Hallsville at Pine Tree was a game that had everything: Offensive fireworks for three quarters, big defensive stops throughout the fourth quarter, some questionable decision-making and a length-of-the-field drive in the final two minutes. And all that did was force overtime.
And in overtime, the difference between the teams was a blocked extra point, which delivered a heart-stopping 45-44 victory to the visiting Bobcats.
Hallsville senior quarterback Jace Moseley put on a show, throwing for 248 yards and four touchdowns, running for 160 yards and two touchdowns and expertly directing a 78-yard drive in the final two minutes, which was capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Miller with five seconds remaining.
Not to be outdone, Pine Tree running back Jalynn Robinson ran for 180 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Cale Skinner returned in full, throwing for two touchdowns and adding another on the ground.
In overtime, Pine Tree struck first, with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Skinner to Jonathon Fuller. The Hallsville defense made the play of the night, though, breaking through the Pine Tree offensive line to block the extra-point attempt.
Given a chance to win the game, Moseley delivered. In overtime, he completed one 8-yard pass and handled the remaining 17 yards on the ground. Zach Southard, who earlier in the game converted on a 36-yard field goal, delivered the win for the visitors, with his extra point sailing through the uprights.
Throughout the first three quarters, the game was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team leading by more than one score at any point and only two punts by the teams, combined.
Entering the fourth quarter with the teams tied at 31, the game suddenly became a defensive struggle. The first points in the quarter came with 2:26 remaining in the game, when Pine Tree finished off a 22-yard drive that began when Hallsville failed on 4th-and-7 from inside its own 20-yard-line.
After the Pirates took that 38-31 lead, Moseley delivered a masterful 2-minute drive for the final points of regulation.