times for 135 yards and four touchdowns and three a 14-yard TD pass in the Bulldogs 65-14 win over Dallas Lutheran. The game was called at halftime. Bass carried 11 times for 128 yards and a TD.
Dawson Pendergrass, Cason Davis, JaMarcus Kennedy and Noah Turner, Mineola: Pendergrass carried 21 times for 285 yards and five touchdowns, completed 5 of 9 passes for 153 yards and two scores and added a pair of 2-point conversions in the Yellowjackets' 68-20 win over Bonham. Davis carried 14 times for 146 yards and a TD. Kennedy caught a 64-yard TD pass and returned a fumble 46 yards for a score, and Turner was 7-for-7 on extra points and 1-1 with a 43-yard field goal.
Josh Green, Iven Lacy and DeCarlton Wilson, Whitehouse: Green carried 23 times for 163 yards and a touchdown and completed 13 of 18 passes for 204 yards and two scores in the Wildcats' win over Hallsville. Lacy carried 22 times for 178 yards and two scores, and Wilson caught nine passes for 168 yards and a pair of TDs.
Taj'Shawn Wilson, Palestine: In a 55-52 win over Jacksonville, Wilson carried 16 times for 180 yards and four touchdowns and added eight tackles, a tackle for loss, three pass breakups and a forced fumble on defense.
Kyler Finney and Will Wilcox, Winnsboro: Finney completed 13 of 18 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown and carried 27 times for 175 yards and three scores in a win over Pottsboro. Wilcox caught seven passes for 104 yards.
Kevin Pierce, Trae Davis, Tucker Howell, Ty Lovelady and Chris Calley, Troup: Pierce carried 14 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-14 win over Arp. Davis caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 28 yards and added three tackles and an interception on defense. Howell finished with 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Lovelady had 11 tackles and an interception and Calley returned a fumble 48 yards for a TD.
Ayden Barrett, Quasy Warren and Noah Hill, Bullard: In a win over Canton, Barrett completed 15 of 29 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for one score. Warren carried 33 times for 104 yards, and Hill had six catches for 135 yards.
Zack Davis, Grant Turner and Jamarion Johnson, Grace: Davis completed 5 of 13 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns in a 53-37 win over Coram Deo. Turner had two catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Johnson carried 19 times for 212 yards and two scores.
David Potter, T.J. Gray and Javari Johnson. Texas High: Potter completed 13 of 21 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' 42-35 win over Marshall. Gray had five catches for 137 yards and two scores, and Johnson carried 21 times for 129 yards and a touchdown.
Preston Anderson, Brett Kindle and Bryce Holland, Grand Saline: Anderson completed 21 of 26 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns and carried 17 times for 93 yards and three scores in a loss to West Rusk. Kindle caught nine passes for 164 yards and recorded 12 tackles, and Holland finished with 17 tackles.