The final dress rehearsal for the Pine Tree Pirates, Longview Lobos, Gilmer Buckeyes and Spring Hill Panthers have concluded.
All four teams, along with the rest of East Texas and the state, will begin the 2023 season either Thursday or Friday next week.
Pine Tree hosted Gilmer, Longview visited Texas High and Spring Hill trekked to Rusk on Thursday for scrimmages. Look for results in the weekend edition of the Longview News-Journal.
Pine Tree will open the 2023 season at Van on Aug. 25. The Pirates fell to the Vandals, 28-14, in 2022.
Longview and Spring Hill will get an early jump on the season, with the Lobos visiting McKinney and the Panthers visiting Sabine on Thursday, Aug.24. It’s just the second meeting between Longview and McKinney — the first coming back in 1937 (Longview 32, McKinney 7). Spring Hill notched a 44-34 win at home against Sabine in 2022.
Gilmer will begin its season at home on Aug. 25 against Chapel Hill. The Buckeyes earned a 51-27 win over the Bulldogs in 2022.