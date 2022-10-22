Jordan Allen, Taylor Tatum, Jalen Hale, Ta'Darion Boone, Kaden Brooks, Xaryus Sheppard and Jeremiah Rougely, Longview: Allen completed 9 of 17 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the Lobos' 49-7 win over McKinney North. Tatum carried 12 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Hale caught five passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Boone finished with 10 tackles, Brooks 12 tackles and three tackles for loss, Sheppard 11 tackles and Rougely five tackles and two sacks.
Jalynn Robinson and Jonathon Fuller, Pine Tree: Robinson carried 21 times for 174 yards and a touchdown, and Fuller finished with four catches for 77 yards and two scores in the Pirates' 45-44 OT loss to Hallsville.
Jace Moseley and Ashton Garza, Hallsville: Moseley completed 22 of 36 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns and carried 26 times for 154 yards and four scores in the Bobcats' 45-44 OT win over Pine Tree. Garza caught nine passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Brooks Hill, Spring Hill: Hill had nine tackles and a QB pressure in the Panthers' loss to Pittsburg.
Isaiah Ross, Kilgore: Ross carried 19 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 27-7 win over Athens.
Ke'vion Brinkley, Gilmer: Brinkley carried just eight times, but finished with 109 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes' win over North Lamar.
LaRandion Dowden, Connor Cuff and Karladarian Beechum, Carthage: Dowden carried 14 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 64-28 win over Center. Cuff passed for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Beechum came off the bench to carry 10 times for 164 yards and a TD.
Noah Carter, Holden Hodges and Haiden Cooper, White Oak: Carter rushed for 67 yards, caught three passes for 117 yards and had 17 tackles on defense in a loss to Atlanta. Carter also recovered an onside kick. Hodges finished with 13 tackles, and Cooper had nine tackles and a sack.
Cole Watson, Brayden Mimbs, Carson Gonzalez and Cayden Tatum, Tatum: Watson carried 19 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns and completed 5 of 10 passes for 116 yards and two scores in the Eagles' win over Sabine. Mimbs carried 21 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Gonzalez rushed for 64 yards and added three catches for 88 yards and two scores and Tatum had 12 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.
Boston Seahorn and Justin Stalnaker, Harmony: Seahorn threw a 20-yard touchdown pass, caught a 29-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 4-yard run in the Eagles' 28-26 win over Waskom. Stalnaker returned a kickoff 52 yards for a touchdown.
Layton Luster, Tsean Hamilton and Cam Washington, Waskom: Luster (50 yards) and Washington (85 yards) returned kickoffs for touchdowns and Hamilton scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the Wildcats' loss to Harmony.
D'co Wright, Chase Johnson, Jakevian Rodgers and Braden Lewis, Daingerfield: Wright carried 12 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 20-yard TD pass in the Tigers' 48-12 win over Queen City. Johnson completed 9 of 17 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers caught five passes for 123 yards and a TD, and Lewis had three catches for 107 yards and two scores.
Trevor Bolden and Cade Boles, Hughes Springs: Bolden carried 24 times for 182 yards and four touchdowns and recorded 10 tackles in the Mustangs' win over Elysian Fields. Boles recorded 12 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.
Tate Winings, Andon Mata, Noah Murphy and Will Jackson, West Rusk: Winings carried 11 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 49-29 win over Troup. Mata rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 178 yards. Murphy carried 12 times for 75 yards and three touchdowns in one half of action, and Jackson had nine catches for 129 yards.
E.J. Burns, Luke McMullen and Kenneth Ross, Jefferson: Burns completed 10 of 14 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns and added 33 rushing yards in the Bulldogs' 42-35 win over Gladewater. McMullen carried 16 times for 177 yards and a touchdown, and Ross had 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and a defensive TD.
Calan Castles, J'Koby Williams, Bo Hammons and Tyson Oden, Beckville: Castles passed for 104 yards and a touchdown and recorded 13 tackles and two tackles for loss in a 55-0 win over Frankston. Williams rushed for 201 yards and five touchdowns, caught two passes for 18 yards and had four tackles and a sack on defense to go along with three punt returns for 67 yards. Hammons rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown and recorded 13 tackles, and Oden caught two passes for 76 yards and a touchdown and added 11 tackles on defense.
Carson Wallace and Cameron Johnson, Harleton: Wallace completed 6 of 10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown and Johnson rushed for 69 yards to go along with a 78-yard touchdown reception in the Wildcats' 13-6 win over Hawkins.
Kayden Smith and Christian Kearby, Big Sandy: Smith completed 15 of 25 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 26 yards and a TD in a 42-0 win over Union Grove. Kearby caught six passes for 157 yards and two scores.
Grayson Hearon, Kevin Pierce, Chris Calley and J.B. Lydia, Troup: Hearon completed 13 of 23 passes for 203 yards and a TD in a loss to West Rusk. Pierce carried 30 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns, and Calley and Lydia both recorded 10 tackles.
Peyton Harrison, Atlanta: Harrison completed 9 of 18 passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a win over White Oak.
Braden Adams, Hawkins: Adams carried 21 times for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Hawks' loss to Harleton.
Bryce Still, Isaiah Hawkins and Anthony Merritt, Overton: Still completed 21 of 45 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs' loss to Alto. Hawkins had 15 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Merritt caught a 54-yard TD pass and rushed for 76 yards.
Jayke Bass, Devin Espinoza and Logan Dunn, Union Hill: Bass carried 14 times for 240 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 61-16 win over Saint Jo. Espinoza caught two passes for 98 yards and a touchdown and returned one of his two interceptions for touchdowns, and Dunn caught one pass for 11 yards and completed 3 of 6 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
Kai Jamies, East Texas Homeschool: Jamies rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown and added six tackles on defense in a 64-20 win over Fruitvale.
Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola: Pendergrass carried 35 times for 302 yards and four touchdowns and threw a TD pass in a loss to Winnsboro. He also intercepted a pass on defense.
Preston Anderson, Brett Kindle, Carson Brown and Bryce Holland, Grand Saline: Anderson completed 7 of 8 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and a TD in the Indians' 41-12 win over Winona. Kindle caught four passes for 151 yards and two scores and recorded six tackles and three pass breakups on defense. Brown had 10 tackles, and Holland finished with eight tackles, two sacks and a safety.
Javari Johnson, Texas High: Johnson carried 24 times for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' win over Nacogdoches.
Rashawn Mumphrey and Jackson Duplichain, Alto: Mumphrey carried 14 times for 185 yards and a touchdown in the Yellowjackets' 32-29 win against Overton. Duplichain carried 15 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns and added 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on defense.
Demetrius Brisbon, Rickey Stewart, Tyson Berry and Da'veon Ross, Chapel Hill: Brisbon completed 13 of 19 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and two scores on seven carries in a 41-10 win over Henderson. Stewart carried 21 times for 201 yards and a TD and had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. Berry caught eight passes for 96 yards and a TD, and Ross finished with eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Frank Smith, Fisher Arrington and Josh Smith, Arp: Frank Smith completed 10 of 16 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 113 yards and three scores in a 41-6 win over Quitman. Arrington had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble, and Josh Smith recorded 11 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Elijah Walker and Taj'Shawn Wilson, Palestine: Walker carried 18 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns, and Wilson caught three passes for 104 yards and a TD in a loss to Lindale.
J.T. Williams and Reed Alexander, Grace: Williams completed 8 of 8 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards and a pair of scores in Grace Community's 55-10 win over Legacy Christian. Alexander caught seven passes for 213 yards and two scores.
Ayden Barrett, Bullard: Barrett completed 17 of 33 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Rusk.
Aiden McCown and Brailen Trawick, Rusk: McCown passed for 181 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 211 yards and three scores in the Eagles' win over Bullard. Trawick had four catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns.