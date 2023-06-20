Eight East Texas teams will converge on Veterans Memorial Park in College Station this weekend to compete in the 2023 Texas 7 on 7 Championships.
More than 100 (128) teams from across the state will be on hand for the annual event, which begins on Thursday for Division II and Division III teams and Friday for Division I teams.
Making the list from East Texas were Carthage, Pleasant Grove, Sulphur Springs and Jasper in Division II and Harmony, Daingerfield, Elkhart and Groveton in Division III.
Division II and Division III teams will begin pool play on Thursday, with single-elimination bracket play beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Division I teams will begin pool play on Friday, with single-elimination bracket play slated for an 8:45 a.m. start on Saturday.
THURSDAY POOL PLAY
Carthage will complete in Pool E, facing Cameron at 1:45 p.m., Graham at 3:15 p.m. and Decatur at 4:45 p.m.
Jasper will be in Pool H, and will take on Midland Christian at 1:45 p.m., Panther Creek at 3:15 p.m. and Taylor at 4:45 p.m.
Pleasant Grove will be in Pool A and will meet Bay City at 1:45 p.m., Springtown at 3:15 p.m. and Somerset at 4:45 p.m.
Sulphur Springs will be in Pool B and will meet West Orange-Stark at 1:45 p.m., La Feria at 3:15 p.m. and Lubbock Christian at 4:45 p.m.
Harmony will compete in Pool B and will take on Sudan at 1 p.m., Albany at 2:30 p.m. and Ganado at 4 p.m.
In Pool D, Daingerfield will meet Tidehaven at 1 p.m., Tioga at 2:30 p.m. and Win at 4 p.m.
Elkhart is in Pool C, and will meet Hawley at 1 p.m., Sonora at 2:30 p.m. and Sunray at 4 p.m.
In Pool A, Groveton will face Three Rivers at 1 p.m., Childress at 2:30 p.m. and Eastland at 4 p.m.
Remaining teams in Division II are Brownwood, Davenport, Hitchcock and Sunnyvale in Pool C, China Spring, Needville, Ponder and Snyder in Pool D, Anna, Dumas, Goliad and Silsbee in Pool F and Celina, Clyde, Hamshire-Fannett and Lorena in Pool G.
Remaining teams in Division III are Dilley, Gunter, Lexington and Stamford in Pool E, Jacksboro, Miles, Poth and Rogers in Pool F, Brazos, Chilton, Henrietta and Merkel in Pool G and East Bernard, Goldthwaite, Hearne and Millsap in Pool H.
State 7 on 7 champions a year ago were DeSoto in Division I, Hitchcock in Division II and Miles in Division III